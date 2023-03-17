2023 Women’s Division I NCAAs: Maggie MacNeil Splits 20.37, #3 All-Time

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 15-18, 2023
- Allan Jones Aquatic Center–Knoxville, Tennessee
- SCY (25 yards)
A little over an hour after winning the 50 free, LSU grad student Maggie MacNeil swam the third-fastest 50 free split in history going a 20.37 as LSU’s second leg.
LSU swam to a final time of 1:27.04 to finish fifth as a team. No one else on the relay besides MacNeil swam a sub-22 split.
All-Time Relay Performers, 50-Yard Free
- Anna Hopkin (2020) – 20.27
- Kate Douglass (2023) — 20.34
- Maggie MacNeil (2023) – 20.37
- Simone Manuel (2018)/Abbey Weitzeil – 20.45
- –
- Gretchen Walsh (2023) – 20.48
- Erika Brown (2020) – 20.57
MacNeil previously had the third fastest split ever with a 20.44 which she swam in the 200 free relay at 2023 SECs a month ago.
Notably, Kate Douglass swam the second fastest split of all-time last night anchoring Virginia’s 200 medley relay.
MacNeil is entered in the 100 fly tomorrow as the second seed behind Douglass. After her 50 free win tonight, she now has finished first, second, third, and fourth in the event in her four NCAA Championships.
Meanwhile, Wuffies with the time-honored relay DQ….
I couldn’t imagine if Maggie went and trained with that group of UVA swimmers..!!! We might have been able to see a 19.99.
Just imagine
So the ncaa record holster who dropped 0.2 in a 50 had bad training according to you….