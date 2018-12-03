21 Swimmers Add NCAA ‘A’ Cuts During Final Weekend Of Invites

After a week off for Thanksgiving, the last round of mid-season NCAA invite meets took place over the weekend and there were a lot of fast times put up. As the last real opportunity to score an NCAA qualifying swim before the end of 2018, a swimmer locking up a qualifying time now meant they could go into their Conference Championship with less rest and less pressure and thus allowing them to put their primary focus on peaking for NCAAs.

In total, nine women and twelve men hit NCAA ‘A’ cuts for the first time this season over the weekend, bringing the cumulative total to 25 women, 17 men and 42 total swimmers. Check out the full list below (the swimmers in bold are new qualifiers from this weekend):

In addition to all of the new qualifiers, Beata Nelson and Louise Hansson both achieved new cuts, with Nelson adding the 200 back, 100 fly and 200 IM to the 100 back time she already had (she also broke the American Record in that event this weekend), and Hansson added the 200 fly and 200 free after already having the 200 fly. Nelson now leads all swimmers with four ‘A’ cuts, while Hansson, Sydney Pickrem, Mallory Comerford, Ella Eastin, Erika Brown and Andrew Seliskar all have three.

Seliskar’s three are obviously the most amongst the men, while Texas sprinter Tate Jackson, Michigan distance freestyler Ricardo Vargas Jacobo, and freshman breaststrokers Reece Whitley (Cal) and Charlie Scheinfeld (Texas) are the only others with multiple cuts at two (all doing so this weekend).

The only two events in which no one has hit an ‘A’ cut yet this season are the men’s 100 fly and the men’s 400 IM.

Additionally, after the first round of invites we had found that a total of 98 women and 41 men had achieved at least one time that would’ve qualified them for the 2018 NCAA Championships. This past weekend that number grew by over 100, as there are now 141 women and 100 men with a time.

Women (141)

Swimmer School McMahon, Kensey Alabama White, Rhyan Alabama Cox, Hannah Arizona Jacobsen, Kirsten Arizona Konopka, Katrina Arizona Macias, Ayumi Arizona Nordin, Emma Arizona St Hopkin, Anna Arkansas Falconer, Erin Auburn Fisch, Claire Auburn Hetzer, Emily Auburn Bilquist, Amy California Blovad, Keaton California Darcel, Sarah California McLaughlin, Katie California Neumann, Robin California Weitzeil, Abbey California Wilson, Alicia California Jordan, Kylie Duke Marsh, Alyssa Duke Ball, Emma Florida Braswell, Leah Florida Fertel, Kelly Florida Pearl, Vanessa Florida Zavaros, Mabel Florida Hulkko, Ida Florida St Burchill, Veronica Georgia Carter, Olivia Georgia Harnish, Courtney Georgia Luther, Dakota Georgia Hajkova, Karolina Hawaii Hines, Phoebe Hawaii Andison, Bailey Indiana Jensen, Christie Indiana Jernberg, Cassy Indiana King, Lilly Indiana Kovac, Bailey Indiana Looze, Mackenzie Indiana Morley, Laura Indiana Peplowski, Noelle Indiana Bonnett, Bailey Kentucky Freriks, Geena Kentucky Galyer, Ali Kentucky Seidt, Asia Kentucky Astashkina, Mariia Louisville Cattermole, Sophie Louisville Comerford, Mallory Louisville Friesen, Morgan Louisville Kendzior, Alina Louisville Kraus, Alena Louisville Oglesby, Grace Louisville Knight, Haylee LSU Bi, Rose Michigan Deloof, Catie Michigan Haughey, Siobhan Michigan Krause, Vanessa Michigan MacNeil, Maggie Michigan Schmidt, Sierra Michigan Tucker, Miranda Michigan Yeung, Jamie Zhen Michigan Kozelsky, Lindsey Minnesota Munson, Rachel Minnesota Nack, Chantal Minnesota Padington, Mackenzie Minnesota Waddell, Tevyn Minnesota Evensen, Courtney Missouri Hynes, Haley Missouri Ochitwa, Ann Missouri Thompson, Sarah Missouri Alons, Kylee NC State Haan, Elise NC State Hansson, Sophie NC State Holub, Tamila NC State Moore, Kate NC State Muzzy, Emma NC State Perry, Ky-lee NC State Rowe, Sirena NC State Sargent, Makayla NC State Sheridan, Calypso Northwestern Smith, Nikki Notre Dame Stone, Lindsay Notre Dame Thomas, Luciana Notre Dame Treuth, Alice Notre Dame Demler, Kathrin Ohio St Gresser, Hanna Ohio St Hart, Maddie Penn St McHugh, Ally Penn St Phee, Jinq En Purdue Koprivova, Vera Rutgers Vincent, Courtney San Diego St Podmanikova, Andrea SMU Barksdale, Emma South Carolina Aroesty, Margaret Southern Cali Ciesla, Marta Southern Cali Hansson, Louise Southern Cali Sanchez, Catherine Southern Cali Scott, Riley Southern Cali Tycz, Caitlin Southern Cali Wade, Tatum Southern Cali Wright, Maddie Southern Cali Bartel, Zoe Stanford Byrnes, Megan Stanford Drabot, Katie Stanford Eastin, Ella Stanford Forde, Brooke Stanford Nordmann, Lucie Stanford Ruck, Taylor Stanford Stevens, Leah Stanford Szekely, Allie Stanford Voss, Erin Stanford Banic, Madeline Tennessee Brown, Erika Tennessee Cieplucha, Tessa Tennessee Grinter, Bailey Tennessee Moseley, Constanze Tennessee Nunan, Amanda Tennessee Popov, Nikol Tennessee Small, Meghan Tennessee Adams, Claire Texas Ariola, Grace Texas Carrozza, Quinn Texas Cook, Julia Texas Diener, Anelise Texas Evans, Joanna Texas Lohman, Kennedy Texas Pfeifer, Evie Texas Rule, Remedy Texas Belousova, Anna Texas A&M Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika Texas A&M Pickrem, Sydney Texas A&M Pike, Taylor Texas A&M Portz, Katie Texas A&M Quah, Jing Texas A&M Rasmus, Claire Texas A&M Yelle, Haley Texas A&M Barber, Lauren U.S. Navy Christensen, Kaki Virginia Hill, Morgan Virginia Madden, Paige Virginia Nelson, Beata Wisconsin Hindley, Bella Yale

