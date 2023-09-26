2023 Asian Games Day Three: National Record Roundup

19TH ASIAN GAMES
- Sunday, September 24th – Friday, September 29th (swimming)
- Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena, Hangzhou, China
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entries
- Results
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Finals Live Recap
Day three of the 2023 Asian Games once again brought the heat, with numerous meet, national and continental records biting the dust by the end of the finals session.
Below is a recap of the key records that went down, as the meet rolls on through Friday, September 29th.
China
Hong Kong
- Siobhan Haughey, women’s 100 free – 52.17
- Men’s 4×100 medley relay – 3:42.40 (heats)
India
- Men’s 4x100m medley relay – 3:40.20
Kazakhstan
- Diana Taszhanova, women’s 400m free – 4:13.47 (heats)
Korea
- Hur Yeon-kyung, women’s 100m free – 54.70