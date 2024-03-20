Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

London Aquatics Centre Under New Ownership

Comments: 1

Changes are headed to the London Aquatics Centre as the site of swimming action at the 2012 Olympic Games is under new ownership.

Leisure Opportunities reports that ‘Everyone Active’ has taken over as operator of the facility on behalf of the London Legacy Development Corporation. The business unit takes over from GLL who has been at the helm for the past 12 years.

‘Everyone Active’ is prepared to spend more than £1 million ($1.27 millions USD) upgrading the facilities.

Additionally, world record holder Adam Peaty and Paralympic champion Maisie Summers-Newton are lined up as ambassadors.

Peaty said of his experiences at the Centre, “I’ve always raced well here because it’s got an aura about it. Athletes always talk about certain environments or arenas that really give them something and the London Aquatics Centre does that to me. Obviously the legacy from the 2012 Olympics, but I also got my first world record in the 100m breaststroke here.” (Leisure Opportunities)

Peaty first established the world record at 57.92 in London before progressively dropping it down to 56.88 at the 2019 World Championships.

A five-year partnership has been signed with Peaty’s AP Race Club, per the report.

Next month’s British Swimming Championships, the meet which represents the nation’s Olympic Trials, are taking place at the London Aquatics Centre. For the first time, Olympic and Paralympic swimming event schedules will run concurrently in the same program across six days of heats and finals sessions.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Seth
6 seconds ago

I loved swimming at the London Olympic pool!
The pool felt amazing! And they only charged me 5 or 6 pounds to swim there!

0
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!