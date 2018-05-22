40 Division II Athletes Honored with Academic All-District Selection

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District At-Large teams last week and 17 Division II men’s swimmers and 23 women’s swimmers were among those honored.

Honorees are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June.

The All-District teams are divided into eight geographic regions across the United States and Canada and in four divisions (NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and the College Division). The College Division includes all NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.

At-large teams include all sports outside of the eight sports with their own Academic All-America programs (men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.) The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.

The full list of men’s at-large honorees is here, while the women’s listing can be found here.

Division II At-Large Selections

District 2 (Central Intercollegiate, Mountain East, Pennsylvania State)

Dylan North, West Chester

Nathan Porter, Clarion

District 3 (Conference Carolinas, Peach Belt, South Atlantic)

Pade Duke, Carson-Newman

Niklas Martin, Wingate

Noah McRea, Lenoir-Rhyne

Giacomo Viazzo, Wingate

District 4 (Great Lakes Intercollegiate, Great Lakes Valley, Great Midwest)

Andrea Bazzoli, Drury

Rodrigo Codo Berti, UIndy

Stuart Mossop, Missouri S&T

Tim Samuelsen, Missouri S&T

District 5 (Gulf South, Southern Intercollegiate, Sunshine State)

Thomas Steenberg, Florida Tech

District 7 (Great American, Mid-America, Northern Sun)

Jonathan Stewart, Oklahoma Baptist

Justin Winnett, Lindenwood

District 8 (California Collegiate, Great Northwest, Pacific West)

Austin Hussain, Fresno Pacific

Trevor Jackson, UC San Diego

Andrew Poore, Concordia Irvine

Bernardo Valentim, Cal Baptist

Women’s Division II At-Large

District 1

Annagrazia Bonsanti, Bridgeport

Jana Ciric, Pace

District 2

Summer Dacheux, Clarion

Samantha Favret, Gannon

District 3

Mary Northcutt, Carson-Newman

McKenzie Stevens, Queens of Charlotte

District 4

Jamie Fitzpatrick, Truman State

Wilhelmina Francisco, Saginaw Valley State

Makayla Myers, Wayne State

Katya Rudenko, Drury

District 5

Cataline Berraud-Galea, Lynn

Natalia Garriock, Saint Leo

Madeline Pitt, West Florida

Neta Saar, Florida Tech

District 6

Kathryn Hewson, Western State Colorado

Arianna Rohde, Colorado State – Pueblo

District 7

Andrea Bryson, St. Cloud State

District 8

Marleigh Aulis, Concordia Irvine

Claire Beaty, Cal State East Bay

Daria Belova, Fresno Pacific

Sammy Dammann, Biola

Christie Halverson, Cal Baptist

Hailey Swirbul, Alaska Anchorage