2023 Asian Games Day Three: National Record Roundup

19TH ASIAN GAMES

Day three of the 2023 Asian Games once again brought the heat, with numerous meet, national and continental records biting the dust by the end of the finals session.

Below is a recap of the key records that went down, as the meet rolls on through Friday, September 29th.

China

Hong Kong

India

Men’s 4x100m medley relay – 3:40.20

Kazakhstan

Diana Taszhanova, women’s 400m free – 4:13.47 (heats)

Korea