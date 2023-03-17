Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships: Night 2 Photo Vault

Comments: 1

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Here are some of Jack Spitser’s favorite photos from night two in Knoxville.

Emma Davidson (photo: Jack Spitser)

Teresa Ivan (photo: Jack Spitser)

Texas Cheering (photo: Jack Spitser)

Kensey McMahon (photo: Jack Spitser)

Elizabeth Beisel (photo: Jack Spitser)

Cal Cheering (photo: Jack Spitser)

Kate Douglas (photo: Jack Spitser)

Maggie MacNeil (photo: Jack Spitser)

Stanford Cheering (photo: Jack Spitser)

Rachel Klinker (photo: Jack Spitser)

Virginia Cheering (photo: Jack Spitser)

Katie Ledecky (photo: Jack Spitser)

Erica Sullivan (photo: Jack Spitser)

David Marsh (photo: Jack Spitser)

Christiana Regenauer (photo: Jack Spitser)

Grace Countie (photo: Jack Spitser)

Gretchen Walsh (photo: Jack Spitser)

Kate Douglas (photo: Jack Spitser)

Maxine Parker (photo: Jack Spitser)

Phoebe Bacon (photo: Jack Spitser)

Katherine Berkoff (photo: Jack Spitser)

Maggie MacNeil (photo: Jack Spitser)

Amy Tang (photo: Jack Spitser)

Timothy
1 hour ago

Would love to see Super stars like Torri Husk Clair Curzan, Taylor Ruck, Alex Walsh, Erica Sullivan, and other all americans, and coaches as well.

Katie Ledecky oic was nice Didn’t know she would be there as well.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Timothy
Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College.

