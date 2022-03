Gretchen Walsh: “I think we all proved something to ourselves at this meet” Gretchen Walsh won her first NCAA title with a new pool record of 46.05, becoming the #4 performer of all time in the 100 free.

2022 Women’s DI NCAAs: SwimSwam Pick’em Final Results Without further ado, here are the final standings of the 2022 Women’s NCAA DI Swimming & Diving Championships Pick’em contest:

Alex Walsh Explains How She Deals with Pressure Alex Walsh swept her individual events this weekend, winning the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 fly (and setting an American and NCAA record in the 200 IM)

Kate Douglass’ Season Goal Was to Break the American Records in 50Fr & 200Br Kate Douglass broke her third American record with a 2:02.19 in the 200 breast. She took down the 50 free record on Thursday and the 100 fly mark on Saturday