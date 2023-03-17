James McChesney Hits 1:34.74 Division 3 NCAA Record En Route To 200 Freestyle Gold

2023 NCAA DIVISION III WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

En route to a national title, James McChesney of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) broke the D3 NCAA record in the 200 freestyle with a 1:34.74. He took the record from Williams’ Jamie Lovette who previously held it at a 1:35.52. That makes McChesney the first man in Division 3 swimming to get under 1:35 in the event.

Lovette swam the former record of 1:35.52 at the 2022 NESCAC Championships in February of last year. He followed that swim up a few weeks later with a 1:36.00 to win the D3 title at the 2023 Championships.

Split Comparison

James McChesney (2023) Jamie Lovette (2022) 50 21.76 22.13 100 46.00 (24.24) 46.35 (24.22) 150 1:10.64 (24.64) 1:10.81 (24.46) 200 1:34.74 (24.10) 1:35.52 (24.71)

McChesney’s best time coming into this meet was a 1:36.52, which he swam last month at the Metropolitan Championships in Piscataway, New Jersey. That time made McChesney the 3rd seed in this event behind Patrick Pema (1:35.92) and Justin Finkel (1:36.49). McChesney swam a 1:37.15 in heats for second place behind top prelims finisher Mason Kelber.

Pema placed second in the final with a 1:36.09 while Justin Finkel placed 9th in the B final with a 1:36.35. That time by Finkel was faster than bronze medalist Mason Kelber (1:37.06).

The 200 freestyle was McChesney’s second individual medal of the meet following his 50 freestyle on the first day of racing. In the 50 free he posted a 19.87 to tie Emory’s Nick Goudie for the bronze medal behind Noah Holstege (19.48) and Nathaniel Berry (19.77). He will race the 100 freestyle on day four and is seeded 6th in the event with a 44.07.