2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Singapore: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

And just like that we’re onto the final stop of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series with action kicking off tonight from Singapore.

The fields from the previous 2 stops have remained relatively intact, which means we’ll be treated to performances by the likes of Frenchman Leon Marchand, Swiss ace Noe Ponti, Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, and Americans Regan Smith and Kate Douglass.

Refresh this post often to stay updated on the latest and greatest swims being put up in the quest for medals and cash in the cup race.

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 3:51.30 – Li Bingjie , CHN (2022)

, CHN (2022) World Cup Record: 3:52.80 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

World Junior Record: 3:52.80 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

GOLD – Katie Grimes (USA), 3:57.61

SILVER – Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN), 3:58.21

BRONZE – Claire Weinstein (USA), 4:00.17

18-year-old American Olympic medalist Katie Grimes denied Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey a repeat victory from Incheon in this women’s 400m free.

Grimes stopped the clock at 3:57.61, a new lifetime best, to reap gold by less than a second.

Harvey settled for silver this evening in 3:58.06, well off the 3:56.78 that garnered her gold last week.

Grimes’ teammate Claire Weinstein rounded out the podium at 4:00.17.

As for Grimes, here 3:57.61 now checks the teen in as the 4th-fastest American performer in history.

Top 5 American Women’s SCM 400 Free Performers All-Time

Katie Ledecky – 3:52.88, 2022 Allison Schmitt – 3:55.89, 2009 Katie Hoff – 3:57.07, 2010 Katie Grimes – 3:57.61, 2024 Leah Smith – 3:57.78, 2016

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 3:32.25 – Yannick Agnel, FRA (2012)

World Cup Record: 3:32.77 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

World Junior Record: 3:37.92 – Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)

GOLD – Duncan Scott (GBR), 3:34.46

SILVER – Kieran Smith (USA), 3:36.97

BRONZE – Pan Zhanle (CHN), 3:38.79

Women’s 50m Backstroke – Final

World Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil, CAN (2022)

World Cup Record: 25.36 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2024)

World Junior Record: 26.08 – Sara Curtis, ITA (2024)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final

World Record: 1:45.63 – Mitch Larkin, AUS (2015)

World Cup Record: 1:46.11 – Arkady Vyachanin, RUS (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:48.02 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Women’s 200m Fly – Final

World Record: 1:59.61 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia, ESP (2014)

World Cup Record: 2:00.78 — Liu Zige, CHN (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:02.96 — Suzuka Hasegawa, JPN (2017)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 100m Fly – Final

World Record: 47.78 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

World Cup Record: 48.40 – Noe Ponti, SUI (2024)

World Junior Record: 49.03 – Ilya Kharun, CAN (2022)

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 2:14.16 – Kate Douglass, USA (2024)

World Cup Record: 2:14.16 – Kate Douglass, USA (2024)

World Junior Record: 2:14.70 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2022)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Final

World Record: 55.28 – Ilya Shymanovich , NIA (2021)

, NIA (2021) World Cup Record: 55.61 – Cameron van der Burgh, RSA (2009)

World Junior Record: 56.66 – Simone Cersuolo, ITA (2021)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED (2017)

World Cup Record: 22.93 – Ranomi Kromowidjojo, NED (2017)

World Junior Record: 23.69 – Anastasyia Shkurdai, NIA (2020)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 20.16 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

World Cup Record: 20.48 – Vladimir Morozov, RUS (2018)

World Junior Record: 20.98 – Kenzo Simons, NED (2019)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Women’s 100m IM – Final

World Record: 55.98 – Gretchen Walsh, United States (2024) *pending ratification

World Cup Record: 56.51 – Katinka Hosszu, HUN (2017)

World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasyia Shkurdai, NIA (2020)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –

Men’s 100m IM – Final

World Record: 49.28 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2020)

World Cup Record: 50.26 – Vladimir Morozov, RUS (2018)

World Junior Record: 50.63 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

GOLD –

SILVER –

BRONZE –