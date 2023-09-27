UCLA Takes Over Top Spot In CWPA Week 4 Rankings After MPSF Invite Win

Courtesy: Collegiate Water Polo

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — The University of California-Los Angeles and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges ascend to No. 1 as the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) releases the official 2023 Week 4/September 27 Men’s Varsity National Top 20, Division III Top 10, Northeast Water Polo Conference (NWPC) Top Five and Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Top Five Polls.

UCLA and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps dislodge the University of California and the University of Redlands from the lead positions in the Top 20 and Division III Top 10, while Fordham University and Princeton University retain the top spots in the MAWPC and NWPC Top Five Polls.

Voted on by a panel of coaches, the polls are compiled and released on Wednesday through the week following the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship.

2023 MEN’S VARSITY NATIONAL TOP 20 (WEEK 4/SEPTEMBER 27)



The University of California-Los Angeles, which downed 2021 and 2022 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Champion the University of California by a 12-10 score over the weekend, takes over at No. 1 in the 2023 Week 4/September 27 National Men’s Varsity Top 20 Poll.

UCLA (100 points) leads a Top 20 poll which experiences significant changes from the Week 3/September 20 voting.

California (95 points) drops back to No. 2 with the University of Southern California (89 points) hanging on at No. 3. Pepperdine University (83 points) and Stanford University (83 points) remain tied at No. 4, while Princeton University (75 points) – which was tied at No. 4 with Pepperdine and Stanford last week – settles back to No. 6.

Long Beach State University (69 points) cracks the Top 10 at No. 7 with the University of California-Davis (59 points), the University of California-Irvine (58 points) and University of the Pacific (56 points) completing the Top 10.

The University of California-San Diego (51 points), the University of California-Santa Barbara (45 points), Loyola Marymount University (36 points), Santa Clara University (35 points) and San Jose State University (30 points) rate at No. 11-to-15, respectively, with California Baptist University (26 points), Brown University (22 points), Fordham University (20 points), the United States Naval Academy (11 points) and Harvard University (9 points) rounding out the Top 20.

2023 MEN’S VARSITY TOP 20 (WEEK 4/SEPTEMBER 27) Rank Team Week 3 Poll Points 1 University of California-Los Angeles 2 100 2 University of California 1 95 3 University of Southern California 3 89 4 (T) Pepperdine University 4 (T) 83 4 (T) Stanford University 4 (T) 83 6 Princeton University 4 (T) 75 7 Long Beach State University 11 69 8 University of California-Davis 8 59 9 University of California-Irvine 12 58 10 University of the Pacific 7 56 11 University of California-San Diego 9 (T) 51 12 University of California-Santa Barbara 13 45 13 Loyola Marymount University 15 (T) 36 14 Santa Clara University 19 (T) 35 15 San Jose State University 9 (T) 30 16 California Baptist University 14 26 17 Brown University 15 (T) 22 18 Fordham University 17 20 19 United States Naval Academy 19 (T) 11 20 Harvard University 18 9 RV Bucknell University RV 3

2023 MEN’S VARSITY DIVISION III TOP 10 (WEEK 4/SEPTEMBER 27)

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges rises to No. 1 in the 2023 Week 4/September 27 Men’s Varsity Division III Top 10 Poll

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (98 points) slips past previously No. 1 the University of Redlands (97 points) by a single point as the two programs exchange positions to rate No. 1 and 2, respectively, this week.

Pomona-Pitzer Colleges (88 points), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (84 points) and Chapman University (83 points) continue at No. 3-to-5 with Occidental College (73 points) and California Lutheran University (71 points) exchanging the No. 6 and 7 berths.

Johns Hopkins University (66 points), the University of La Verne (57 points) and Augustana College (46 points) complete the Division III Top 10.

2023 MEN’S VARSITY DIVISION III TOP 10 (WEEK 4/SEPTEMBER 27) Rank Team Week 3 Poll Points 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges 2 98 2 University of Redlands 1 97 3 Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 3 88 4 Massachusetts Institute of Technology 4 84 5 Chapman University 5 83 6 Occidental College 7 73 7 California Lutheran University 6 71 8 Johns Hopkins University 8 (T) 66 9 University of La Verne 10 57 10 Augustana College 8 (T) 46 RV Whittier College RV 12

2023 MEN’S VARSITY MID-ATLANTIC WATER POLO CONFERENCE TOP 5 (WEEK 4/SEPTEMBER 27)



Defending Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Champion Fordham University continues its run as the Rams lead the 2023 Week 4/September 27 Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) Top Five Poll.

Fordham (100 points) – which continues as a unanimous No. 1 pick – is followed by Bucknell University (93 points) and Wagner College (87 points) at No. 2 and 3.

The United States Naval Academy (85 points) gains company at No. 4 as George Washington University (85 points) pulls even with the Midshipmen.

2023 MEN’S VARSITY MID-ATLANTIC WATER POLO CONFERENCE TOP 5 (WEEK 4/SEPTEMBER 27) Rank Team Week 3 Poll Points 1 Fordham University 1 100 2 Bucknell University 2 93 3 Wagner College 3 87 4 (T) United States Naval Academy 4 85 4 (T) George Washington University 5 80

2023 MEN’S VARSITY NORTHEAST WATER POLO CONFERENCE TOP 5 (WEEK 4/SEPTEMBER 27)

Two-time defending Northeast Water Polo Conference (NWPC) champion Princeton University remains No. 1 through another seven-day stretch of the 2023 season as the Tigers lead the 2023 Week 4/September 27 NWPC Top Five Poll.

The 2018, 2021 and 2022 NWPC Champion Tigers (100 points) continue as a unanimous top selection as the rankings remain consistent compared to the Week 2/September 13 and Week 3/September 20 voting.

Brown University (93 points) acquires sole custody of the runner-up position as three-time (2016, 2017, 2019) NWPC Champion Harvard University (92 points) falls one point shy of the Bears after the two programs tied at No. 2 last week.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (85 points) and Iona University (80 points) remain in their prior positions at No. 4 and 5, respectively.