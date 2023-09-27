2023 Asian Games Day 4: Meet & National Record Roundup

19TH ASIAN GAMES

The 2023 Asian Games roared on from Hangzhou, China with numerous meet and national records being overwritten. The mixed medley relay event was the hardest hit, with China, Korea and Singapore erasing their previous marks, with the foremost breaking the Asian Record as well.

Although 25-year-old Zhang Yufei‘s winning 100m fly time of 55.86 fell just short of her own 55.62 Asian Record, the performance still checked in as the multi-Olympic medalist’s 5th fastest performance ever en route to a new Games Record.

As for 20-year-old Hwang Sunwoo, the Korean notched his best-ever swim in the 200m free, stopping the clock in 1:44.40. That shaved .02 off of the 1:44.42 he produced en route to bronze at this year’s World Championships.

Day 4 Games Records

Zhang Yufei (CHN) – women’s 100m fly, 55.86

– women’s 100m fly, 55.86 Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) – men’s 200m free, 1:44.40

– men’s 200m free, 1:44.40 China (CHN) – mixed 4x100m medley relay, 3:37.73

Day 4 National/Continental Records