2024 SC Worlds: Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Standings

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Day 1 of the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary are in the books, and look what we’ve got:
SwimSwam’s senior writer/associate editor/favorite Canadian James Sutherland is leading the pick ’em contest after day 1.
Day 4 Top 4s
- Women’s 400 free
- Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 3:50.25 ***NEW EVERYTHING RECORD***
- Lani Pallister (AUS) – 3:53.73 ***NEW OCEANIAN RECORD***
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 3:54.88
- Paige Madden (USA) – 3:55.12
- Women’s 200 IM
- Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:01.63 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
- Alex Walsh (USA) – 2:02.65
- Abbie Wood (GBR) – 2:02.75
- Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) – 2:04.30
- Men’s 200 IM
- Shaine Casas (USA) – 1:49.51 *** NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD***
- Alberto Razzetti (ITA) – 1:50.88
- Finlay Knox (CAN) – 1:50.99
- Carson Foster (USA) – 1:51.32
- Men’s 1500 free
- Ahmed Jaouadi (TUN) – 14:16.40
- Florian Wellbrock (GER) – 14:17.27
- Kuzey Tuncelli (TUR) – 14:20.64 ***NEW WORLD JUNIOR RECORD***
- Damien Joly (FRA) – 14:22.12
- Women’s 400 free relay
- USA (K. Douglass, K. Berkoff, A. Shackell, G. Walsh) – 3:25.01 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
- Australia (M. Harris, M. Jansen, A. Perkins, L. Pallister) – 3:28.25
- Canada (M-S. Harvey, S. McIntosh, I. Wilm, P. Oleksiak) – 3:28.44
- Neutral Athletes B – 3:28.73
- Men’s 400 free relay
- USA (J. Alexy, L. Hobson, K. Smith, C. Guiliano) – 3:01.66 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
- Italy (A. Miressi, L. Deplano, L. Zazzeri, M. Frigo) – 3:03.65
- Poland (K. Sieradzki, J. Majerski, K. Masiuk, K. Stokowski) – 3:04.46
- Neutral Athletes B – 3:04.62
Among the biggest upsets was Poland landing on the podium in the men’s 400 free relay, which nobody correctly picked (though one user, Robbie, did pick them 4th).
In a not-very-deep meet, there were a lot of predictable winners (women’s 400 free was 92.1% correct, women’s 200 IM was 96.6% correct); some others, though, were more surprising: only 23/177 entries correctly picked Shaine Casas to win the 200 IM over a good field that includes his training partner Carson Foster, short course star Noe Ponti, and the injured Daiya Seto. Almost as many (15) entries picked Leon Marchand, even though he withdrew from the meet.
The American relays were the favorites in both 400 free relays, though not by an overwhelming amount.
Because James is ineligible for prizes, the day 1 free subscription to SwimSwam Magazine goes to user blueabyss1117!
Full Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Standings
|Rank
|Screen Name
|Day 1
|1
|James SwimSwam
|132
|2
|blueabyss1117
|127
|3
|Olli L.
|125
|4
|Kevin_H
|121
|5
|Samboys
|120
|6
|Perc.olator
|117
|7
|CANADA >>>>
|116
|8
|swimsns98
|114
|8
|Ralph
|114
|10
|theswimflationguru
|110
|10
|Kevin
|110
|10
|jeff
|110
|13
|backstrokebro
|109
|13
|oxyswim
|109
|15
|Willswim
|107
|15
|der Hahn
|107
|17
|Logsthedog
|106
|17
|HSWIMMER97
|106
|17
|kg100
|106
|20
|ploki
|105
|21
|hollaback gurl
|104
|21
|100free on top
|104
|21
|Joel
|104
|24
|Troyy
|103
|25
|Cael&Coul
|102
|26
|n.o.o.d.l.e.s
|100
|27
|tiddleEwinks
|99
|27
|Eagle22
|99
|29
|Tatertot
|98
|29
|Jesh
|98
|31
|Big Cup of Bob
|97
|31
|DragonSwim
|97
|33
|Taylor2000
|96
|33
|Doe
|96
|33
|jaxjax
|96
|33
|rememberwhen
|96
|33
|VicMasters
|96
|38
|youngboyfrfr
|95
|38
|Captain_Grubcat
|95
|38
|Gilrad Xyvers
|95
|38
|stanfordstan
|95
|42
|snark
|94
|42
|BstrokeDevil
|94
|42
|RonnyRon
|94
|42
|Bob1
|94
|42
|maestro
|94
|42
|apples
|94
|42
|Jules
|94
|42
|FrenchFan_UVA_STEM
|94
|50
|Marzipan
|93
|50
|Ben 🫧🫧
|93
|50
|Red Fish
|93
|53
|Alpal1807
|92
|53
|TheRealSam
|92
|53
|Summer Mcintosh glazer
|92
|53
|SonnySwam
|92
|53
|nickim317
|92
|53
|Noah
|92
|53
|hrandria
|92
|60
|snailSpace
|91
|60
|Greg17815
|91
|60
|Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell
|91
|60
|Timmy Cheng
|91
|64
|Dannick
|90
|65
|BJC_Swim
|89
|65
|JazonGazon
|89
|65
|SwumSwamSwim
|89
|68
|SnapperHawk
|88
|68
|PhillyMark
|88
|68
|Michelle
|88
|68
|Mikey spance
|88
|72
|tw1nk4ts
|87
|72
|kb8
|87
|74
|HANGRY!
