Marchand Destroys World Cup, European, and French Records in 100 IM

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31 – Saturday, November 2

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Leon Marchand finished 1st in the 100 IM, shattering the World Cup, European and French records. His time lands him among Caeleb Dressel as the only two men in history to swim under 50.00.

Marchand’s time of 49.92 destroyed Vladimir Morozov’s previous World Cup record and European record of 50.26, which were set in 2018. Marchand joins Dressel, who currently holds the World Record at 49.28, as the only two swimmers who have ever officially raced below 50.00 in the 100 IM.

Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon held the lead at first, followed by Noe Ponti who both had faster 25 fly splits than Marchand. Marchand turned up the heat in backstroke, putting out a 22.74 split at the 50-meter mark, faster than anyone else in the race. He began to pull ahead in breaststroke, 0.22 seconds ahead of Ponti at the 75-meter turn. While Ponti’s 25 free split was 0.31 seconds faster than Marchand’s, Marchand had enough of a lead to hold out his victory.

Split comparisons:

Marchand Ponti Ceccon 10.36 10.32 10.28 22.74 (12.38) 23.10 (12.78) 22.78 (12.50) 37.38 (14.64) 38.16 (15.06) 38.41 (15.63) 49.92 (12.54) 50.39 (12.23) 51.35 (12.94)

Marchand’s time was 2.61 seconds quicker than the 52.53 he put out during prelims. He finished 1st place overall, followed by Ponti who touched in a 50.39. Ceccon swam in at 3rd, clocking a 51.35.

Ponti, who originally held the 5th-fastest 100 IM of all time, has now moved up to 3rd.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 IM (SCM)

Marchand claimed 1st in the 100 IM in Incheon and Shanghai, winning him the crown in the event. He’s still eyeing the 200 IM and 400 IM crowns, searching for a full IM sweep across the World Cup’s three stops.