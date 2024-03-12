2024 NCAA Division II Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 1

The 2024 edition of the NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships is taking place in Geneva, Ohio, at the SPIRE Institute. The five-day meet will run from Tuesday, March 12 through Saturday, March 16.

Tonight’s session will consist of timed finals of the 800 free relay.

Women’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII: 7:12.56 – Nova S’eastern (Ronningdal, Murzilli, Lowy, Trieschmannn, 2023)

Meet: 7:13.65 – Nova S’eastern (Ronningdal, Murzilli, Lowy, Trieschmannn, 2023)

Podium:

Nova S’eastern – 7:08.50 Colorado Mesa – 7:15.54 Drury – 7:15.55 West Florida – 7:19.25 Wingate – 7:19.32 Simon Fraser – 7:20.12 UIndy – 7:21.02 Wayne State – 7:22.29

Nova S’eastern’s Emilia Ronningdal, Rafaela Raurich, May Lowy, and Emily Treischmann combined for a stunning takedown of both the meet and the NCAA Division II records in the 800 free relay to kick off the 2024 national championship meet on Tuesday night. Seeded first with 7:13.27, the quartet clocked a 7:08.50 to become the first Division II relay to break the 7:10 barrier in the event. Ronningdal, Lowy, and Trieschmann had been on the relay that broke the NCAA Division II record last February, as well as the meet record in March.

Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII: 6:18.46 – Queens (Dreesens, Pijulet, Kusch, Arakelian, 2017)

Meet: 6:18.46 – Queens (Dreesens, Pijulet, Kusch, Arakelian, 2017)

Podium: