2023 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships: Night 2 Photo Vault

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick ’em Contest
- Day 2 Finals Recap
Here are some of Jack Spitser’s favorite photos from night two in Knoxville.
Would love to see Super stars like Torri Husk Clair Curzan, Taylor Ruck, Alex Walsh, Erica Sullivan, and other all americans, and coaches as well.
Katie Ledecky oic was nice Didn’t know she would be there as well.