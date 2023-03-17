2023 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships: Night 2 Race Videos

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
Getting to the wall first in the 500 free was Kensey McMahon of Alabama. It was a tight race that come down to the end, but McMahon was able to have a final push in her win touching in a 4:36.62. Abby Carlson of Wisconsin was second in a 4:36.96.
500 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) 4:24.06 — 2017
- Meet Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017
- American Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017
- US Open Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) — 2017
- Pool Record: 4:33.09, Paige Madden (Virginia) — 2020
- 2022 Champion: Lia Thomas (Penn) — 4:33.24
Top 8:
- Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 4:36.62
- Abby Carlson (Wisconsin) – 4:36.96
- Olivia Bray (Texas) – 4:37.02
- Erica Sullivan (Texas) – 4:37.28
- Rachel Stege (Georgia) – 4:37.32
- Emma Weyant (Florida) – 4:38.46
- Ching Hwee Gan (Indiana) – 4:38.91
- Dune Coetzee (Georgia) – 4:40.58
Kate Douglass of Virginia broke her teammate Alex Walsh‘s NCAA, American, and US Open records in the 50 free with a 1:48.37. Douglass became the first swimmer under the 1:50 and did so by a sizeable margin. Notably, second and third place finishers Torri Huske of Stanford and Walsh of Virginia also were under Walsh’s previous records, as they were separated by 0.01 respectively.
200 YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS
NCAA Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022 Meet Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022 American Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022 US Open Record: 1:50.08, Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 2022 Pool Record: 1:50.92, Kate Douglass (Virginia) — 2020
- 2022 Champion: Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 1:50.08
Top 8:
- Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 1:48.37 (NCAA and American Record)
- Torri Huske (Stanford) – 1:50.06
- Alex Walsh (Virginia) – 1:50.07
- Ella Nelson (Virginia) – 1:53.13
- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) – 1:53.56
- Emma Sticklen (Texas) – 1:54.09
- Abby Hay (Louisville) – 1:54.62
- Sarah Foley (Duke) – 1:54.96
Maggie MacNeil set a new NCAA record swimming a 20.79 in the 50 free. She was the second fastest off the blocks and first at the flip, helping her to her win. Gretchen Walsh, the American Record holder swam a 20.85, only 0.02 off her record.
50 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
NCAA Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2023 Meet Record: 20.84, Kate Douglass (Virginia) — 2022
- American Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2023
US Open Record: 20.83, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2023 Pool Record: 20.94, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2022
- 2022 Champion: Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 20.84
Top 8:
- Maggie MacNeil (LSU) – 20.79 (NCAA Record)
- Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 20.85
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 21.30
- Teresa Ivan (Ohio State) – 21.46
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State) – 21.54
- Grace Countie (UNC-Chapel Hill) – 21.67
- Christina Regenauer (Louisville) – 21.68
- Lexi Cuomo (Virginia) – 21.71
The Virginia relay of Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Lexi Cuomo, and Maxine Parker got to the wall first touching in a 1:24.51. Douglass swam a time of 21.01, a time that would have been third in the 50 free final tonight.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
Meet Record: 1:24.55, California (M. Murphy, K. McLaughlin, A. Bilquist, A. Weitzeil) — 2019
- American Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
- US Open Record: 1:23.87, Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) — 2023
Pool Record: 1:26.38, Alabama (K. Antoniou, M. Scott, K. Winter, C. Dupre) — 2021
- 2022 Champion: Virginia (K. Douglass, A. Walsh, L. Cuomo, G. Walsh) — 1:24.96
Top 8:
- Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, M. Parker) – 1:24.51
- Stanford (T. Huske, C. Curzan, T. Ruck, A. Tang) – 1:25.70
- Louisville (G. Albiero, C. Regenauer, J. Dennis, E. Welch) – 1:25.73
- Ohio State – 1:25.80
- LSU – 1:27.04
- Texas – 1:27.11
- Florida – 1:27.31
- Indiana – 1:27.48