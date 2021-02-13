GLVC Day 3: Drury Men Hold Lead, Lindenwood Women 1st Heading Into Final Day

GLVC Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Team Scores (Through Day 3)

MEN

Drury University – 1,215. 50 University of Indianapolis – 1,100. 50 Lindenwood University – 1,012. 50 Missouri Univ of Science and T – 910. 50 McKendree University – 795. 50 Lewis University – 505 William Jewell College – 390. 50 University of Missouri St Louis – 300 Truman State University – 282 Maryville University – 140

WOMEN

Lindenwood University – 1,396 Drury University – 1,337 University of Indianapolis – 1,298 McKendree University – 678 Truman State University – 547. 50 Lewis University – 522 University of Missouri St Louis – 479 William Jewell College – 273 Maryville University – 247. 50

Men’s Recap

Drury is holding onto their lead entering the final day of competition, giving Indy less and less daylight to catch them in the team standings. Drury picked up a win in the 800 free relay, finishing just off the GLVC meet record of 6:31.38, with a final time of 6:31.41. Ahmed Wahby led the squad off in 1:38.71, and was followed by Ean Vandergraff (1:38.34), James Brown (1:38.46), and Karol Ostrowska (1:35.90). Ostrowska’s split was the fastest in the field considerably, and led to him pulling the Drury team away from Lindenwood and solidifying their win, but it was a second off his winning time from the 200 free yesterday.

James Brown picked up an individual win in the 200 fly, touching in 1:46.61. The swim was a season best for Brown, bringing him from 4th in the NCAA DII rankings up to 3rd.

McKendree sophomore Fabio Dalu continues to have an impressive meet, winning his 3rd event. Dalu took the 500 free with a personal best of 4:21.03. He touched first by nearly 3 seconds, and broke the GLVC record of 4:21.56. Dalu is now leading the NCAA DII in the 500 free, making it 3 events that he leads nationally so far.

Missouri S&T junior Joshua Umrysh cracked a new GLVC meet record in the 100 breast, taking the race with a 53.54. McKendree senior Henrik Dahrendorff (53.89) got out to a slight early lead, thanks to a 25.03 on the first 50, though Umrysh held up better on the 2nd 50. Umrysh is now 3rd in the NCAA in the event, with Dahrendorrf 5th.

Indy’s Jeron Thompson tied the GLVC meet record in the 100 back, touching in 47.11 to win the race by half a second. Thompson clocked the fastest split in the field on both 50s, coming in just off the NCAA DII A cut of 46.86. Thompson is now 4th in the NCAA DII standings for this year. Drury swimmers Karol Ostrowska and Nathan Bighetti are currently 1-2 in the NCAA DII this season, though they finished 5th and 3rd respectively tonight. Ostrowska has a season best of 46.84, while Bighetti’s is 46.98.

Women’s Recap

Lindenwood has taken the lead heading into the final day of competition. Only posting one event win on Day 3, Lindenwood used depth to outscore the competition. Lindenwood’s lone win came from sophomore Beata Maruszczyk, who swam a 1:01.93 to win the 100 breast. Maruszczyk used speed on the first half of the race to establish a lead, splitting 28.99 on the first 50. Maruszczyk already led the NCAA DII heading into the meet with her previous season best of 1:02.06, and now has taken the nation-leading time under 1:02.

Drury had a massive 1-2-3 finish in the 500 free, led by junior Bec Cross. Cross, who has already made a splash at this meet, swam a 4:51.65, establishing a new season best by a little over 2 seconds, but narrowly missing her own GLVC meet record of 4:50.94 from last year. Cross has now moved up to 2nd in the NCAA DII rankings this year. Teammate Marina Amorim came in 2nd with a 4:52.39, hitting the 3rd fastest time in the NCAA DII this year. Allison Weber, a Drury junior, was 3rd with a 4:53.42, coming in just off her season best of 4:52.45. Her season best makes her 4th in the NCAA DII this year.

Drury also took the 100 backstroke, with junior Laura Pareja breaking the GLVC meet record in 53.13. She came in .31 seconds under the previous GLVC record, which was set in 2018. Pareja has a season best of 52.91, which leads the NCAA division II by a full second. Katie McCoy, the UIndy junior, is now 2nd in the national rankings, after finishing runner-up tonight in 53.95.

Indy’s Marizel Van Jaarsveld (senior) was dominant in the 200 fly, touching first by well over 2 seconds with a final time of 1:59.86. Van Jaarsveld posted the fastest split in the field on all 4 50s, building her lead right through the finish. She took her season best under 2:00, establishing the top time in the NCAA DII this season. Teammate Mikaela Starr won 3 meter diving with a final score of 432.05.

Van Jaarsveld was back in action for the 800 free relay, teaming up with Katie McCoy, Binna Traustadottir, and Krystal Caylor to win a tight race against Drury. McCoy led Indy off in 1:50.51, with Van Jaarsveld going 2nd in 1:51.41, then Traustadottir split 1:51.68 on the 3rd leg, and Caylor anchored in 1:49.46, for a final time of 7:23.06. Caylor held off a strong charge by Drury anchor Bec Cross, who split 1:48.87, bringing her squad into the finish in 7:23.56. Indy broke the GLVC meet record in the race, knocking almost half a second off the old record of 7:23.49 from last year.