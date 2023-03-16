Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sjostrom Fires Off World-Leading 24.10 50 Freestyle In Nice

Comments: 4

2023 MEETING NICE CAMILLE MUFFAT

Day two of the 2023 Meeting Nice Camille Muffat wrapped up today which means there is just one stop left on the inaugural Giant Open Tour.

As revealed earlier this year, the French Swimming Federation (“FFN”) instituted its inaugural Giant Open tour, a nine-day, three-stop “tour de France” that is taking place from March 11, 2023, to March 19, 2023, featuring six days of racing in three of the Hexagon’s most iconic swim cities: Marseille, Nice, and Paris.

Multi-Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden dove in multiple times today, taking on the four rounds of the women’s 50m freestyle event.

29-year-old Sjostrom found herself at the wall first at each of the rounds, successively clocking results of 24.58, 24.40, 24.22 and 24.10.

Her final time now ranks Sjostrom #1 in the world on the season, displacing Aussie Shayna Jack who previously wore the crown with her outing of 24.26 from the New South Wales State Open Championships.

2022-2023 LCM Women 50 Free

ShaynaAUS
Jack
03/11
24.26
2Abbie
Weitzeil		USA24.4003/04
3Kasia
Wasick		POL24.6503/04
4Emma
McKeon		AUS24.6903/11
5Anna
Hopkin		GBR24.7203/10
View Top 26»

Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo was another high-profile athlete in the pool tonight, contesting the men’s 100 free event. Szabo stopped the clock in a time of 48.95, just out-touching Frenchman Maxime Grousset. Grousset settled for silver in 48.97.

Russian Anastasia Kirpichnikova got on the board with gold in the women’s 800m free, with her result of 8:27.98 holding a healthy advantage over Turkish ace Merve Tuncel. Tuncel touched in 8:36.23 as tonight’s runner-up.

Dutch national record holder Tes Schouten won the women’s 200m breast, producing a time of 2:25.47 to win by over 4 seconds. Schouten has already been as quick as 2:23.67, a time she put up at December’s Rotterdam Qualification meet.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Owlmando
21 seconds ago

Nice

0
0
Reply
bubo
20 minutes ago

Nice swim

EDIT: how far apart were the rounds?? That’s insane that she got faster every single round at that speed

Last edited 17 minutes ago by bubo
4
0
Reply
Tanner
21 minutes ago

Nice.

1
0
Reply
iLikePsych
32 minutes ago

Nice

5
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!