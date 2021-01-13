Towson Picks Up Distance Specialist Blakely Dean (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Towson has added Blakely Dean of Quest Swimming to their class of 2025. A senior at Matoaca High School in Virginia, he’ll join the team this fall.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Towson University to continue both my swimming and academic career. Thank you to my coaches, friends, and family for getting me to where I am today. #gotigers

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 47.76

200 free – 1:43.58

500 free – 4:37.10

1000 free – 9:35.75

1650 free – 16:02.36

100 fly – 51.33

200 fly – 1:52.80

At the 2020 Virginia HS 5A State Championships, Dean finished seventh in the 200 free and 100 fly representing Matoaca High School, and he helped their free relays finish top-10.

Dean recently hit lifetime bests in a slew of his primary events in December. At the 2020 NOVA Senior Holiday Champs a few weeks ago, he posted new bests in the 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 fly and 200 fly.

Towson has a strong sprint group, but they were a bit thinner in distance last season. Dean would’ve been the program’s top miler last season, and their #3 500 freestyler. Towson placed fourth at the 2020 CAA Championships, and Dean would’ve finished sixth in the 1650 free and just missed the 500 free B-final.

