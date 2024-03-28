Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Men’s NCAA Champs: Day 2 Prelims Preview

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Prelims Heat Sheets

Leon Marchand is entered as the #1 seed in the 500 freestyle after already setting an NCAA record in the event at Pac-12s in a 4:06.18. He is the top seed ahead of his own teammate Zalan Sarkany who is in as a 4:09.19.

Last year’s champion in the event Luke Hobson is most likely not even on someone’s radar with a quick look at the psych sheets as he is the #37 seed meaning he is not even in the circle-seeded heats. Hobson won last year in a 4:07.37 winning by a second and a half. Hobson missed Big 12s so his entry time of a 4:15.56 comes from midseason. Hobson instead competed in February at 2024 Worlds for the US. On night 1, he already blasted an American record in the 200 free leading off the Texas relay so he seems to be more on form here than mid-season.

Without defending champion Marchand in the 200 IM, the event will have a new winner. The Arizona State duo of Hubert Kos and Owen McDonald lead the way. They two are the only sub-1:40 entries. The #3 seed Destin Lasco of Cal skipped Pac-12s as he instead competed at Pro Swim-Westmont so like Hobson, he has room to move up as well. Lasco was 2nd behind Marchand last year.

The splash and dash will conclude the morning as the 50 free is the final event. Jordan Crooks of Tennessee will look to defend his NCAA title as he won the event a year ago. He has already been faster this season as he swam a 17.99 and is the only man under the 18 second mark this season. Florida’s Josh Liendo is the #2 seed. The two faced off already on night 1 as they both swam the 50 fly on their team’s 200 medley relays. Liendo became the #2 performer all-time with a 18.97 while Crooks split a 19.70. Chris Guiliano led off Notre Dame’s 800 free relay in a personal best and is one to watch as the #3 seed as well.

MarshFAN
23 minutes ago

Texas with a few great swims this morning, strong diving and Coach Eddie MOJO can position themselves to finish 5th in the meet

Wethorn
28 minutes ago

Thank you for the heat sheets!

Last edited 27 minutes ago by Wethorn
Bubba
37 minutes ago

Hobson’s got the zoomies!!! He gon give Marchand a RUN!

WV Swammer
46 minutes ago

I’m expecting some tom foolery from Marchand (out in 1:37.0 or faster then is like 52+ last 100).

1:40.8 to make IM A-final

It will take 19.00 to make B-final in the 50, and 18.8 to make A

96Swim
Reply to  WV Swammer
29 minutes ago

It might be sub 19 for the B. It took 19.1 to make the meet.

WV Swammer
Reply to  96Swim
21 minutes ago

That’s too ambitious, 19.0 to make B.

There are ALWAYS a few misses or miscalculations in prelims.

96Swim
Reply to  WV Swammer
5 minutes ago

With Mcduff scratching there are 30 guys entered 19.1 or faster of whom 18 are sub 19. It probably is something like 19.05 to make the B but sub 19 isn’t out of the question and there will be a few 19.0s that likely miss.

Joe
Reply to  96Swim
18 minutes ago

Last year it was 19.04 I think. I wouldn’t be shocked to see sub 19

