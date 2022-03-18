Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 3 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Scores Thru Day 2

  1. Virginia  210
  2. Texas  128
  3. Stanford  123
  4. Alabama 120
  5. NC State  99
  6. Louisville  95
  7. California 89
  8. Ohio St 83
  9. Michigan  66
  10. Florida   62
  11. Georgia  57
  12. Tennessee / UNC  53
  13. Tie
  14. Wisconsin / Indiana  34
  15. Tie
  16. Miami (Florida) / Southern California 27
  17. Tie
  18. Duke 26
  19. Missouri / Kentucky  24
  20. Tie
  21. Penn  20
  22. Arizona St 19
  23. Minnesota 17
  24. Arizona 16
  25. Northwestern 15
  26. South Carolina 9
  27. Arkansas 6
  28. LSU  / UCLA  4
  29. Tie
  30. Notre Dame  3
  31. Virginia Tech  2
  32. Yale  1

Virginia entered today’s prelims session with an 82 point lead over Texas. Stanford only sits at five points behind Texas, and Alabama is eight points behind the Longhorns. This morning, Virginia and Stanford claimed two of the top seeds and Texas claimed the top seed in one event.

Based on this morning’s swims, it looks as if Virginia will be able to expand upon their lead as the Hoos placed the most swimmers into A finals. It also looks like Stanford has the potential to overtake Texas for second place as Stanford will have one additional A finalist and two more B finalists than Texas. NC State and Alabama are projected to still be in a tight battle after tonight.

Virginia and Stanford placed the most swimmers into a single A final. Virginia placed three into the 400 IM, and Stanford placed three into the 200 freestyle.

Total Day 3 Ups/Downs

Total 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back
UVA 7/4 3/0 1/2 0/1 1/1 2/0
Stanford 6/2 1/0 1/0 3/0 0/0 1/2
Texas 5/0 0/0 2/0 1/0 1/0 1/0
NCSU 3/2 0/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 1/1
Tennessee 3/1 1/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 0/0
Kentucky 3/1 2/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
California 2/2 0/1 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0
USC 2/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0
Northwestern 2/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2/0 0/0
Ohio State 1/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 0/0
Louisville 1/2 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0
Michigan 1/2 0/0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0/0
Alabama 1/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/1 1/0
UNC 1/2 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1
Florida 1/1 1/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Penn 1/0 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Georgia 0/3 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0
VT 0/2 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Indiana 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/1 0/0
Wisconsin 0/2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/2
Minnesota 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Harvard 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
ASU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
TAMU 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
San Diego St. 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Arkansas 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0
Arizona 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1
Missouri 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/1

Day 3 Scored Prelims

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

UVA 137.5
Stanford 108
Texas 75
NC State 54
Tennessee 50
Kentucky 39
Alabama 31
USC 31
California 30
Ohio State 26
Northwestern 23
Michigan 20
Louisville 19.5
Florida 17
Penn 17
UNC 16
Georgia 14.5
Wisconsin 12.5
VT 8
Indiana 7.5
Arizona State 7
Arizona 6
Minnesota 6
San Diego St 6
Texas A&M 6
Harvard 3
Arkansas 2.5
Missouri 2

SCORED PRELIMS +ACTUAL

UVA 347.5
Stanford 231
Texas 203
NC State 153
Alabama 151
California 119
Louisville 114.5
Ohio State 109
Tennessee 103
Michigan 86
Florida 79
Georgia 71.5
UNC 69
Kentucky 63
USC 58
Wisconsin 46.5
Indiana 41.5
Northwestern 38
Penn 37
Miami (Florida) 27
Duke 26
Arizona State 26
Missouri 26
Minnesota 23
Arizona 22
VT 10
South Carolina 9
Arkansas 8.5
San Diego St 6
Texas A&M 6
UCLA 4
LSU 4
ND 3
Harvard 3
Yale 1

1anda2
8 minutes ago

Texas 2 up 1 down, Stanford 1 up in diving.

Jimbo
8 minutes ago

For 3m Diving

2up 1 down for Texas
1up for Stanford

That’s it for the current top 10

2 up for Indiana is notable though.

Random123
10 minutes ago

Stan 1/0, TX 2/1 in diving

Jimbo
Reply to  Random123
4 seconds ago

More than one of us was watching. Good

ArtVanDeLegh10
30 minutes ago

They have 4 Olympians on their team. If I’m correct, 3 were Olympians before they arrived at Stanford.

Braden Keith
Admin
Admin
Reply to  ArtVanDeLegh10
26 minutes ago

Ruck
Regan
Torri

Were Olympians before they arrived. Ruck qualified both before and after starting her Stanford career.

Brooke Forde

Became an Olympian after arriving.

Thomas
31 minutes ago

I’m so hyped Texas is doing as well as they are

MA swims 56 100breast in Paris
34 minutes ago

Where’s all the Stanford haters now?

