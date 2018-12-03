21 Swimmers Add NCAA ‘A’ Cuts During Final Weekend Of Invites

After a week off for Thanksgiving, the last round of mid-season NCAA invite meets took place over the weekend and there were a lot of fast times put up. As the last real opportunity to score an NCAA qualifying swim before the end of 2018, a swimmer locking up a qualifying time now meant they could go into their Conference Championship with less rest and less pressure and thus allowing them to put their primary focus on peaking for NCAAs.
In total, nine women and twelve men hit NCAA ‘A’ cuts for the first time this season over the weekend, bringing the cumulative total to 25 women, 17 men and 42 total swimmers. Check out the full list below (the swimmers in bold are new qualifiers from this weekend):
|Women
|Event(s)
|Men
|Event(s)
|Mallory Comerford (Louisville)
|100/200 FR, 100 FLY
|Coleman Stewart (NC State)
|100 BK
|Siobhan Haughey (Michigan)
|100/200 FR
|Ian Finnerty (Indiana)
|100 BR
|Beata Nelson (Wisconsin)
|100/200 BK, 100 FLY, 200 IM
|Max McHugh (Minnesota)
|100 BR
|Lilly King (Indiana)
|100/200 BR
|Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech)
|200 BR
|Lindsey Kozelsky (Minnesota)
|100 BR
|Mark Nikolaev (Grand Canyon)
|100 BK
|Maggie MacNeil (Michigan)
|100 FLY
|Tate Jackson (Texas)
|50/100 FR
|Louise Hansson (USC)
|200 FR, 100/200 FLY
|Andrew Seliskar (Cal)
|200 FR, 200 BR, 200 IM
|Anna Hopkin (Arkansas)
|50/100 FR
|Ricardo Vargas Jacobo (Michigan)
|500/1650 FR
|Phoebe Hines (Hawaii)
|1650 FR
|Brooks Fail (Arizona)
|500 FR
|Asia Seidt (Kentucky)
|200 BK
|Chris Yeager (Texas)
|1650 FR
|Sophie Hansson (NC State)
|100 BR
|Dean Farris (Harvard)
|100 BK
|Sydney Pickrem (Texas A&M)
|200 BR, 200/400 IM
|Patrick Mulcare (USC)
|200 BK
|Anna Belousova (Texas A&M)
|200 BR
|Joey Reilman (Tennessee)
|200 BK
|Grace Oglesby (Louisville)
|100/200 FLY
|Carsten Vissering (USC)
|100 BR
|Ella Eastin (Stanford)
|200 FLY, 200/400 IM
|Charles Scheinfeld (Texas)
|100/200 BR
|Katie Drabot (Stanford)
|200 FLY
|Reece Whitley (Cal)
|100/200 BR
|Abbey Weitzeil (Cal)
|50/100 FR
|Zheng Quah (Cal)
|200 FLY
|Erika Brown (Tennessee)
|50/100 FR, 100 FLY
|Grace Ariola (Texas)
|50 FR
|Claire Adams (Texas)
|100 FR, 100 BK
|Joanna Evans (Texas)
|500 FR
|Courtney Harnish (Georgia)
|500 FR
|Ally McHugh (Penn St)
|1650 FR
|Maddie Wright (USC)
|200 FLY
|Tessa Cieplucha (Tennessee)
|400 IM
In addition to all of the new qualifiers, Beata Nelson and Louise Hansson both achieved new cuts, with Nelson adding the 200 back, 100 fly and 200 IM to the 100 back time she already had (she also broke the American Record in that event this weekend), and Hansson added the 200 fly and 200 free after already having the 200 fly. Nelson now leads all swimmers with four ‘A’ cuts, while Hansson, Sydney Pickrem, Mallory Comerford, Ella Eastin, Erika Brown and Andrew Seliskar all have three.
Seliskar’s three are obviously the most amongst the men, while Texas sprinter Tate Jackson, Michigan distance freestyler Ricardo Vargas Jacobo, and freshman breaststrokers Reece Whitley (Cal) and Charlie Scheinfeld (Texas) are the only others with multiple cuts at two (all doing so this weekend).
The only two events in which no one has hit an ‘A’ cut yet this season are the men’s 100 fly and the men’s 400 IM.
Additionally, after the first round of invites we had found that a total of 98 women and 41 men had achieved at least one time that would’ve qualified them for the 2018 NCAA Championships. This past weekend that number grew by over 100, as there are now 141 women and 100 men with a time.
