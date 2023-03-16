2023 NCSA Spring Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are now on the third finals session of the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando, Florida. Tonight’s action will include finals of the girls’ 400 IM, 50 breast, and 100 back, while the boys’ events will feature the 200 free, 50 breast, and 200 fly. The session will wrap up with the fast heats of the girls’ 800 freestyle relay and the boys’ 200 freestyle relay.

Lilla Bognar enters tonight with the top time in the 400 IM. She swam a 4:12.73 this morning, which is well off her personal best time of 4:05.50, which she set at this meet a year ago.

It should be a tight race in the boys’ 200 freestyle tonight, with the top five swimmers coming in under 1:38.00 this morning. Elliot Weisel is the top seed at 1:37.09.

Lucy Thomas and Nate Germonprez recorded the top times of the morning in the 50 breast. Both won the 100 last night, and will look to repeat tonight.

Thomas’ teammate Maggie Wanezek will aim for a 100/200 backstroke sweep after winning the 200 back earlier in the meet. She posted the top time of the morning in the 100 at 52.03.

Rounding out the individual events is the boys’ 200 fly, where Matthew Marsteiner threw down a personal best time this morning in the prelims to take the top seed at 1:45.81.

GIRLS 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINALS

Meet Record: 4:05.50, Lilla Bognar (2022)

PODIUM:

Elmbrook’s Campbell Stoll threw down a huge best time by nearly 4 seconds to touch 1st at 4:05.71, just shy of Lilla Bognar‘s meet record from last year. Bognar and Stoll separated themselves from the field early on, with Bognar holding a slight lead at the halfway point. Stoll responded in the back half, splitting 1:08.78 and 56.66 on the breast and free legs, while Bognar clocked splits of 1:10.69 and 57.75.

Stoll’s teammate Reese Tiltmann took 3rd in 4:11.11. The IU commit took 2 seconds off her previous best from February.

The youngest swimmer in the heat was 14-year-old Sydney Schoeck, who dropped over two seconds to take 7th at 4:15.06, which moves her to 33rd all-time in the 13-14 age group. Grace Rabb rounded out the top-8 with a huge best time of 4:17.25. She took nearly six seconds off her entry time, moving from 32nd to 8th.

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:34.27, Jack Conger (2013)

PODIUM:

Nate Germonprez topped the field by nearly two seconds to post a 1:34.82, which is less than a second off his personal best time from last month. He clocked a 45.38 in the opening 100, then split a 49.44 to close it out.

The race for 2nd was tight between Machine Aquatics’ Noah Dyer and Rocket Swimmings Elliot Weisel. Dyer took over in the back half, as he split a 50.49 to Weisel’s 50.80. Weisel’s swim improved on his personal best he set in the morning, while Dyer was a few tenths off.

GIRLS 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 27.12, Lucy Thomas (2021)

PODIUM:

Stanford commit Lucy Thomas cracked her own meet record and personal best from 2021 with a final time of 27.01. This victory marks her third straight win in this event at NCSAs, and is her second individual victory of the weekend.

Foxjet’s Caroline Larsen held on to her 2nd seed from the morning, as she touched behind Thomas 27.35. This swim is about half a second faster than she was at this meet last year.

Caroline Kramer and Elle Scott both broke the 28-second barrier to finish 3rd and 4th. Kramer dropped nearly a second from her prelims swim, while Scott was three tenths faster also.

BOYS 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 24.14, Anthony Grimm (2019)

PODIUM:

Nate Germonprez successfully pulled off his 200 free/50 breaststroke double with victories in both. The Texas commit swam a 24.51, topping the field by nearly two tenths.

Brady Johnson got his hand on the wall 2nd at 24.68, which is half a second quicker than he was this morning. Just behind him was Chase Swearingen and Abram Mueller, who both crack 25 seconds also.

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Meet Record: 50.76, Rachel Bootsma (2011)

PODIUM:

Levenia Sim (TNT) – 51.30 Maggie Wanezek (EBSC) – 51.71 Emma Kern (AQJT) – 52.08

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Meet Record: 1:41.88, Samuel Pomajevich (2017)

GIRLS 800 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet Record: 7:13.01, Nation’s Capital (2019)

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS