2023 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships: Night 2 Race Videos

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Getting to the wall first in the 500 free was Kensey McMahon of Alabama. It was a tight race that come down to the end, but McMahon was able to have a final push in her win touching in a 4:36.62. Abby Carlson of Wisconsin was second in a 4:36.96.

500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) 4:24.06 — 2017

Meet Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

US Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017

Pool Record: 4:33.09, Paige Madden (Virginia) — 2020

2022 Champion: Lia Thomas (Penn) — 4:33.24

Top 8:

Kate Douglass of Virginia broke her teammate Alex Walsh‘s NCAA, American, and US Open records in the 50 free with a 1:48.37. Douglass became the first swimmer under the 1:50 and did so by a sizeable margin. Notably, second and third place finishers Torri Huske of Stanford and Walsh of Virginia also were under Walsh’s previous records, as they were separated by 0.01 respectively.

200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Top 8:

Maggie MacNeil set a new NCAA record swimming a 20.79 in the 50 free. She was the second fastest off the blocks and first at the flip, helping her to her win. Gretchen Walsh, the American Record holder swam a 20.85, only 0.02 off her record.

50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

Top 8:

The Virginia relay of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, and Maxine Parker got to the wall first touching in a 1:24.51. Douglass swam a time of 21.01, a time that would have been third in the 50 free final tonight.

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023

Meet Record: 1:24.55, California (M. Murphy, K. McLaughlin, A. Bilquist, A. Weitzeil) — 2019

American Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023

US Open Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023

Pool Record: 1:26.38, Alabama (K. Antoniou, M. Scott, K. Winter, C. Dupre) — 2021

2022 Champion: Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, G. Walsh) — 1:24.96

Top 8: