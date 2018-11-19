12 New Swimmers Add NCAA ‘A’ Cuts During First Weekend Of Invites

The first weekend of mid-season invite meets is in the books, and we saw some very fast swimming across the board. After the ACC vs B1G Challenge just over a week ago, there were nine swimmers under the NCAA ‘A’ cut in at least one event, and this weekend twelve new swimmers hit the mark for a total of 21.
Sydney Pickrem, Ella Eastin, Anna Hopkin and Grace Oglesby were the four swimmers who hit an ‘A’ cut for the first time over the weekend and did so in multiple events, with Pickrem and Eastin doing so in three each. Mallory Comerford, who came in with ‘A’ cuts in the 100 and 200 free, added the 100 fly at the IU Invite to give her three as well.
Check out a full list of the ‘A’ cut qualifiers below:
* denotes that the swimmer is a new qualifier from this past weekend
Heading into the invite season we also saw that a total of 32 women and 11 men had posted a time that would’ve qualified them for the NCAA Championships last season. That number drastically increased after this weekend, as a total of 98 women and 41 men have now hit at least one of those times.
Check out the swimmers under last season’s NCAA cut in each event below:
50 Freestyle SCY Female
Time: 22.30
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
21.64
Hopkin, Anna
FR
Arkansas
2
21.80
Perry, Ky-lee
JR
NC State
3
21.88
Comerford, Mallory
SR
Louisville
4
22.04
Weitzeil, Abbey
JR
California
5
22.05
Fisch, Claire
JR
Auburn
6
22.08
MacNeil, Maggie
FR
Michigan
7
22.10
Hansson, Louise
JR
Southern Cali
8
22.12
Ruck, Taylor
FR
Stanford
8
22.12
Haughey, Siobhan
SR
Michigan
10
22.17
Ciesla, Marta
SO
Southern Cali
11
22.18
Hynes, Haley
JR
Missouri
12
22.20
Ochitwa, Ann
SR
Missouri
13
22.23
Hindley, Bella
SR
Yale
14
22.26
Alons, Kylee
FR
NC State
14
22.26
Rowe, Sirena
SO
NC State
16
22.29
Knight, Haylee
SR
LSU
100 Freestyle SCY Female
Time: 48.53
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
46.96
Comerford, Mallory
SR
Louisville
2
47.05
Hopkin, Anna
FR
Arkansas
3
47.09
Haughey, Siobhan
SR
Michigan
4
47.69
Perry, Ky-lee
JR
NC State
5
47.87
Ochitwa, Ann
SR
Missouri
6
47.94
Hansson, Louise
JR
Southern Cali
7
48.04
Knight, Haylee
SR
LSU
8
48.34
Deloof, Catie
SR
Michigan
9
48.37
Fisch, Claire
JR
Auburn
10
48.51
Hindley, Bella
SR
Yale
11
48.53
Nelson, Beata
JR
Wisconsin
11
48.53
Rasmus, Claire
SR
Texas A&M
200 Freestyle SCY Female
Time: 1:44.90
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
1:42.63
Haughey, Siobhan
SR
Michigan
2
1:42.79
Comerford, Mallory
SR
Louisville
3
1:44.22
Rasmus, Claire
SR
Texas A&M
4
1:44.23
Padington, Mackenzie
SO
Minnesota
4
1:44.23
Hansson, Louise
JR
Southern Cali
6
1:44.52
Nack, Chantal
SR
Minnesota
7
1:44.72
Ruck, Taylor
FR
Stanford
8
1:44.77
Portz, Katie
JR
Texas A&M
500 Freestyle SCY Female
Time: 4:40.50
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
4:37.01
Padington, Mackenzie
SO
Minnesota
2
4:37.83
Braswell, Leah
FR
Florida
3
4:38.11
Hines, Phoebe
JR
Hawaii
4
4:38.40
Forde, Brooke
SO
Stanford
5
4:39.18
Hetzer, Emily
FR
Auburn
6
4:39.63
McHugh, Ally
SR
Penn St
7
4:39.79
Bi, Rose
SR
Michigan
8
4:39.91
Rasmus, Claire
SR
Texas A&M
9
4:39.96
Jernberg, Cassy
JR
Indiana
10
4:40.31
Nack, Chantal
SR
Minnesota
11