Women (141)
|Swimmer
|School
|McMahon, Kensey
|Alabama
|White, Rhyan
|Alabama
|Cox, Hannah
|Arizona
|Jacobsen, Kirsten
|Arizona
|Konopka, Katrina
|Arizona
|Macias, Ayumi
|Arizona
|Nordin, Emma
|Arizona St
|Hopkin, Anna
|Arkansas
|Falconer, Erin
|Auburn
|Fisch, Claire
|Auburn
|Hetzer, Emily
|Auburn
|Bilquist, Amy
|California
|Blovad, Keaton
|California
|Darcel, Sarah
|California
|McLaughlin, Katie
|California
|Neumann, Robin
|California
|Weitzeil, Abbey
|California
|Wilson, Alicia
|California
|Jordan, Kylie
|Duke
|Marsh, Alyssa
|Duke
|Ball, Emma
|Florida
|Braswell, Leah
|Florida
|Fertel, Kelly
|Florida
|Pearl, Vanessa
|Florida
|Zavaros, Mabel
|Florida
|Hulkko, Ida
|Florida St
|Burchill, Veronica
|Georgia
|Carter, Olivia
|Georgia
|Harnish, Courtney
|Georgia
|Luther, Dakota
|Georgia
|Hajkova, Karolina
|Hawaii
|Hines, Phoebe
|Hawaii
|Andison, Bailey
|Indiana
|Jensen, Christie
|Indiana
|Jernberg, Cassy
|Indiana
|King, Lilly
|Indiana
|Kovac, Bailey
|Indiana
|Looze, Mackenzie
|Indiana
|Morley, Laura
|Indiana
|Peplowski, Noelle
|Indiana
|Bonnett, Bailey
|Kentucky
|Freriks, Geena
|Kentucky
|Galyer, Ali
|Kentucky
|Seidt, Asia
|Kentucky
|Astashkina, Mariia
|Louisville
|Cattermole, Sophie
|Louisville
|Comerford, Mallory
|Louisville
|Friesen, Morgan
|Louisville
|Kendzior, Alina
|Louisville
|Kraus, Alena
|Louisville
|Oglesby, Grace
|Louisville
|Knight, Haylee
|LSU
|Bi, Rose
|Michigan
|Deloof, Catie
|Michigan
|Haughey, Siobhan
|Michigan
|Krause, Vanessa
|Michigan
|MacNeil, Maggie
|Michigan
|Schmidt, Sierra
|Michigan
|Tucker, Miranda
|Michigan
|Yeung, Jamie Zhen
|Michigan
|Kozelsky, Lindsey
|Minnesota
|Munson, Rachel
|Minnesota
|Nack, Chantal
|Minnesota
|Padington, Mackenzie
|Minnesota
|Waddell, Tevyn
|Minnesota
|Evensen, Courtney
|Missouri
|Hynes, Haley
|Missouri
|Ochitwa, Ann
|Missouri
|Thompson, Sarah
|Missouri
|Alons, Kylee
|NC State
|Haan, Elise
|NC State
|Hansson, Sophie
|NC State
|Holub, Tamila
|NC State
|Moore, Kate
|NC State
|Muzzy, Emma
|NC State
|Perry, Ky-lee
|NC State
|Rowe, Sirena
|NC State
|Sargent, Makayla
|NC State
|Sheridan, Calypso
|Northwestern
|Smith, Nikki
|Notre Dame
|Stone, Lindsay
|Notre Dame
|Thomas, Luciana
|Notre Dame
|Treuth, Alice
|Notre Dame
|Demler, Kathrin
|Ohio St
|Gresser, Hanna
|Ohio St
|Hart, Maddie
|Penn St
|McHugh, Ally
|Penn St
|Phee, Jinq En
|Purdue
|Koprivova, Vera
|Rutgers
|Vincent, Courtney
|San Diego St
|Podmanikova, Andrea
|SMU
|Barksdale, Emma
|South Carolina
|Aroesty, Margaret
|Southern Cali
|Ciesla, Marta
|Southern Cali
|Hansson, Louise
|Southern Cali
|Sanchez, Catherine
|Southern Cali
|Scott, Riley
|Southern Cali
|Tycz, Caitlin
|Southern Cali
|Wade, Tatum
|Southern Cali
|Wright, Maddie
|Southern Cali
|Bartel, Zoe
|Stanford
|Byrnes, Megan
|Stanford
|Drabot, Katie
|Stanford
|Eastin, Ella
|Stanford
|Forde, Brooke
|Stanford
|Nordmann, Lucie
|Stanford
|Ruck, Taylor
|Stanford
|Stevens, Leah
|Stanford
|Szekely, Allie
|Stanford
|Voss, Erin
|Stanford
|Banic, Madeline
|Tennessee
|Brown, Erika
|Tennessee
|Cieplucha, Tessa
|Tennessee
|Grinter, Bailey
|Tennessee
|Moseley, Constanze
|Tennessee
|Nunan, Amanda
|Tennessee
|Popov, Nikol
|Tennessee
|Small, Meghan
|Tennessee
|Adams, Claire
|Texas
|Ariola, Grace
|Texas
|Carrozza, Quinn
|Texas
|Cook, Julia
|Texas
|Diener, Anelise
|Texas
|Evans, Joanna
|Texas
|Lohman, Kennedy
|Texas
|Pfeifer, Evie
|Texas
|Rule, Remedy
|Texas
|Belousova, Anna
|Texas A&M
|Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika
|Texas A&M
|Pickrem, Sydney
|Texas A&M
|Pike, Taylor
|Texas A&M
|Portz, Katie
|Texas A&M
|Quah, Jing
|Texas A&M
|Rasmus, Claire
|Texas A&M
|Yelle, Haley
|Texas A&M
|Barber, Lauren
|U.S. Navy
|Christensen, Kaki
|Virginia
|Hill, Morgan
|Virginia
|Madden, Paige
|Virginia
|Nelson, Beata
|Wisconsin
|Hindley, Bella
|Yale
Stanford leads with the way with ten female swimmers under a 2018 invited time, followed by Texas with nine, and then Indiana, Michigan, NC State, USC, Tennessee and Texas A&M all have eight. Louisville and Cal both have seven.
