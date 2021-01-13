MN Sprinter Ezra Dickerson Joins LSU Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Great Wolf Swim Team’s Ezra Dickerson is headed to LSU this coming fall. A senior at St. Michael High School in Minnesota, he’ll join LSU’s class of 2025.

“I chose Louisiana State University because of the incredible opportunity to continue both my academic and swim career at a place where I know is right for me. The facilities and opportunities given by the swim team are amazing. The University also provides a great education. I would like to thank my family and friends as well as all of my teammates and coaches at the Great Wolf swim team and St. Michael high school. Without them I wouldn’t have been able to get to this point! I’m excited to continue my career at LSU and represent the university! GEAUX TIGERS!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.37

100 free – 46.39

100 back – 51.41

100 breast – 58.82

200 IM – 1:54.37

At the 2020 Minnesota HS AA State Championships, Dickerson was an A-finalist in the 100 back, finishing eighth. He also won the B-final of the 50 free, finishing ninth. In both swims, he finished in a tie for eighth in prelims, and had to do swim-offs in both, winning the 100 back swim-off to get to that A-final but losing the 50 free swim-off.

Dickerson will join a sprint group led by sophomore Brooks Curry. A top sprinter in the NCAA, he won the 2020 SEC title in the 100 free (41.81), finished second in the 200 free (1:32.43) and touched sixth in the 50 free (19.39).

Dickerson joins Christian Booth, Nick Toepfer, Brendan Hausdorf, Mariano Jasso Escoto, Zayne Danielwicz and Gavin Rogers in LSU’s class of 2025.

