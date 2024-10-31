Kate Douglass Drops Stunning 2:12.72 To Smash World Record In Women’s 200 Breast

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Kate Douglass unleashed a jaw-dropping performance on the opening night of the World Cup stop in Singapore, not only re-lowering the world record in the women’s 200 breaststroke that she set one week ago, but absolutely annihilating it.

Douglass rocketed to a time of 2:12.72, slashing 1.44 seconds off her previous record of 2:14.16. That performance from Douglass last week took down Rebecca Soni‘s super-suited record of 2:14.57 set in 2009, and now Douglass sits nearly two seconds clear of that mark.

Quicker than her previous record on all four 50s, the biggest difference-maker for Douglass was the last 50, closing nearly six-tenths quicker in 34.39 relative to 34.96 in Incheon.

She was also nearly seven-tenths quicker over the first 100 meters, turning in 1:04.07. That time notably would’ve placed 2nd in the 100 breast at the Incheon leg of the World Cup, though Douglass hasn’t been racing the event this series.

Split Comparison

Soni — 2009 Duel In The Pool Douglass — 2024 Incheon World Cup Douglass — 2024 Singapore World Cup 50 31.05 30.68 30.47 100 1:05.18 (34.13) 1:04.75 (34.07) 1:04.07 (33.60) 150 1:40.00 (34.82) 1:39.20 (34.45) 1:38.33 (34.26) 200 2:14.57 (34.57) 2:14.16 (34.96) 2:12.72 (34.39)

Now the fastest swimmer in history by 1.85 seconds, only two other swimmers have joined Douglass in the sub-2:15 club, making the fact that Douglass is sub-2:13 all the more incredible.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 Breaststroke (SCM)

Kate Douglass (USA), 2:12.72 – 2024 Rebecca Soni (USA), 2:14.57 – 2009 Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), 2:14.70 – 2022 Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN), 2:15.21 – 2013 Leisel Jones (AUS), 2:15.42 – 2009

Douglass’ swim also landed her the Triple Crown bonus for the World Cup series in the 200 breast, having won the opening leg in Shanghai (2:15.96) and then breaking the world record in Incheon (2:14.16) before blowing everyone away once again in Singapore.

Douglass won the race on Thursday by a whopping six seconds, with Belarusian Alina Zmushka (competing as an individual neutral athlete) finishing as the runner-up in 2:18.79.

RACE VIDEO

The 22-year-old followed up by completing the Triple Crown in the women’s 100 IM less than 30 minutes later, resetting her lifetime best in 56.57 to win the event for the third straight time.

Douglass is also the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 breast, the NCAA, U.S. Open and American Record holder in the short course yards version of the event, and will be defending her Short Course world title in December after winning gold two years ago in Melbourne.