Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 1

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 1

The 2024 edition of the NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships is taking place in Geneva, Ohio, at the SPIRE Institute. The five-day meet will run from Tuesday, March 12 through Saturday, March 16.

Tonight’s session will consist of timed finals of the 800 free relay.

Women’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA DII: 7:12.56 – Nova S’eastern (Ronningdal, Murzilli, Lowy, Trieschmannn, 2023)
  • Meet: 7:13.65 – Nova S’eastern (Ronningdal, Murzilli, Lowy, Trieschmannn, 2023)

Podium:

  1. Nova S’eastern – 7:08.50
  2. Colorado Mesa – 7:15.54
  3. Drury – 7:15.55
  4. West Florida – 7:19.25
  5. Wingate – 7:19.32
  6. Simon Fraser – 7:20.12
  7. UIndy – 7:21.02
  8. Wayne State – 7:22.29

Nova S’eastern’s Emilia Ronningdal, Rafaela Raurich, May Lowy, and Emily Treischmann combined for a stunning takedown of both the meet and the NCAA Division II records in the 800 free relay to kick off the 2024 national championship meet on Tuesday night. Seeded first with 7:13.27, the quartet clocked a 7:08.50 to become the first Division II relay to break the 7:10 barrier in the event. Ronningdal, Lowy, and Trieschmann had been on the relay that broke the NCAA Division II record last February, as well as the meet record in March.

 

 

Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA DII: 6:18.46 – Queens (Dreesens, Pijulet, Kusch, Arakelian, 2017)
  • Meet: 6:18.46 – Queens (Dreesens, Pijulet, Kusch, Arakelian, 2017)

Podium:

  1. Tampa – 6:20.78
  2. McKendree – 6:24.12
  3. Nova S’eastern – 6:24.43
  4. Drury – 6:24.47
  5. Colorado Mesa – 6:25.42
  6. Grand Valley – 6:25.58
  7. Indy – 7:29.28
  8. Missouri S&T – 6:30.69

 

 

 

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PFA
25 minutes ago

Nova southeastern just obliterated the 800 free relay record by 4 seconds in 7:08.50

Last edited 25 minutes ago by PFA
0
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!