2023 NCAA Division III Championships – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

DAY 2 FINALS HEAT SHEETS

Top 10 Women’s Teams After Day 1

Denison 107 (TIE) Kenyon / Emory 90 – Williams 77 Tufts 69.5 Chicago 59.5 Hope College 46 NYU 44 MIT 39 Pomona-Pitzer 36.5

Top 10 Men’s Teams After Day 1

Emory 110.5 Kenyon 80.5 Chicago 65 MIT 62 Johns Hopkins 57 Calvin 50 Williams 46 Bates 45 (TIE) Denison / NYU 37

Women’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 1:30.39, Kenyon – 2022

Meet Record: 1:30.39, Kenyon – 2022

2022 Champion: Kenyon – 1:30.39

Podium:

Emory – 1:31.62 Tufts – 1:31.97 Kenyon – 1:32.31 (TIE) Denison / Pomona-Pitzer – 1:33.06 – JHU – 1:33.49 MIT – 1:33.55 NYU – 1:33.91

Caroline Maki (22.98), Samantha Kass (23.37), Penelope Celtnieks (23.00) and Taylor Leone (22.27) combined to give Emory the victory in the 200 free relay with 1:31.62. Tufts’ Elle Morse (23.29), Jillian Cudney (23.23), Lily Klinginsmith (22.65), and Katelin Ulmer (22.80) were within a stroke of upsetting the Eagles but finished second in 1:31.97. Kenyon finished another three-tenth back, with swims from Ella Campbell (23.44), Sydney Geboy (23.25), Lisa Torrecillas-Jouault (23.30), and Alexandra White (22.32).

Men’s 200 Freestyle Relay – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 1:18.06, Kenyon – 2012

Meet Record: 1:18.06, Kenyon – 2012

2022 Champion: MIT – 1:19.10

Podium:

Kenyon – 1:18.40 Calvin – 1:18.85 Emory – 1:19.24 Chicago – 1:19.80 MIT – 1:20.47 SUNY Geneseo – 1:20.65 Bates – 1:21.11 Carnegie Mellon – 1:21.24

Djordje Dragojlovic (19.84), Mart Niehoff (19.73), K.T. Cherantha De Silva (19.34), and Daniel Brooks (19.49) won the men’s 200 free relay title for Kenyon, swimming in lane 3 after having placed third this morning.

The Owls were in third place after the leadoff leg, with Calvin’s Noah Holstege touching first in 19.58 and Emory’s Nicholas Goudie coming to the wall second with 19.75.

Niehoff’s second leg pulled the Owls past Emory and within .09 of Calvin. De Silva’s third leg blew the field out of the water and put Kenyon in front headed into the final leg. Brooks brought it home, keeping Calvin and Emory just out of reach.

Calvin’s relay team consisted of Holstege (19.58), Jacob Heeres (19.92), Forrest Peterson (19.83), and Corey Campbell (19.52).

Emory used Goudie (19.75), Patrick Pema (20.26), Caden Bjornstad (19.86), and Colin Lafave (19.37).

Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 4:13.14, Caroline Wilson (Williams) – 2012

Meet Record: 4:13.14, Caroline Wilson (Williams) – 2012

2022 Champion: Molly Craig (Williams) – 4:16.83

Podium:

Men’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 3:46.62, Harrison Curley (Kenyon) – 2015

Meet Record: 3:46.62, Harrison Curley (Kenyon) – 2015

2022 Champion: Bryan Fitzgerald (Kenyon) – 3:47.62

Podium:

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 52.64, Kirsten Nitz (Wheaton) – 2014

Meet Record: 52.64, Kirsten Nitz (Wheaton) – 2014

2022 Champion: Crile Hart (Kenyon) – 53.21

Podium:

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 46.46, David Fitch (Kenyon) – 2021

Meet Record: 46.47, Jesse Ssengonzi (Chicago) – 2023

2022 Champion: Jesse Ssengonzi (Chicago) – 46.77

Podium:

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 1:44.82, Kendra Stern (Amherst) – 2011

Meet Record: 1:44.82, Kendra Stern (Amherst) – 2011

2022 Champion: Claire Brennan (Tufts) – 1:48.46

Podium:

Men’s 200 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 1:35.52, Jamie Lovette Williams) – 2022

Meet Record: 1:36.00, Jamie Lovette (Williams) – 2022

2022 Champion: Jamie Lovette (Williams) – 1:36.00

Podium:

Men’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 578.70 – Connor Dignan, Denison (2014)

Meet Record: 576.40 – Israel Zavaleta, Kenyon (2022)

2022 Champion: 576.40 – Israel Zavaleta, Kenyon

Podium:

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 3:38.05, Kenyon – 2022

Meet Record: 3:38.05, Kenyon – 2022

2022 Champion: Kenyon – 3:38.05

Podium:

Men’s 400 Medley Relay – Finals

NCAA D3 Record: 3:10.51, Emory – 2017

Meet Record: 3:10.51, Emory – 2017

2022 Champion: Chicago – 3:11.99

Podium: