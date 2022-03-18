2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Scores Thru Day 2

Virginia 210 Texas 128 Stanford 123 Alabama 120 NC State 99 Louisville 95 California 89 Ohio St 83 Michigan 66 Florida 62 Georgia 57 Tennessee / UNC 53 Tie Wisconsin / Indiana 34 Tie Miami (Florida) / Southern California 27 Tie Duke 26 Missouri / Kentucky 24 Tie Penn 20 Arizona St 19 Minnesota 17 Arizona 16 Northwestern 15 South Carolina 9 Arkansas 6 LSU / UCLA 4 Tie Notre Dame 3 Virginia Tech 2 Yale 1

Virginia entered today’s prelims session with an 82 point lead over Texas. Stanford only sits at five points behind Texas, and Alabama is eight points behind the Longhorns. This morning, Virginia and Stanford claimed two of the top seeds and Texas claimed the top seed in one event.

Based on this morning’s swims, it looks as if Virginia will be able to expand upon their lead as the Hoos placed the most swimmers into A finals. It also looks like Stanford has the potential to overtake Texas for second place as Stanford will have one additional A finalist and two more B finalists than Texas. NC State and Alabama are projected to still be in a tight battle after tonight.

Virginia and Stanford placed the most swimmers into a single A final. Virginia placed three into the 400 IM, and Stanford placed three into the 200 freestyle.

Total Day 3 Ups/Downs

Total 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back UVA 7/4 3/0 1/2 0/1 1/1 2/0 Stanford 6/2 1/0 1/0 3/0 0/0 1/2 Texas 5/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 1/0 1/0 NCSU 3/2 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 1/1 Tennessee 3/1 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 Kentucky 3/1 2/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 California 2/2 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 USC 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 Northwestern 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0 Ohio State 1/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 Louisville 1/2 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 Michigan 1/2 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 Alabama 1/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0 UNC 1/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 Florida 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Penn 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Georgia 0/3 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 VT 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Indiana 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 Wisconsin 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2 Minnesota 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Harvard 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 ASU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 TAMU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 San Diego St. 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Arkansas 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 Arizona 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 Missouri 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Day 3 Scored Prelims

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

UVA 137.5 Stanford 108 Texas 75 NC State 54 Tennessee 50 Kentucky 39 Alabama 31 USC 31 California 30 Ohio State 26 Northwestern 23 Michigan 20 Louisville 19.5 Florida 17 Penn 17 UNC 16 Georgia 14.5 Wisconsin 12.5 VT 8 Indiana 7.5 Arizona State 7 Arizona 6 Minnesota 6 San Diego St 6 Texas A&M 6 Harvard 3 Arkansas 2.5 Missouri 2