|86
|75
|faye
|85
|75
|GEORGE
|85
|75
|Narco
|85
|75
|tallswede80
|85
|75
|Diveintoswim
|85
|80
|WahooSwimFan
|84
|80
|Chlorine-Papa
|84
|80
|Zam1650
|84
|80
|The Breastmaster
|84
|84
|Girlzruleboyzdrül
|83
|84
|DAAAAVE
|83
|86
|*Visca Valencia*
|82
|86
|lolbozo
|82
|86
|Kelsey
|82
|86
|Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh
|82
|86
|Sherry Smit
|82
|86
|Ham S&D
|82
|92
|srosenb
|81
|93
|LegsFeedTheWolf
|80
|93
|swammer1200
|80
|93
|gllr0302
|80
|93
|AusBrownie
|80
|93
|Torino
|80
|93
|NAZ92
|80
|99
|Swimmer24
|79
|100
|KBKB
|78
|100
|lukejman
|78
|102
|Swim Observer
|77
|102
|Jack Ellison
|77
|102
|Andysup
|77
|105
|Robbie
|76
|105
|Coach Tom
|76
|107
|old lady
|75
|107
|Amunnn
|75
|107
|RealSlimThomas
|75
|110
|Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo
|74
|110
|Tarbs
|74
|110
|Emma
|74
|110
|Edge
|74
|110
|The Swim Scribe
|74
|115
|Slap🧱Back72Gansta🪨shootRite
|73
|115
|The Icelandic guy
|73
|115
|felipe ARGENTINA PRESENTE🇦🇷
|73
|115
|GrindOnMyMind
|73
|119
|Sportinindc
|72
|119
|Wildlife
|72
|119
|Skater
|72
|119
|RMS
|72
|123
|oldmaster
|71
|123
|Bstswmch
|71
|123
|emoney543
|71
|123
|BREASTSTROKER
|71
|127
|Aquatic Ursine
|70
|127
|JaySawk
|70
|127
|coach SVS
|70
|130
|June Tee
|69
|130
|AOCanSwim
|69
|132
|Bub09
|68
|132
|Swimmer IM
|68
|134
|ikkin
|66
|134
|Sports Lover
|66
|136
|Gabs JP
|65
|136
|123456-ABS
|65
|138
|Nevernotcoaching
|64
|138
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|64
|138
|Excellent Floater
|64
|141
|BEARCATS2010
|63
|141
|Mr. Moral of the Story 2
|63
|141
|SalParadise
|63
|144
|Swimkap
|62
|144
|SwimFitz
|62
|146
|Ajansz
|61
|146
|Miss M
|61
|148
|LPS04
|60
|149
|BeefEater
|59
|150
|mlg.10
|58
|151
|Rowotter
|56
|151
|Rumbuns
|56
|153
|Isaac
|55
|154
|AlphaX22
|54
|154
|Swimmer28
|54
|154
|LL_SWE
|54
|157
|KPD
|53
|157
|LéonQuadrupleGold
|53
|157
|Le cygne
|53
|160
|bigfriendlyswimcoach
|51
|161
|jackcmccann
|50
|162
|Don Guigui
|49
|162
|thatdudevid
|49
|164
|Deimos Doran
|48
|164
|Walibi03
|48
|166
|TaTa15
|47
|167
|Kittykate
|45
|167
|JessicaChess
|45
|167
|Dean19
|45
|170
|frostquake
|44
|170
|d27greene
|44
|172
|Cam
|39
|173
|Koyun
|37
|174
|NutZach
|22
|175
|ericlyleklein
|1
I’ll take 33rd