2024 Paralympics: Ukraine Adds 3 Golds on Day 7 to Climb into 4th on Medal Table

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES
- August 28 – September 8, 2024
- Swimming: August 29 – September 7, 2024
- La Défense Arena – Paris, France
- LCM (50 meters)
There were plenty of records broken on Day 7 of the Paralympic Games, with World Records falling in both the Women’s S6 and S9 100 Freestyle, along with the Men’s S7 50m Freestyle.
In the Women’s S9 100 freestyle, Australian Alexa Leary threw down a time of 59.53, claiming gold by a wide margin and resetting her own Olympic and Paralympic Records of 59.60. Leary, a former Olympic-hopeful triathlete, notably only started competing as a para-swimmer in 2022 following a near-deadly road-cycling injury that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Following her recovery from her brain injury, Leary began training in the pool, quickly rising to the top of the sport as exhibited by her new Record.
Competing in the Women’s S7 100 freestyle, S6 swimmer Jiang Yuyan threw down a huge performance, winning the event and shattering her own World Record of 1:10.86 by over a second, hitting the wall in a time of 1:09.68. With her performance, the 19-year-old improved upon her bronze medal finish from Tokyo as well.
Ukraine’s Andrii Trusov was the only man to break a World Record on day 7, swimming to a time of 26.38 in the S7 50m freestyle. Notably, Trusov took well over a half second off of his own World Record with his performance, a huge improvement over only 50 meters.
Medal Table Through Day 7
|Order
|Team/NPC
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Great Britain
|14
|7
|2
|23
|2
|People’s Republic of China
|13
|13
|5
|31
|3
|Italy
|11
|4
|13
|28
|4
|Ukraine
|7
|12
|13
|32
|5
|United States of America
|7
|10
|1
|18
|6
|Brazil
|6
|5
|9
|20
|7
|Australia
|3
|5
|9
|17
|8
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|6
|9
|France
|2
|5
|3
|10
|10
|Canada
|2
|4
|2
|8
|11
|Spain
|2
|3
|8
|13
|12
|Japan
|2
|2
|5
|9
|13
|Germany
|2
|1
|2
|5
|14
|Israel
|2
|1
|1
|4
|15
|Poland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Singapore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|17
|Mexico
|1
|2
|2
|5
|18
|Czechia
|1
|1
|1
|3
|19
|Hungary
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|Argentina
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Denmark
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Colombia
|0
|4
|1
|5
|24
|Azerbaijan
|0
|1
|1
|2
|24
|Hong Kong, China
|0
|1
|1
|2
|24
|Ireland
|0
|1
|1
|2
|27
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|0
|1
|0
|1
|27
|Cyprus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|27
|Greece
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Chile
|0
|0
|3
|3
|31
|Norway
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Portugal
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Uzbekistan
|0
|0
|1
|1