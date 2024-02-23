2024 BUCS Championships: James Guy Tops 200 Free, 100 Fly Events

2024 BUCS LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 23rd – Sunday, February 25th

Ponds Forge International Swimming Center, Sheffield, England

LCM (50m)

The 2024 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Long Course Championships got underway today from Ponds Forge. Powerhouse Loughborough will try to repeat as team champion, with Edinburgh, Stirling and more attempting to make a dent in the repeat trophy winners’ depth.

Mixed in with point-earning student-athletes were ‘guest’ performers, who were able to dive in for the heat swims. Among them was 28-year-old Olympic medlaist James Guy who took on two events in Sheffield.

Guy put up the fastest time of the field in the men’s 200m free, touching in a result of 1:46.69. That set him apart from 2 other guest swimmers in brothers Joe Litchfield and Max Litchfield, the latter of which just returned from earning 400m IM silver at this year’s World Championships.

Younger brother Joe earned a mark of 1:48.08 while Max registered 1:48.36.

The fastest non-guest swimmer was Loughborough’s Felix Auboeck, also competing here right after Doha. Auboeck clocked 1:50.26 and will dive into lane 4 for tomorrow night’s final.

Guy’s other event was the 100m fly where he notched a time of 52.97. He owns the British national record in this race, courtesy of the 50.67 put up at the 2017 World Championships.

Olympian Abbie Wood was another non-point-scorer who competed on day one, racing in the women’s 200m free and 200m IM.

Wood produced the sole sub-2:00 time of the 2free heats field, hitting 1:58.85 in the heats. Landing lane 4 for tomorrow’s final was Jemima Hall of Bath who notched 2:02.51 while newly-minted 400m IM world champion Freya Colbert of Loughborough will be in the mix with a prelims time of 2:02.88.

As for the 2IM, Wood logged a mark of 2:12.82 to also put a good distance between her and the next-closest prelims swimmer.

Next in line was Katie Shanahan of Stirling who turned in time of 2:17.73.