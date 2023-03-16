Sjostrom Fires Off World-Leading 24.10 50 Freestyle In Nice

2023 MEETING NICE CAMILLE MUFFAT

Day two of the 2023 Meeting Nice Camille Muffat wrapped up today which means there is just one stop left on the inaugural Giant Open Tour.

As revealed earlier this year, the French Swimming Federation (“FFN”) instituted its inaugural Giant Open tour, a nine-day, three-stop “tour de France” that is taking place from March 11, 2023, to March 19, 2023, featuring six days of racing in three of the Hexagon’s most iconic swim cities: Marseille, Nice, and Paris.

Multi-Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden dove in multiple times today, taking on the four rounds of the women’s 50m freestyle event.

29-year-old Sjostrom found herself at the wall first at each of the rounds, successively clocking results of 24.58, 24.40, 24.22 and 24.10.

Her final time now ranks Sjostrom #1 in the world on the season, displacing Aussie Shayna Jack who previously wore the crown with her outing of 24.26 from the New South Wales State Open Championships.

Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo was another high-profile athlete in the pool tonight, contesting the men’s 100 free event. Szabo stopped the clock in a time of 48.95, just out-touching Frenchman Maxime Grousset. Grousset settled for silver in 48.97.

Russian Anastasia Kirpichnikova got on the board with gold in the women’s 800m free, with her result of 8:27.98 holding a healthy advantage over Turkish ace Merve Tuncel. Tuncel touched in 8:36.23 as tonight’s runner-up.

Dutch national record holder Tes Schouten won the women’s 200m breast, producing a time of 2:25.47 to win by over 4 seconds. Schouten has already been as quick as 2:23.67, a time she put up at December’s Rotterdam Qualification meet.