2023 Women’s NCAAs: Day 2 Finals Preview

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There are no scratches to be reported for night 2 finals of the Women’s NCAA Championships in Knoxville. Virginia holds a 16 point lead through day 1.

WOMEN – TEAM RANKINGS – THROUGH EVENT 2

Virginia 80 Texas 64 California 56 Stanford 52 NC State 44 Tennessee 40 Louisville 40 Ohio St 38 Indiana 34 Georgia 30 Florida 26 Alabama 24 UNC 22 Wisconsin 18 Kentucky 14 Southern California 14 Virginia Tech 6 Michigan 6 Arkansas 4 UCLA 4 Auburn 2 Duke 2

Kicking off tonight’s final will be the 500 freestyle. Texas will have two A finalists. As the Longhorn women are currently sitting in second behind Virginia, it is very likely that the Longhorn women will jump ahead of the Cavaliers for a quick moment. Notably, Texas is also home to the top seed in the 500 free as Erica Sullivan swam a 4:36.51 this morning. Sullivan is joined by teammate Olivia Bray who swam the fifth fastest time this morning with a 4:38.48.

Although the Longhorn women have the top seed in the 500 free, Virginia has the top seed heading into tonight in the 200 IM as Kate Douglass swam a 1:51.81 this morning. In addition, teammate Alex Walsh swam a 1:52.89 this morning to be the third seed heading into tonight. Walsh and Douglass will be next to each other this evening in lanes three and four. In addition to Walsh and Douglass, Ella Nelson swam the fifth fastest time this morning to make the A final of the 200 IM, meaning the 200 IM is expected to be a huge event for the Cavalier women.

The splash and dash 50 free will conclude the individual swimming for the night. Gretchen Walsh of Virginia led the way this morning going a 21.00. Walsh is the American and NCAA record holder after swimming a 20.83 at ACCs a month ago. Teammate Lexi Cuomo will also be in the A final after swimming a personal best time of 21.61 this morning. Cuomo was seeded 23rd coming into the meet in the event.

Also having multiple finalists in the 50 free is Louisville. Gabi Albiero swam a 21.46 this morning and is the third seed tonight. Christina Regenauer swam a 21.68 and is tied for the sixth seed tonight.

Texas will look to gain some points on diving tonight as they have 1 A finalist and 1 B finalist compared to 0 finalists for Virginia. The only other team with two divers scoring is Texas A&M as they have two B finalist divers.

The 200 free relay will conclude the night. Virginia looks to be the favorite as they also are the American and NCAA record holders after swimming a 1:23.87 at ACCs last month. The Cavaliers are the top seed in the event by over a second and a half.

Louisville, the second seed in the relay, has shown their sprint prowess this morning, qualifying two in the A final of the 50 free, which should bode well for their 200 free relay tonight.