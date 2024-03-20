Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Women’s NCAAs: The Team Arrive In Athens Social Media Edition

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships have arrived. Teams have been busy this week packing, traveling, and arriving in Athens. Check out the teams as they shared their travels on social media below. *Pictures are added through 6 pm EST on Tuesday*

 

 

Aragon Son of Arathorne
18 minutes ago

I click on the live stream link and it takes me to D3 swimming and diving.

ONCE AGAIN, how can we watch this in real time?

Whit
Reply to  Aragon Son of Arathorne
6 seconds ago

Since events don’t start until 6:00 today maybe it will be set up by then?

Bell
48 minutes ago

Have to say Emily Cameron (former swimmer dawg) has been posting some amazing photos of the UGA team this year. Can’t wait to see what she gets at this meet !

Check em out !

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at

