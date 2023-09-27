Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 Asian Games: Japan Has 3 Golds Compared To 14 Through Day 4 Of 2018 Edition

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Although Japan and Korea each reached the top of the podium in swimming events on day four of the 9th Asian Games, the nation of China remains well ahead of their competitors in the medal table.

With just two more days of aquatic action, China has already accumulated 41 pieces of hardware, including 19 golds, 16 silvers and 6 bronze.

The next in line is Japan, courtesy of Katsuhiro Matsumoto‘s gold in the men’s 100m fly (51.13) and Reona Aoki‘s gold in the women’s 100m breast (1:06.81).

Korea got another gold on the board as well, with Hwang Sunwoo producing a new national record-setting performance of 1:44.40 in the men’s 200m free.

As a refresher, it was Japan who wound up atop the swimming medal table at the last edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta, while China was 2nd and Singapore rounded out the top 3.

To this point, Japan has accumulated just 3 gold medals. Compare this total to 2018 when Japan had amassed 14 golds through day four. Korea had 0 golds through day 4, so they are exceeding their performance thus far this time around.

Day 4 Swimming Medal Table

Day 4 All Sports Medal Table (Top 10)

 

0
