2022 World Championships: Day 6 Pick’em Contest Scoring Update

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Budapest, Hungary
- Duna Arena
- LCM (50-meter format)
Day 6 Pick’em Contest scores are in! Today, we had finals of the women’s 100 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 back, men’s 200 breast, and men’s 4×200 free relay.
Our contestants did great today overall, considerably better than yesterday. The 4×200 free relay was a really good event for those of you who are competing, shaking out more or less how most of us expected. The men’s 200 back was another good event across the board, as Ryan Murphy was the consensus Gold medal winner. Australia’s Luke Greenbank was a popular pick for Silver, while American Shaine Casas was picked frequently for 3rd.
Lilly King was the heavy favorite in the women’s 200 breast, and although her 100 breast was an off performance, she pulled it out in the 200, winning her first World title in the event.
The moment you’ve all been waiting for: the day 6 scores. I genuinely have no idea how this keeps happening, but the Day 6 winner is screen name “Woody” with a score of 69 (let’s all agree to be mature about this).
Holding onto the overall lead with two days to go is “blueabyss1117″, who has a total of 316 points. They sit just ahead of “randriaHaga”, who has 315 points.
Is there a way to see the formula being used to calculate the points? From my own (potentially incorrect) math, my count is off.
I wish there was a way for them to have the names of SwimSwam staff who have entries, and/or the entry for the official site picks from the preview articles (if that exists), in a different color so they stand out more when you’re scrolling through trying to find your own name. I want to compare how I’m doing to the “experts” but it’s a pain in the butt to search for their entries so I never do.
I hope nobody picked Sha’Carri Richardson
Omg. How did I move up to 31st overall and 7th on the day. I’m like Jimmy the Greek!
Love the daily winner lol.
And as much as we’d like to claim Luke Greenbank, he is not from Australia.
Plus on Swimswam watch party Coleman (who is great generally) didn’t know the names of any Australian swimmers so Luke can’t be ours 😂😂.
If you chart my results I believe I’ve made a pentagram.
26 more points than yesterday, can’t really complain