4:40.33
Comerford, Mallory
SR
Louisville
12
4:40.50
Freriks, Geena
SR
Kentucky
12
4:40.50
Byrnes, Megan
JR
Stanford
1650 Freestyle SCY Female
Time: 16:12.53
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
15:41.35
Hines, Phoebe
JR
Hawaii
2
15:55.57
Byrnes, Megan
JR
Stanford
3
15:59.46
McMahon, Kensey
FR
Alabama
4
15:59.47
Braswell, Leah
FR
Florida
5
16:02.31
Jernberg, Cassy
JR
Indiana
6
16:02.66
Stevens, Leah
SR
Stanford
7
16:03.13
Padington, Mackenzie
SO
Minnesota
8
16:05.48
Hetzer, Emily
FR
Auburn
9
16:06.42
Stone, Lindsay
SO
Notre Dame
10
16:06.78
Holub, Tamila
SO
NC State
11
16:06.87
Yelle, Haley
SO
Texas A&M
12
16:09.08
Evensen, Courtney
SR
Missouri
13
16:09.49
Cattermole, Sophie
SR
Louisville
14
16:09.78
Nordin, Emma
SO
Arizona St
100 Backstroke SCY Female
Time: 52.54
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
50.86
Nelson, Beata
JR
Wisconsin
2
51.24
Hynes, Haley
JR
Missouri
2
51.24
Haan, Elise
SR
NC State
4
51.25
Seidt, Asia
JR
Kentucky
5
51.64
Eastin, Ella
SR
Stanford
6
51.70
Ruck, Taylor
FR
Stanford
7
51.84
Hansson, Louise
JR
Southern Cali
8
52.17
Ball, Emma
JR
Florida
9
52.29 (c)
White, Rhyan
FR
Alabama
10
52.31
Thompson, Sarah
SO
Missouri
11
52.32
Ochitwa, Ann
SR
Missouri
12
52.35
Kendzior, Alina
SR
Louisville
13
52.39
Hajkova, Karolina
SO
Hawaii
14
52.48
Waddell, Tevyn
JR
Minnesota
200 Backstroke SCY Female
Time: 1:53.64
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
1:49.35
Seidt, Asia
JR
Kentucky
2
1:51.29
Galyer, Ali
JR
Kentucky
3
1:51.58
Muzzy, Emma
FR
NC State
4
1:51.83
Ruck, Taylor
FR
Stanford
5
1:51.85
Nelson, Beata
JR
Wisconsin
6
1:52.46
Waddell, Tevyn
JR
Minnesota
7
1:52.76
Nack, Chantal
SR
Minnesota
8
1:52.79
Voss, Erin
JR
Stanford
9
1:53.10
Hansson, Louise
JR
Southern Cali
9
1:53.10
Zavaros, Mabel
FR
Florida
11
1:53.14
Nordmann, Lucie
FR
Stanford
12
1:53.26
Pickrem, Sydney
SR
Texas A&M
13
1:53.53 (c)
White, Rhyan
FR
Alabama
14
1:53.56
Treuth, Alice
SR
Notre Dame
14
1:53.56
Falconer, Erin
SR
Auburn
100 Breaststroke SCY Female
Time: 1:00.11
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
56.43
King, Lilly
SR
Indiana
2
58.44
Hansson, Sophie
FR
NC State
3
58.70
Kozelsky, Lindsey
JR
Minnesota
4
59.03
Hulkko, Ida
FR
Florida St
5
59.18
Peplowski, Noelle
FR
Indiana
6
59.30
Pickrem, Sydney
SR
Texas A&M
7
59.33
Belousova, Anna
JR
Texas A&M
8
59.55
Scott, Riley
SR
Southern Cali
9
59.68
Podmanikova, Andrea
SO
SMU
10
59.87
Astashkina, Mariia
SO
Louisville
11
59.88
Gresser, Hanna
SO
Ohio St
12
59.93
Phee, Jinq En
JR
Purdue
13
1:00.08
Friesen, Morgan
SO
Louisville
200 Breaststroke SCY Female
Time: 2:10.14
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
2:03.60
King, Lilly
SR
Indiana
2
2:06.13
Pickrem, Sydney
SR
Texas A&M
3
2:06.26
Belousova, Anna
JR
Texas A&M
4
2:08.03
Sheridan, Calypso
SO
Northwestern
5
2:08.04
Pearl, Vanessa
FR
Florida
6
2:08.13
Scott, Riley
SR
Southern Cali
7
2:08.19
Peplowski, Noelle
FR
Indiana
8
2:08.25
Morley, Laura
SR
Indiana
9
2:08.31
Bonnett, Bailey
SO
Kentucky
10
2:08.65
Bartel, Zoe
FR
Stanford
11
2:08.77
Kozelsky, Lindsey
JR
Minnesota
12
2:09.39
Hansson, Sophie
FR
NC State
13
2:09.50
Kovac, Bailey
SO
Indiana
14
2:09.52
Munson, Rachel
SR
Minnesota
15
2:09.54
Forde, Brooke
SO
Stanford
16
2:09.57
Podmanikova, Andrea
SO
SMU
17
2:09.81
Astashkina, Mariia
SO
Louisville
18
2:09.85
Friesen, Morgan
SO
Louisville
