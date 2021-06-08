How Watching the 800 from the Stands Helped Joshua Brown Win the 1500

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

MEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL

World Record: Sun Yang (CHN) – 14:31.02 (2012)

American Record: Connor Jaeger – 14:39.48 (2016)

US Open Record: Peter Vanderkaay (USA) – 14:45.54 (2008)

World Junior Record: Franko Grgic (CRO) – 14:46.09 (2019)

2016 Olympic Champion: Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 14:34.57

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Connor Jaeger – 14:47.61

Wave I Cut: 15:44.89

Wave II Cut: 15:35.76

Podium

Winner Joshua Brown did an excellent job of swimming his own race, holding his pace while allowing Jake Narvid to take the race out fast. Brown negative split his swim, posting a 7:48.49 on the first 750m, and coming home in 7:47.55. Runner-up Owen Lloyd also negative split his race, splitting 7:49.43/7:46.81. Brown dropped a few tenths of a second with his swim, and will get another shot in a week. Lloyd shed just over 4 seconds off his personal best and will also be getting another shot next week.

It looked like Narvid was going to run (or swim, rather) away with the heat, but in the last few hundred meters, Brown and Lloyd closed fast, overtaking the 18-year-old, who was fading. Narvid took the race out the quickest, flipping in 58.09 at the 100 mark, before settling into a high 1:02-low 1:03 pace for the majority of the race. Regardless of how it was swum, Narvid’s time was still a personal best by 4 seconds.