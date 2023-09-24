2023 Asian Games: Day One National Record Roundup

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)

Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Entries

Results

Day one of the 2023 Asian Games brought the heat as we saw multiple Games Records, national records and continental records bite the dust.

To make sure nothing was missed amidst the fast and furious action, here’s a round-up of the national records broken through just the first set of sessions with five more days ahead of us from Hangzhou, China.

China

Hong Kong

Siobhan Haughey , women’s 50m breast Known for her freestyle prowess, former University of Michigan Wolverine Siobhan Haughey tried the 50m breast on for size tonight and came away with the bronze medal. 25-year-old Olympic multi-medalist Haughey scored a time of 30.36 to collect the bronze, lowering her own previous national record of 31.21 in the process. That previous outing was notched at this year’s Pro Swim Series in March and marks the first time Haughey has dipped under the 31-second barrier in the 50m breast event.

Women’s 4x100m free relay The combination of Camille Cheng, Haughey, Hoi Lam Tam and Stephanie Au earned bronze in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, establishing a new national record en route to the podium. Cheng hit 56.11, followed by Haughey’s massive 51.92, while Tam and Au hit 55.41. Their collective time of 3:39.10 overtook the previous national record of 3:39.94 that was put on the books at the 2014 Asian Games.



Indian

Women’s 4x100m free relay Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Janhvi Choudhary and Shivangi Sarma earned a time of 3:53.80 in the heats of the women’s 4x100m free relay to notch a new national record.



Japan

Satomi Suzuki , women’s 50m breast 32-year-old Satomi Sazuki shows no signs of slowing down, clocking yet another personal best in the women’s 50m breast. En route to silver this evening, Sazuki hit a mark of 30.14, lowering her previous career-quickest of 30.29 from the heats of the event at this year’s World Championships. In Fukuoka, Sazuki ultimately placed 7th in 30.44. The previous Japanese national record stood at the 30.27 Reona Aoki put on the books at the 2022 Japanese World Championships Trials.



Kazakhstan

Adelaida Pchelintseva, women’s 50m breast 23-year-old Adelaida Pchelintseva posted a time of 31.04 to finish 5th in the women’s 50m breast. In doing so, she sliced .29 off of the 31.33 she produced in the heats of the event at the 2019 World University Games.



Philippines

Kayla Sanchez , women’s 100m free Leading off her women’s 4x100m freestyle squad, 22-year-old Kayla Sanchez fired off a new Phillippine national recording the 100m. She nabbed a 54.71 opener, knocking exactly one second off of the previous NR of 55.71 Remedy Rule established in 2020. This is Sanchez’s Asian Games debut for her new national of the Phillippines after having represented Canada internationally for the first portion of her career.

Women’s 4x100m free relay Fueled by Sanchez’s 54.71 lead-off, teammates Xiandi Chua (56.37), Tiea Salvino (56.38) and Jasmine Alkhaldi (56.85) combined to earn a time of 3;47.05 and finish 5th in tonight’s women’s 4x100m free relay final. Their time matched the existing national record established at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.



Thailand