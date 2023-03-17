Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kensey McMahon Uses “Positive affirmations” to Win 500 Free

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In a dog fight to the finish, Kensey McMahon came out on top, finishing 1st place in tonight’s 500 yard freestyle. A fifth-year for Alabama, McMahon details how years of preparation have helped her reach this goal. Her time, a 4:36.62, was nearly 4 seconds faster than at SEC’s a month ago.

