Kate Douglass Drops Stunning 2:12.72 To Smash World Record In Women’s 200 Breast

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)
- SCM (25m)
Kate Douglass unleashed a jaw-dropping performance on the opening night of the World Cup stop in Singapore, not only re-lowering the world record in the women’s 200 breaststroke that she set one week ago, but absolutely annihilating it.
Douglass rocketed to a time of 2:12.72, slashing 1.44 seconds off her previous record of 2:14.16. That performance from Douglass last week took down Rebecca Soni‘s super-suited record of 2:14.57 set in 2009, and now Douglass sits nearly two seconds clear of that mark.
Quicker than her previous record on all four 50s, the biggest difference-maker for Douglass was the last 50, closing nearly six-tenths quicker in 34.39 relative to 34.96 in Incheon.
She was also nearly seven-tenths quicker over the first 100 meters, turning in 1:04.07. That time notably would’ve placed 2nd in the 100 breast at the Incheon leg of the World Cup, though Douglass hasn’t been racing the event this series.
Split Comparison
|Soni — 2009 Duel In The Pool
|Douglass — 2024 Incheon World Cup
|Douglass — 2024 Singapore World Cup
|50
|31.05
|30.68
|30.47
|100
|1:05.18 (34.13)
|1:04.75 (34.07)
|1:04.07 (33.60)
|150
|1:40.00 (34.82)
|1:39.20 (34.45)
|1:38.33 (34.26)
|200
|2:14.57 (34.57)
|2:14.16 (34.96)
|2:12.72 (34.39)
Now the fastest swimmer in history by 1.85 seconds, only two other swimmers have joined Douglass in the sub-2:15 club, making the fact that Douglass is sub-2:13 all the more incredible.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 200 Breaststroke (SCM)
- Kate Douglass (USA), 2:12.72 – 2024
- Rebecca Soni (USA), 2:14.57 – 2009
- Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS), 2:14.70 – 2022
- Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN), 2:15.21 – 2013
- Leisel Jones (AUS), 2:15.42 – 2009
Douglass’ swim also landed her the Triple Crown bonus for the World Cup series in the 200 breast, having won the opening leg in Shanghai (2:15.96) and then breaking the world record in Incheon (2:14.16) before blowing everyone away once again in Singapore.
Douglass won the race on Thursday by a whopping six seconds, with Belarusian Alina Zmushka (competing as an individual neutral athlete) finishing as the runner-up in 2:18.79.
RACE VIDEO
The 22-year-old followed up by completing the Triple Crown in the women’s 100 IM less than 30 minutes later, resetting her lifetime best in 56.57 to win the event for the third straight time.
Douglass is also the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 breast, the NCAA, U.S. Open and American Record holder in the short course yards version of the event, and will be defending her Short Course world title in December after winning gold two years ago in Melbourne.
I think she might be the successor to Lilly King in the 100 breast LCM for the Americans this coming Olympiad, at least in relays. She very possibly still won’t swim it individually in major international meets, but she might be a full second or more faster than our next best relay option.
Swimming in the USA is missing so much when we have so few SCM opportunities (outside of summer league!). Having a greater emphasis in the USA on SCM is great for a couple of reasons: it makes the international SCM records deeper (more opportunities for American and NCAA swimmers to set marks), and it gives the USA a better measuring stick against international swimmers. If the USA loses at least 7 months (September-March) to SCY, there’s no way to compare top swimmers worldwide.
Obviously, we have the significant factor of pool infrastructure. Most pools in the USA are SCY. However, almost every pool that hosts a sectional, Pro Series, national, NCAA D-1 conference, or NCAA D-1 national meet is meters.… Read more »
Daaaaaaamn!
1:04.0 AT THE 100?????
I think it’s safe to say both the Women’s 200BR World Records are now officially insane.
And this comes the day after the article about her maybe retiring before 2028 drops. There’s no way! She’s on fire!
For that record to stand for 15 years, then she beats it by 2 seconds, I mean, I’m without words.
Season rankings in the 100m scm breast:
1:02.53 – Tang Qianting, 1:04.07 (split) – Kate Douglass, 1:04.12 – Alina Zmushka
That split also ties her for the #31 performer all-time (#8 American). What in the world.