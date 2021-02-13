49.2/1:45 Backstroker Griffin Curtis (2021) Commits to Louisiana State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Griffin Curtis from Grand Blanc, Michigan has announced his intention to swim at Louisiana State University in the class of 2025.

“I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Louisiana State University! I would like to thank the coaching staff for giving me an incredible amount of support. Thank you to my coaches, friends, and most importantly my family who made this possible. Can’t wait for what the future holds. Geaux Tigers!”

Curtis is a senior at Grand Blanc High School. He does his club swimming with OLY Swimming and is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 free, a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 back, and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 400 IM. In December, he unleashed a torrent of PBs at the OLY Winter Invitational: 100/200/500 free, 50/100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. He was a top-8 finisher in all his events. At the LCM time trial, he clocked a 57.36 in the 100m back. Curtis competed at the SSC Martin Luther King Invitational in January and picked up a trio of best times in the 50 free, 100 breast and 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.98

100 free – 46.36

200 free – 1:38.70

500 free – 4:38.07

50 back – 23.05

100 back – 49.27

200 back – 1:45.90

100 fly – 49.76

200 fly – 1:51.72

200 IM – 1:50.84

400 IM – 3:57.92

Curtis will enter the LSU class of 2025 with Brendan Hausdorf, Christian Booth, Ezra Dickerson, Gavin Rogers, Mariano Jasso Escoto, Nick Toepfer, and Zayne Merrick Danielewicz. His times are almost within scoring range at the SEC conference level; it took 48.24/1:45.10 in the backstrokes, 1:35.71 in the 200 free, and 3:51.30 in the 400 IM to get second swims at the 2020 conference championships.