Stanford leads with the way with ten female swimmers under a 2018 invited time, followed by Texas with nine, and then Indiana, Michigan, NC State, USC, Tennessee and Texas A&M all have eight. Louisville and Cal both have seven.

Check out the full rankings of all swimmers under the invite time below:

Men (100):

Swimmer School Howard, Robert Alabama Waddell, Zane Alabama Dobbs, Chatham Arizona Fail, Brooks Arizona Iga, Jorge Arizona House, Grant Arizona St Poti, Zachary Arizona St Sorenson, Payton Brigham Young Carr, Daniel California Grieshop, Sean California Hoffer, Ryan California Jensen, Michael California Julian, Trenton California Mefford, Bryce California Norman, Nick California Quah, Zheng California Sand, Carson California Seliskar, Andrew California Sendyk, Pawel California Thomas, Mike California Whitley, Reece California Auchinachie, Cameron Denver Baqlah, Khader Florida Rooney, Maxime Florida Sanders, Grant Florida Pisani, Will Florida St Acevedo, Javier Georgia Higgins, Walker Georgia Murphy, Camden Georgia Reed, Greg Georgia Correia, Rodrigo Georgia Tech Ferraro, Christian Georgia Tech Pumputis, Caio Georgia Tech Antipov, Daniil Grand Canyon Nikolaev, Mark Grand Canyon Farris, Dean Harvard Kokko, Olli Hawaii Apple, Zach Indiana Brinegar, Michael Indiana Fantoni, Gabriel Indiana Finnerty, Ian Indiana Hassan, Mohamed Samy Indiana Lanza, Vini Indiana Auboeck, Felix Michigan Borges, Gus Michigan Callan, Patrick Michigan Chan, Will Michigan Cope, Tommy Michigan Montague, Jacob Michigan Smachlo, Miles Michigan Swanson, Charlie Michigan Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo Michigan McHugh, Max Minnesota Alexander, Nicholas Missouri Hicks, Caleb Missouri Lima, Giovanny Missouri O’Brien, Jordan Missouri Schreuders, Mikel Missouri Bish, Blair Missouri St. (M) Korstanje, Nyls NC State Molacek, Jacob NC State Stewart, Coleman NC State Vazaios, Andreas NC State Barta, Marci Notre Dame Yeadon, Zach Notre Dame Koenigsperger, Mario Southern Cali Miljenic, Nikola Southern Cali Mulcare, Patrick Southern Cali Sancov, Alexei Southern Cali Vissering, Carsten Southern Cali Anderson, Matt Stanford Calloni, Johannes Stanford DeVine, Abrahm Stanford Levant, Jack Stanford Liang, Alex Stanford Sweetser, True Stanford Dunphy, Matthew Tennessee Garcia, Matthew Tennessee Reilman, Joey Tennessee Haas, Townley Texas Harty, Ryan Texas Jackson, Tate Texas Katz, Austin Texas Kibler, Drew Texas Koustik, Andrew Texas Newkirk, Jeff Texas Pomajevich, Sam Texas Sannem, Jake Texas Scheinfeld, Charles Texas Shebat, John Texas Willenbring, Matthew Texas Yeager, Chris Texas Zettle, Alexander Texas Bobo, Clayton Texas A&M Casas, Shaine Texas A&M Martinez, Angel Texas A&M Walker, Benjamin Texas A&M Hotchkiss, Logan UCSB Fong, Zach Virginia Giller, Robby Virginia

On the men’s side, Texas leads the way with 14 swimmers under, followed by Cal with 13. Michigan is next with nine, and then Indiana and Stanford both have six.

Check out the full men’s rankings below: