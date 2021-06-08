2x North Carolina High School State Champion Maura Schoppa Verbals to UNCW

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Summerfield, North Carolina native Maura Schoppa has announced that she will remain in-state to swim for the University of North Carolina Wilmington in the class of 2026.

“I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UNCW🦅 I’m so thankful for my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to where I am💙💚So excited to be apart of this team! Go Seahawks!!”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Schoppa is a junior at Northern Guilford High School. She won the 100 back and was runner-up in the 100 fly at both the 2020 and 2021 North Carolina High School 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships. In 2019, she competed in the 100/200 free as a freshman and placed 4th (51.92) and 3rd (1:52.10), respectively. The following year, she claimed the 100 back title with 55.85, went 55.36 to finish second in the 100 fly, and led off the 200 medley and 400 free relays with 26.25 and 52.75, respectively. This past season, she repeated her 100 back win (55.97) and notched a PB in the 100 fly (54.69) with her silver-medal performance. She was 26.32 on the backstroke leadoff of the 4th-place 200 medley relay and she anchored the 9th-place 200 free relay in 23.09.

Schoppa does her year-round swimming with Swim GSA. She competed at 2020 North Carolina Swimming 18&U Winter Championships last December and scored lifetime bests in the 100/200 free and 200 fly. She swam at Winter Juniors East in December 2019, earning a PB in the 200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.25

100 back – 55.85

200 back – 2:00.57

100 fly – 54.69

200 fly – 2:03.98

50 free – 23.82

100 free – 51.45

200 free – 1:51.35

200 IM – 2:10.64

400 IM – 4:34.64

Schoppa’s best times would have scored for UNCW at the 2021 CAA Championships in the A finals of the 200 free, 100/200 back and 100/200 fly and the B finals of the 50/100 free and 400 IM.

First-year head coach Bobby Guntoro has also received verbal commitments from Brooke Morgan and Quinn Bike for fall 2022.