Check out the full rankings of all swimmers under the invite time below:
Men (100):
|Swimmer
|School
|Howard, Robert
|Alabama
|Waddell, Zane
|Alabama
|Dobbs, Chatham
|Arizona
|Fail, Brooks
|Arizona
|Iga, Jorge
|Arizona
|House, Grant
|Arizona St
|Poti, Zachary
|Arizona St
|Sorenson, Payton
|Brigham Young
|Carr, Daniel
|California
|Grieshop, Sean
|California
|Hoffer, Ryan
|California
|Jensen, Michael
|California
|Julian, Trenton
|California
|Mefford, Bryce
|California
|Norman, Nick
|California
|Quah, Zheng
|California
|Sand, Carson
|California
|Seliskar, Andrew
|California
|Sendyk, Pawel
|California
|Thomas, Mike
|California
|Whitley, Reece
|California
|Auchinachie, Cameron
|Denver
|Baqlah, Khader
|Florida
|Rooney, Maxime
|Florida
|Sanders, Grant
|Florida
|Pisani, Will
|Florida St
|Acevedo, Javier
|Georgia
|Higgins, Walker
|Georgia
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|Reed, Greg
|Georgia
|Correia, Rodrigo
|Georgia Tech
|Ferraro, Christian
|Georgia Tech
|Pumputis, Caio
|Georgia Tech
|Antipov, Daniil
|Grand Canyon
|Nikolaev, Mark
|Grand Canyon
|Farris, Dean
|Harvard
|Kokko, Olli
|Hawaii
|Apple, Zach
|Indiana
|Brinegar, Michael
|Indiana
|Fantoni, Gabriel
|Indiana
|Finnerty, Ian
|Indiana
|Hassan, Mohamed Samy
|Indiana
|Lanza, Vini
|Indiana
|Auboeck, Felix
|Michigan
|Borges, Gus
|Michigan
|Callan, Patrick
|Michigan
|Chan, Will
|Michigan
|Cope, Tommy
|Michigan
|Montague, Jacob
|Michigan
|Smachlo, Miles
|Michigan
|Swanson, Charlie
|Michigan
|Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo
|Michigan
|McHugh, Max
|Minnesota
|Alexander, Nicholas
|Missouri
|Hicks, Caleb
|Missouri
|Lima, Giovanny
|Missouri
|O’Brien, Jordan
|Missouri
|Schreuders, Mikel
|Missouri
|Bish, Blair
|Missouri St. (M)
|Korstanje, Nyls
|NC State
|Molacek, Jacob
|NC State
|Stewart, Coleman
|NC State
|Vazaios, Andreas
|NC State
|Barta, Marci
|Notre Dame
|Yeadon, Zach
|Notre Dame
|Koenigsperger, Mario
|Southern Cali
|Miljenic, Nikola
|Southern Cali
|Mulcare, Patrick
|Southern Cali
|Sancov, Alexei
|Southern Cali
|Vissering, Carsten
|Southern Cali
|Anderson, Matt
|Stanford
|Calloni, Johannes
|Stanford
|DeVine, Abrahm
|Stanford
|Levant, Jack
|Stanford
|Liang, Alex
|Stanford
|Sweetser, True
|Stanford
|Dunphy, Matthew
|Tennessee
|Garcia, Matthew
|Tennessee
|Reilman, Joey
|Tennessee
|Haas, Townley
|Texas
|Harty, Ryan
|Texas
|Jackson, Tate
|Texas
|Katz, Austin
|Texas
|Kibler, Drew
|Texas
|Koustik, Andrew
|Texas
|Newkirk, Jeff
|Texas
|Pomajevich, Sam
|Texas
|Sannem, Jake
|Texas
|Scheinfeld, Charles
|Texas
|Shebat, John
|Texas
|Willenbring, Matthew
|Texas
|Yeager, Chris
|Texas
|Zettle, Alexander
|Texas
|Bobo, Clayton
|Texas A&M
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|Martinez, Angel
|Texas A&M
|Walker, Benjamin
|Texas A&M
|Hotchkiss, Logan
|UCSB
|Fong, Zach
|Virginia
|Giller, Robby
|Virginia
On the men’s side, Texas leads the way with 14 swimmers under, followed by Cal with 13. Michigan is next with nine, and then Indiana and Stanford both have six.
Check out the full men’s rankings below:
