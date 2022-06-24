Ukraine’s Mykyta Terentiev Swims 22.56 LCM; 21.91 SCM 50 Free in Spain

Ukrainian teenage swimmer Mykyta Terentiev swam a 21.91 SCM 50 freestyle less than a week ago and a 22.56 LCM 50 freestyle at the end of April. Both of these times make him the fastest male swimmer born in 2005 in the world this calendar year although it is worth noting that the heart of the normal short course season has yet to begin. Terentiev hopes to swim in the United States soon and attend university as he is graduating high school next summer.

His 50 SCM freestyle was performed while leading off a 4×50 freestyle relay in Granada, Spain.

Terentiev was born in 2005 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, a city in southeast Ukraine, and began swimming at the age of seven. He was forced to flee his home country in February because of the war with Russia that began at the end of February. Terentiev is another example of how the war has impacted the swimming community in Ukraine.

Since March, Terentiev has been living in Malaga, Spain, a city in southern Spain. There he has been training with Real Club Mediterraneo.

Terentiev told SwimSwam that he has not asked for refugee status in Spain because it has always been his dream to train and compete in the United States. Since moving to Malaga, he has been grateful to Real Club Mediterraneo for allowing him to use the local swimming pool to continue his training.

During his time in Ukraine, Terentiev told SwimSwam that he earned the title of Master of Sports in Ukraine. In February 2022 before the war began, he Ukrainian junior national chapion in the 50 LCM freestyle. He swam a 22.90 in prelims and followed that swim up with a 23.09 in finals to secure the win.

In 2021, he competed at the Ukrainian Junior Nationals where he finished as the runner up in the men’s LCM 50 backstroke. There he swam a time of 26.91 in the morning and a 26.88 in finals.

His best SCM times (with SCY conversions) are:

50 free: 21.91 (19.73)

100 free: 50.01 (45.05)

200 free: 1:52.34 (1:41.20)

His best LCM times (with SCY conversions) are:

50 free: 22.56 (19.60)

100 free: 53.59 (46.83)

50 back: 26.78 (23.58)

100 back: 59.08 (52.14)

Terentiev spoke of his desire to move to the US and swim in college saying, “I am thinking of a precious opportunity to be on your team. I am a hardworking, highly motivated person. My main qualities are commitment, perseverance, and integrity. I am leaving a senior high school in June and can enroll in the university.” Terentiev told SwimSwam that he has a B-2 level in English and is willing to take the TOEFL test.

Terentiev also said that “In such a difficult situation for my country where I cannot continue swimming practice, I hope that you will be able to stretch me a helping hand. I will do all my best to be an asset to your team on my way to excellence.”

Terentiev is still currently training with Real Club Mediterraneo under Coach Jimmy (Guillermo Mediano).