100 Butterfly SCY Female
Time: 52.41
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
50.09
MacNeil, Maggie
FR
Michigan
2
50.40
Hansson, Louise
JR
Southern Cali
3
50.75
Oglesby, Grace
JR
Louisville
4
50.94
Comerford, Mallory
SR
Louisville
5
51.37
Ochitwa, Ann
SR
Missouri
6
51.94
Jensen, Christie
SR
Indiana
7
52.08
Waddell, Tevyn
JR
Minnesota
8
52.17
Knight, Haylee
SR
LSU
9
52.18
Vincent, Courtney
JR
San Diego St
200 Butterfly SCY Female
Time: 1:55.99
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
1:52.07
Eastin, Ella
SR
Stanford
2
1:52.64
Oglesby, Grace
JR
Louisville
3
1:53.38
Drabot, Katie
JR
Stanford
4
1:54.05
Pike, Taylor
SO
Texas A&M
5
1:54.89
Tycz, Caitlin
SO
Southern Cali
6
1:54.92
Quah, Jing
SO
Texas A&M
7
1:55.23
Smith, Nikki
SR
Notre Dame
8
1:55.31
Thomas, Luciana
FR
Notre Dame
9
1:55.32
Wright, Maddie
SR
Southern Cali
10
1:55.42
McLaughlin, Katie
SR
California
11
1:55.46
Rule, Remedy
SR
Texas
12
1:55.53
Demler, Kathrin
JR
Ohio St
13
1:55.54
Krause, Vanessa
JR
Michigan
14
1:55.63
Barksdale, Emma
SR
South Carolina
15
1:55.73
Kraus, Alena
FR
Louisville
200 Individual Medley SCY Female
Time: 1:56.76
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
1:53.41
Eastin, Ella
SR
Stanford
2
1:53.88
Pickrem, Sydney
SR
Texas A&M
3
1:54.37
Seidt, Asia
JR
Kentucky
4
1:54.94
Nelson, Beata
JR
Wisconsin
5
1:55.25
Pearl, Vanessa
FR
Florida
6
1:55.70
Andison, Bailey
SR
Indiana
7
1:55.75
Barksdale, Emma
SR
South Carolina
8
1:56.05
Fertel, Kelly
JR
Florida
9
1:56.42
Forde, Brooke
SO
Stanford
10
1:56.64
Sheridan, Calypso
SO
Northwestern
400 Individual Medley SCY Female
Time: 4:09.75
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
4:00.70
Eastin, Ella
SR
Stanford
2
4:01.73
Pickrem, Sydney
SR
Texas A&M
3
4:04.89
Forde, Brooke
SO
Stanford
4
4:05.07
Pearl, Vanessa
FR
Florida
5
4:05.44
Andison, Bailey
SR
Indiana
6
4:05.60
Muzzy, Emma
FR
NC State
7
4:06.50
Fertel, Kelly
JR
Florida
8
4:07.06
Demler, Kathrin
JR
Ohio St
9
4:07.51
Gonzalez-Hermosillo, Monika
SR
Texas A&M
10
4:07.89
McHugh, Ally
SR
Penn St
11
4:07.98
Szekely, Allie
JR
Stanford
12
4:08.66
Moore, Kate
SO
NC State
13
4:08.76
Sheridan, Calypso
SO
Northwestern
14
4:08.97
Barksdale, Emma
SR
South Carolina
15
4:09.15
Sargent, Makayla
JR
NC State
16
4:09.16
Looze, Mackenzie
FR
Indiana
50 Freestyle SCY Male
Time: 19.36
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
19.19
Sorenson, Payton
SR
Brigham Young
2
19.23
Howard, Robert
SR
Alabama
3
19.25
Waddell, Zane
JR
Alabama
4
19.29
Korstanje, Nyls
FR
NC State
100 Freestyle SCY Male
Time: 42.71
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
41.94
Howard, Robert
SR
Alabama
2
42.25
Apple, Zach
SR
Indiana
3
42.30
Schreuders, Mikel
SR
Missouri
4
42.39
Rooney, Maxime
JR
Florida
5
42.45
Molacek, Jacob
SR
NC State
6
42.47
Pisani, Will
SR
Florida St
7
42.54
Stewart, Coleman
JR
NC State
7
42.54
Nikolaev, Mark
SR
Grand Canyon
9
42.61
Samy, Mohamed
JR
Indiana
200 Freestyle SCY Male
Time: 1:34.44
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
1:32.91
Baqlah, Khader
JR
Florida
2
1:32.97
Samy, Mohamed
JR
Indiana
3
1:33.34
House, Grant
SO
Arizona St
4
1:33.54
Schreuders, Mikel
SR
Missouri
5
1:33.57
Rooney, Maxime
JR
Florida
6
1:33.60
Howard, Robert
SR
Alabama
7
1:34.12
Apple, Zach
SR
Indiana
8
1:34.36
Lima, Giovanny
JR
Missouri
9
1:34.41
Bobo, Clayton
FR
Texas A&M
500 Freestyle SCY Male
