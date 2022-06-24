2022 World Championships: Day 6 Pick’em Contest Scoring Update

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 6 Finals Recap

Day 6 Pick’em Contest scores are in! Today, we had finals of the women’s 100 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 back, men’s 200 breast, and men’s 4×200 free relay.

Our contestants did great today overall, considerably better than yesterday. The 4×200 free relay was a really good event for those of you who are competing, shaking out more or less how most of us expected. The men’s 200 back was another good event across the board, as Ryan Murphy was the consensus Gold medal winner. Australia’s Luke Greenbank was a popular pick for Silver, while American Shaine Casas was picked frequently for 3rd.

Lilly King was the heavy favorite in the women’s 200 breast, and although her 100 breast was an off performance, she pulled it out in the 200, winning her first World title in the event.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for: the day 6 scores. I genuinely have no idea how this keeps happening, but the Day 6 winner is screen name “Woody” with a score of 69 (let’s all agree to be mature about this).

Holding onto the overall lead with two days to go is “blueabyss1117″, who has a total of 316 points. They sit just ahead of “randriaHaga”, who has 315 points.