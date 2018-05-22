40 Division II Athletes Honored with Academic All-District Selection

The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced its 2017-18 Google Cloud Academic All-District At-Large teams last week and 17 Division II men’s swimmers and 23 women’s swimmers were among those honored.
Honorees are eligible for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced in June.
The All-District teams are divided into eight geographic regions across the United States and Canada and in four divisions (NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III and the College Division). The College Division includes all NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.
At-large teams include all sports outside of the eight sports with their own Academic All-America programs (men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball.) The awards recognize the top student-athletes nationally for their combined performances on the field of play and in the classroom.
The full list of men’s at-large honorees is here, while the women’s listing can be found here.
Division II At-Large Selections
District 2 (Central Intercollegiate, Mountain East, Pennsylvania State)
Dylan North, West Chester
Nathan Porter, Clarion
District 3 (Conference Carolinas, Peach Belt, South Atlantic)
Pade Duke, Carson-Newman
Niklas Martin, Wingate
Noah McRea, Lenoir-Rhyne
Giacomo Viazzo, Wingate
District 4 (Great Lakes Intercollegiate, Great Lakes Valley, Great Midwest)
Andrea Bazzoli, Drury
Rodrigo Codo Berti, UIndy
Stuart Mossop, Missouri S&T
Tim Samuelsen, Missouri S&T
District 5 (Gulf South, Southern Intercollegiate, Sunshine State)
Thomas Steenberg, Florida Tech
District 7 (Great American, Mid-America, Northern Sun)
Jonathan Stewart, Oklahoma Baptist
Justin Winnett, Lindenwood
District 8 (California Collegiate, Great Northwest, Pacific West)
Austin Hussain, Fresno Pacific
Trevor Jackson, UC San Diego
Andrew Poore, Concordia Irvine
Bernardo Valentim, Cal Baptist
Women’s Division II At-Large
District 1
Annagrazia Bonsanti, Bridgeport
Jana Ciric, Pace
District 2
Summer Dacheux, Clarion
Samantha Favret, Gannon
District 3
Mary Northcutt, Carson-Newman
McKenzie Stevens, Queens of Charlotte
District 4
Jamie Fitzpatrick, Truman State
Wilhelmina Francisco, Saginaw Valley State
Makayla Myers, Wayne State
Katya Rudenko, Drury
District 5
Cataline Berraud-Galea, Lynn
Natalia Garriock, Saint Leo
Madeline Pitt, West Florida
Neta Saar, Florida Tech
District 6
Kathryn Hewson, Western State Colorado
Arianna Rohde, Colorado State – Pueblo
District 7
Andrea Bryson, St. Cloud State
District 8
Marleigh Aulis, Concordia Irvine
Claire Beaty, Cal State East Bay
Daria Belova, Fresno Pacific
Sammy Dammann, Biola
Christie Halverson, Cal Baptist
Hailey Swirbul, Alaska Anchorage
