Beata Nelson Clocks 49.67 For New American & NCAA Record In 100 Back

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

Beata Nelson of the Wisconsin Badgers broke the American, NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the women’s 100 back at day 3 finals of the Texas Invite, clocking a time of 49.67 to lower the previous mark of 49.69 set by Stanford’s Ally Howe at the 2017 Pac-12s.

Nelson has had a red hot start to the year, including posting the #1 time in the nation in this event three weeks ago at the ACC vs B1G Challenge in 50.86, and further lowered it in this morning’s prelims down to 50.50. However, her swim tonight toppled past that by a full eight-tenths, improving on her previous best of 49.78 from the 2018 Big Ten Championships. That swim previously ranked 3rd all-time, as Howe also swam a 49.70 last season at NCAAs.

The 50-second barrier has now been cracked ten times in history, with Nelson owning four of them. In addition to her 49.78 at Big Tens, she also went 49.83 and 49.92 respectively at NCAAs last season, where she placed 2nd to Howe in the final.

Nelson is currently in her first season under the tutelage of Yuri Suguiyama, who was announced as Wisconsin’s head coach back in April after previously serving as an assistant with Cal.

