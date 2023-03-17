Kensey McMahon Uses “Positive affirmations” to Win 500 Free

Maggie MacNeil on 50 Free Victory: “The goal was to go out 10.1” LSU’s Maggie MacNeil talks about her move to a new program and how it feels to be back on top of the podium after last year’s performances.

Adam Janicki Swims 46.43 100 Backstroke D3 NCAA Record During Relay Lead-off Leading off his team’s 400 medley relay, Adam Janicki brought the NCAA Division 3 record to a 46.43 in the 100 backstroke.