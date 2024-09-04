Ariarne Titmus Describes Unwashed Sheets & Lack of Toilet Paper in Olympic Village

There hasn’t exactly been a shortage of criticisms for Paris’ Olympic Village, and concerns about personal hygiene are the latest addition to the numerous complaints already voiced by athletes.

While speaking on The Project, Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus revealed that the athletes’ bedsheets did not get changed for two weeks. However, her comments should be taken with a grain of salt; Australia sent many athletes home a few days after they finished competing, meaning Titmus may not have actually been there for two weeks.

“The Village isn’t as glamorous as people think,” Titmus said. “Our bedsheets got changed after the first night we were there and then they didn’t get changed for the rest of the time we were there, so we were living in filth.”

Additionally, Titmus claimed the Olympic Village did not stock enough toilet paper, leading to a shortage and causing athletes to have to find creative ways to get more, even going so far as having to lie about the number of roommates they had to scrounge more rolls.

Several other swimmers have previously commented on the less-than-satisfactory conditions in the Olympic Village.

Italian gold medalist Thomas Ceccon cited a lack of air conditioning as making for uncomfortable room and sleep conditions, before later going viral for napping in a park. The cardboard beds provided by the Olympic village were also a hot topic throughout the Games, with a number of athletes posting pictures and videos online of the setup.

Following the conclusion of the games, Great Britain’s Adam Peaty described finding worms in his fish while eating in the Olympic Village, which was just one of several criticisms voiced about the state of the food.

The poor conditions in the Olympic Village left so much to be desired that some athletes reportedly had beds and mattresses flown in from their own countries, while other teams sent their own chefs out to Paris to help meet their athletes’ needs better. A handful of athletes were prompted to leave altogether, checking into hotels or private residences instead.