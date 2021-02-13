Two-time Missouri Class 2 Record-holder Eli Butters Commits to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Eli Butters from Saint Louis, Missouri has committed to Florida State University for next fall.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Florida State University. Thank you to all my coaches (especially Coach Lindsey and Coach Bob), teammates, friends, and family who have supported me along the way. #gonoles”

Butters wrapped up his prep career at St. Louis University High School in November. He won the 50 free at the MSHSAA Boys Class 2 State Championships with a new Class 2 record of 20.48. He also contributed to the Class 2 record-breaking 400 free relay with a leadoff 100 of 44.97 and anchored the second-place medley relay with the fastest anchor leg of the meet by 1.3 seconds (19.56). A year ago, he placed 3rd in the 50 free (21.27), 2nd in the 100 free (46.41), led off the runner-up 200 free relay (21.26), and anchored the 2nd-place 400 free relay (45.37).

Butters does his year-round swimming with Flyers Aquatic Swim Team. At the Parkway Senior Invite in January, he put up lifetime bests in the 100 back (50.78) and 100 fly (49.89). In November, he updated his PBs in the 200 back and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.48

50 free relay split – 19.56

100 free – 44.97

100 back – 50.78

200 back – 2:03.39

Butters will join the FSU class of 2025 with Arijus Pavlidi, Auben Nugent, Brennan Hammond, Jason Brzozowski, Kevin Glenn, Rian Covington, and Tyler Hanley. Florida State has an excellent sprint group. The Seminoles won the 200 free relay at the ACC Championships last season with a freshman (Peter Varjasi, 19.52 leadoff), a senior (Griffin Alaniz, 19.20), and two sophomores (Jakub Ksiazek, 19.04 and Max McCusker, 18.93). So far this season, three FSU sprinters have broken 20.00: Varjasi (19.65), Domen Demsar (19.88), and Ksiazek (19.98).

Butters should overlap with Varjasi, Ksiazek, McCusker, and Demsar, as well as Blake Moran, Telly Coleman, and Ian Lauritzen, all of whom have been sub-21 this season.