Time: 4:16.08
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
4:13.06
Auboeck, Felix
JR
Michigan
2
4:13.68
Yeadon, Zach
SO
Notre Dame
3
4:14.58
Baqlah, Khader
JR
Florida
1650 Freestyle SCY Male
Time: 14:53.34
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
14:39.60
Yeadon, Zach
SO
Notre Dame
2
14:40.38
Brinegar, Michael
FR
Indiana
100 Backstroke SCY Male
Time: 46.14
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
44.61
Nikolaev, Mark
SR
Grand Canyon
2
45.04
Stewart, Coleman
JR
NC State
3
45.53
Correia, Rodrigo
SR
Georgia Tech
4
45.74
Poti, Zachary
JR
Arizona St
5
45.85
Vazaios, Andreas
SR
NC State
6
45.91
Waddell, Zane
JR
Alabama
7
45.93
Alexander, Nicholas
JR
Missouri
8
45.99
Casas, Shaine
FR
Texas A&M
9
46.13
Fantoni, Gabriel
SO
Indiana
200 Backstroke SCY Male
Time: 1:41.18
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
1:39.98
Alexander, Nicholas
JR
Missouri
2
1:40.04
Casas, Shaine
FR
Texas A&M
3
1:40.06
Stewart, Coleman
JR
NC State
4
1:40.48
Poti, Zachary
JR
Arizona St
5
1:40.75
Mulcare, Patrick
SR
Southern Cali
6
1:40.81
Nikolaev, Mark
SR
Grand Canyon
7
1:40.94
Correia, Rodrigo
SR
Georgia Tech
100 Breaststroke SCY Male
Time: 52.75
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
51.22
Finnerty, Ian
SR
Indiana
2
51.73
McHugh, Max
FR
Minnesota
3
51.82
Vissering, Carsten
SR
Southern Cali
4
52.34
Bish, Blair
SR
Missouri St. (M)
5
52.53
Pumputis, Caio
SO
Georgia Tech
6
52.57
Hicks, Caleb
JR
Missouri
7
52.62
O’Brien, Jordan
SR
Missouri
8
52.70
Kokko, Olli
JR
Hawaii
200 Breaststroke SCY Male
Time: 1:54.49
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
1:52.38
Pumputis, Caio
SO
Georgia Tech
2
1:54.20
McHugh, Max
FR
Minnesota
3
1:54.48
Walker, Benjamin
JR
Texas A&M
100 Butterfly SCY Male
Time: 45.89
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
45.45
Stewart, Coleman
JR
NC State
2
45.71
Lanza, Vini
SR
Indiana
200 Butterfly SCY Male
Time: 1:42.52
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
1:41.56
Ferraro, Christian
SO
Georgia Tech
2
1:41.83
Vazaios, Andreas
SR
NC State
3
1:42.07
Martinez, Angel
SR
Texas A&M
4
1:42.35
Antipov, Daniil
SR
Grand Canyon
200 Individual Medley SCY Male
Time: 1:44.03
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
1:42.44
Vazaios, Andreas
SR
NC State
2
1:42.89
Pumputis, Caio
SO
Georgia Tech
3
1:43.04
Alexander, Nicholas
JR
Missouri
4
1:43.06
Casas, Shaine
FR
Texas A&M
5
1:43.43
Nikolaev, Mark
SR
Grand Canyon
6
1:43.78
Molacek, Jacob
SR
NC State
400 Individual Medley SCY Male
Time: 3:43.89
Rank
Time
Name
Yr
Team
1
3:41.67
Barta, Marci
FR
Notre Dame
2
3:43.00
Pumputis, Caio
SO
Georgia Tech
3
3:43.84
Sanders, Grant
JR
Florida
Though we’ve now seen 139 swimmers get under last season’s cut times, that only takes up about a quarter of what the final tally for NCAAs will be. The meet invites a total of 592 swimmers each year (270 for men and 322 for women). You can read a full breakdown of how that works here. After the rest of the invite meets finish up less than two weeks from now, we’ll revisit these numbers to see where we’re at as teams head into Christmas training and then the post-season early next year.
James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer.
Best Times - SCM (LCM)
50 FR - 24.56 (25.12)
100 FR - 53.58 (56.70)
200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29)
1500 …
