2024 Paralympics: Ukraine Adds 3 Golds on Day 7 to Climb into 4th on Medal Table

2024 SUMMER PARALYMPIC GAMES

There were plenty of records broken on Day 7 of the Paralympic Games, with World Records falling in both the Women’s S6 and S9 100 Freestyle, along with the Men’s S7 50m Freestyle.

In the Women’s S9 100 freestyle, Australian Alexa Leary threw down a time of 59.53, claiming gold by a wide margin and resetting her own Olympic and Paralympic Records of 59.60. Leary, a former Olympic-hopeful triathlete, notably only started competing as a para-swimmer in 2022 following a near-deadly road-cycling injury that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Following her recovery from her brain injury, Leary began training in the pool, quickly rising to the top of the sport as exhibited by her new Record.

Competing in the Women’s S7 100 freestyle, S6 swimmer Jiang Yuyan threw down a huge performance, winning the event and shattering her own World Record of 1:10.86 by over a second, hitting the wall in a time of 1:09.68. With her performance, the 19-year-old improved upon her bronze medal finish from Tokyo as well.

Ukraine’s Andrii Trusov was the only man to break a World Record on day 7, swimming to a time of 26.38 in the S7 50m freestyle. Notably, Trusov took well over a half second off of his own World Record with his performance, a huge improvement over only 50 meters.

Day 7 Paralympic Records: Men’s 200m Individual Medley – SM14: Nicholas Bennett (Canada) – 2:06.05

(Canada) – 2:06.05 Women’s 50m Breaststroke – SB3: Monica Boggioni (Italy) – 53.25 Day 7 Continental Records: Americas Record: Men’s 400m Freestyle – S8: Reid Maxwell (Canada) – 4:23.90 Women’s 100m Freestyle – S9: Christie Raleigh-Crossley (United States) – 1:00.18

African Record: Men’s 50m Freestyle – S7: Christian Sadie (South Africa) – 28.75

Asian Record: Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay – 49 Points: Japan – 4:07.52

After day 7, Great Britain remains in-control of the medal table, but China has been slowly inching closer, narrowing the gap to only 1 gold medal. Ukraine had a big day, moving up from 6th place to 4th place, adding 3 gold medals to their total.

Medal Table Through Day 7