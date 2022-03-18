2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Scores Thru Day 2
- Virginia 210
- Texas 128
- Stanford 123
- Alabama 120
- NC State 99
- Louisville 95
- California 89
- Ohio St 83
- Michigan 66
- Florida 62
- Georgia 57
- Tennessee / UNC 53
- Tie
- Wisconsin / Indiana 34
- Tie
- Miami (Florida) / Southern California 27
- Tie
- Duke 26
- Missouri / Kentucky 24
- Tie
- Penn 20
- Arizona St 19
- Minnesota 17
- Arizona 16
- Northwestern 15
- South Carolina 9
- Arkansas 6
- LSU / UCLA 4
- Tie
- Notre Dame 3
- Virginia Tech 2
- Yale 1
Virginia entered today’s prelims session with an 82 point lead over Texas. Stanford only sits at five points behind Texas, and Alabama is eight points behind the Longhorns. This morning, Virginia and Stanford claimed two of the top seeds and Texas claimed the top seed in one event.
Based on this morning’s swims, it looks as if Virginia will be able to expand upon their lead as the Hoos placed the most swimmers into A finals. It also looks like Stanford has the potential to overtake Texas for second place as Stanford will have one additional A finalist and two more B finalists than Texas. NC State and Alabama are projected to still be in a tight battle after tonight.
Virginia and Stanford placed the most swimmers into a single A final. Virginia placed three into the 400 IM, and Stanford placed three into the 200 freestyle.
Total Day 3 Ups/Downs
|Total
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|UVA
|7/4
|3/0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|2/0
|Stanford
|6/2
|1/0
|1/0
|3/0
|0/0
|1/2
|Texas
|5/0
|0/0
|2/0
|1/0
|1/0
|1/0
|NCSU
|3/2
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|1/1
|1/1
|Tennessee
|3/1
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Kentucky
|3/1
|2/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|California
|2/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/0
|USC
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Northwestern
|2/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/0
|0/0
|Ohio State
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|Louisville
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Michigan
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Alabama
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1/0
|UNC
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/1
|Florida
|1/1
|1/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Penn
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Georgia
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|VT
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|Indiana
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|Wisconsin
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|Minnesota
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|Harvard
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|ASU
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|TAMU
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|San Diego St.
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Arkansas
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0/0
|Arizona
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|Missouri
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
Day 3 Scored Prelims
Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.
|UVA
|137.5
|Stanford
|108
|Texas
|75
|NC State
|54
|Tennessee
|50
|Kentucky
|39
|Alabama
|31
|USC
|31
|California
|30
|Ohio State
|26
|Northwestern
|23
|Michigan
|20
|Louisville
|19.5
|Florida
|17
|Penn
|17
|UNC
|16
|Georgia
|14.5
|Wisconsin
|12.5
|VT
|8
|Indiana
|7.5
|Arizona State
|7
|Arizona
|6
|Minnesota
|6
|San Diego St
|6
|Texas A&M
|6
|Harvard
|3
|Arkansas
|2.5
|Missouri
|2
SCORED PRELIMS +ACTUAL
|UVA
|347.5
|Stanford
|231
|Texas
|203
|NC State
|153
|Alabama
|151
|California
|119
|Louisville
|114.5
|Ohio State
|109
|Tennessee
|103
|Michigan
|86
|Florida
|79
|Georgia
|71.5
|UNC
|69
|Kentucky
|63
|USC
|58
|Wisconsin
|46.5
|Indiana
|41.5
|Northwestern
|38
|Penn
|37
|Miami (Florida)
|27
|Duke
|26
|Arizona State
|26
|Missouri
|26
|Minnesota
|23
|Arizona
|22
|VT
|10
|South Carolina
|9
|Arkansas
|8.5
|San Diego St
|6
|Texas A&M
|6
|UCLA
|4
|LSU
|4
|ND
|3
|Harvard
|3
|Yale
|1
Texas 2 up 1 down, Stanford 1 up in diving.
For 3m Diving
2up 1 down for Texas
1up for Stanford
That’s it for the current top 10
2 up for Indiana is notable though.
Stan 1/0, TX 2/1 in diving
More than one of us was watching. Good
They have 4 Olympians on their team. If I’m correct, 3 were Olympians before they arrived at Stanford.
Ruck
Regan
Torri
Were Olympians before they arrived. Ruck qualified both before and after starting her Stanford career.
Brooke Forde
Became an Olympian after arriving.
I’m so hyped Texas is doing as well as they are
Where’s all the Stanford haters now?