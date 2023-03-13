Sjostrom Heads From Marseille To Nice Along French Competition Tour

2023 MEETING NICE CAMILLE MUFFAT

Wednesday, March 15th & Thursday, March 16th

Nice, France

LCM (50m)

The second of three elite swimming competitions begins on Wednesday as the Meeting Nice Camille Muffat is set to get underway with many of the same competitors we saw in Marseille last weekend.

As revealed earlier this year, the French Swimming Federation (“FFN”) instituted its inaugural Giant Open tour, a nine-day, three-stop “tour de France” that is taking place from March 11, 2023, to March 19, 2023, featuring six days of racing in three of the Hexagon’s most iconic swim cities: Marseille, Nice, and Paris.

We just saw Marseille conclude, of which you can read about here, while the final stop is set for Saint Germain-en-Laye spanning March 18th & 19th.

In Marseille, we saw Swedish Olympic superstar Sarah Sjostrom make her 2023 racing debut after having dropped out of January’s Luxembourg Euro Meet due to back pains.

The 29-year-old didn’t appear to have missed a beat, putting up the top time in the world in the 50m fly (25.25) while also entering the world rankings in the 100m free (53.55).

A trio of Dutch swimmers each notched an Olympic Qualifying Time in their respective events, with the threesome set to race once again in Nice.

Arno Kamminga clocked a time of 2:09.47 in the 200m breast, Tes Schouten scored a result of 1:06.65 in the 100m breast and Kenzo Simons produced a lifetime best of 21.87 in the 50m free to each nab a time good enough for Paris 2024.

We’ll also see a sprinkling of swimmers from Hungary, Russia, Turkey and beyond over the course of the two-day Nice competition.

