2024 SC Worlds: Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Standings

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 of the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary are in the books, and look what we’ve got:

SwimSwam’s senior writer/associate editor/favorite Canadian James Sutherland is leading the pick ’em contest after day 1.

Day 4 Top 4s

Among the biggest upsets was Poland landing on the podium in the men’s 400 free relay, which nobody correctly picked (though one user, Robbie, did pick them 4th).

In a not-very-deep meet, there were a lot of predictable winners (women’s 400 free was 92.1% correct, women’s 200 IM was 96.6% correct); some others, though, were more surprising: only 23/177 entries correctly picked Shaine Casas to win the 200 IM over a good field that includes his training partner Carson Foster, short course star Noe Ponti, and the injured Daiya Seto. Almost as many (15) entries picked Leon Marchand, even though he withdrew from the meet.

The American relays were the favorites in both 400 free relays, though not by an overwhelming amount.

Because James is ineligible for prizes, the day 1 free subscription to SwimSwam Magazine goes to user blueabyss1117!

Full Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Standings