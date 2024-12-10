Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 SC Worlds: Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Standings

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 1 of the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary are in the books, and look what we’ve got:

SwimSwam’s senior writer/associate editor/favorite Canadian James Sutherland is leading the pick ’em contest after day 1.

Day 4 Top 4s

  • Women’s 400 free
  • Women’s 200 IM
  • Men’s 200 IM
  • Men’s 1500 free
  • Women’s 400 free relay
    • USA (K. Douglass, K. Berkoff, A. Shackell, G. Walsh) – 3:25.01 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
    • Australia (M. Harris, M. Jansen, A. Perkins, L. Pallister) – 3:28.25
    • Canada (M-S. Harvey, S. McIntosh, I. Wilm, P. Oleksiak) – 3:28.44
    • Neutral Athletes B – 3:28.73
  • Men’s 400 free relay
    • USA (J. Alexy, L. Hobson, K. Smith, C. Guiliano) – 3:01.66 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
    • Italy (A. Miressi, L. Deplano, L. Zazzeri, M. Frigo) – 3:03.65
    • Poland (K. Sieradzki, J. Majerski, K. Masiuk, K. Stokowski) – 3:04.46
    • Neutral Athletes B – 3:04.62

Among the biggest upsets was Poland landing on the podium in the men’s 400 free relay, which nobody correctly picked (though one user, Robbie, did pick them 4th).

In a not-very-deep meet, there were a lot of predictable winners (women’s 400 free was 92.1% correct, women’s 200 IM was 96.6% correct); some others, though, were more surprising: only 23/177 entries correctly picked Shaine Casas to win the 200 IM over a good field that includes his training partner Carson Foster, short course star Noe Ponti, and the injured Daiya Seto. Almost as many (15) entries picked Leon Marchand, even though he withdrew from the meet.

The American relays were the favorites in both 400 free relays, though not by an overwhelming amount.

Because James is ineligible for prizes, the day 1 free subscription to SwimSwam Magazine goes to user blueabyss1117!

Full Day 1 Pick ‘Em Contest Standings

Rank Screen Name Day 1
1 James SwimSwam 132
2 blueabyss1117 127
3 Olli L. 125
4 Kevin_H 121
5 Samboys 120
6 Perc.olator 117
7 CANADA >>>> 116
8 swimsns98 114
8 Ralph 114
10 theswimflationguru 110
10 Kevin 110
10 jeff 110
13 backstrokebro 109
13 oxyswim 109
15 Willswim 107
15 der Hahn 107
17 Logsthedog 106
17 HSWIMMER97 106
17 kg100 106
20 ploki 105
21 hollaback gurl 104
21 100free on top 104
21 Joel 104
24 Troyy 103
25 Cael&Coul 102
26 n.o.o.d.l.e.s 100
27 tiddleEwinks 99
27 Eagle22 99
29 Tatertot 98
29 Jesh 98
31 Big Cup of Bob 97
31 DragonSwim 97
33 Taylor2000 96
33 Doe 96
33 jaxjax 96
33 rememberwhen 96
33 VicMasters 96
38 youngboyfrfr 95
38 Captain_Grubcat 95
38 Gilrad Xyvers 95
38 stanfordstan 95
42 snark 94
42 BstrokeDevil 94
42 RonnyRon 94
42 Bob1 94
42 maestro 94
42 apples 94
42 Jules 94
42 FrenchFan_UVA_STEM 94
50 Marzipan 93
50 Ben 🫧🫧 93
50 Red Fish 93
53 Alpal1807 92
53 TheRealSam 92
53 Summer Mcintosh glazer 92
53 SonnySwam 92
53 nickim317 92
53 Noah 92
53 hrandria 92
60 snailSpace 91
60 Greg17815 91
60 Weinstein-Madden-Ledecky-Gemmell 91
60 Timmy Cheng 91
64 Dannick 90
65 BJC_Swim 89
65 JazonGazon 89
65 SwumSwamSwim 89
68 SnapperHawk 88
68 PhillyMark 88
68 Michelle 88
68 Mikey spance 88
72 tw1nk4ts 87
72 kb8 87
74 HANGRY! 86
75 faye 85
75 GEORGE 85
75 Narco 85
75 tallswede80 85
75 Diveintoswim 85
80 WahooSwimFan 84
80 Chlorine-Papa 84
80 Zam1650 84
80 The Breastmaster 84
84 Girlzruleboyzdrül 83
84 DAAAAVE 83
86 *Visca Valencia* 82
86 lolbozo 82
86 Kelsey 82
86 Tanner-Garapick-Oleksiak-McIntosh 82
86 Sherry Smit 82
86 Ham S&D 82
92 srosenb 81
93 LegsFeedTheWolf 80
93 swammer1200 80
93 gllr0302 80
93 AusBrownie 80
93 Torino 80
93 NAZ92 80
99 Swimmer24 79
100 KBKB 78
100 lukejman 78
102 Swim Observer 77
102 Jack Ellison 77
102 Andysup 77
105 Robbie 76
105 Coach Tom 76
107 old lady 75
107 Amunnn 75
107 RealSlimThomas 75
110 Monkeyseemonkeydoodoo 74
110 Tarbs 74
110 Emma 74
110 Edge 74
110 The Swim Scribe 74
115 Slap🧱Back72Gansta🪨shootRite 73
115 The Icelandic guy 73
115 felipe ARGENTINA PRESENTE🇦🇷 73
115 GrindOnMyMind 73
119 Sportinindc 72
119 Wildlife 72
119 Skater 72
119 RMS 72
123 oldmaster 71
123 Bstswmch 71
123 emoney543 71
123 BREASTSTROKER 71
127 Aquatic Ursine 70
127 JaySawk 70
127 coach SVS 70
130 June Tee 69
130 AOCanSwim 69
132 Bub09 68
132 Swimmer IM 68
134 ikkin 66
134 Sports Lover 66
136 Gabs JP 65
136 123456-ABS 65
138 Nevernotcoaching 64
138 ThePrestressedSpaz 64
138 Excellent Floater 64
141 BEARCATS2010 63
141 Mr. Moral of the Story 2 63
141 SalParadise 63
144 Swimkap 62
144 SwimFitz 62
146 Ajansz 61
146 Miss M 61
148 LPS04 60
149 BeefEater 59
150 mlg.10 58
151 Rowotter 56
151 Rumbuns 56
153 Isaac 55
154 AlphaX22 54
154 Swimmer28 54
154 LL_SWE 54
157 KPD 53
157 LéonQuadrupleGold 53
157 Le cygne 53
160 bigfriendlyswimcoach 51
161 jackcmccann 50
162 Don Guigui 49
162 thatdudevid 49
164 Deimos Doran 48
164 Walibi03 48
166 TaTa15 47
167 Kittykate 45
167 JessicaChess 45
167 Dean19 45
170 frostquake 44
170 d27greene 44
172 Cam 39
173 Koyun 37
174 NutZach 22
175 ericlyleklein 1

