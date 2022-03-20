2022 Women’s NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships Records Roundup

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships had 27 record setting performances between American, U.S. Open, NCAA, and Meet Records. The 27 records fell across nine different events.

Of the 27 records, 22 were broken by Virginia performances. The only non-Cavalier records occurred in the following events:

Leading the way in record breaking performances is Kate Douglass of Virginia, who etched her name on 18 of the 27 records that fell over the course of the meet. Douglass went three-for-three in American Records in her individual events: 50 freestyle (20.84), 100 butterfly (49.04), and 200 breaststroke (2:02.19). She now owns three American Records in three different strokes that span three different distances.

Katharine Berkoff of NC State defended her NCAA title in the 100 backstroke in American/U.S. Open/NCAA/Meet Record time. Her winning time (48.74) establishes her as the first woman to break 49-seconds in the 100 backstroke. Gretchen Walsh also dipped under the previous American Record (49.16), finishing 2nd (49.00).

Alex Walsh re-wrote the entire record book in the 200 IM, topping Ella Eastin’s mark of 1:50.67 by .59, posting a 1:50.08, and nearly breaking the 1:50-second barrier. A. Walsh now owns the American/U.S. Open/NCAA/Meet Record in this event.

Virginia had dominant relay performances throughout the meet. G. Walsh, Alexis Wenger, A. Walsh, and Douglass tied their own American/U.S. Open/NCAA Record in the 400 Medley Relay (3:22.34) from the 2022 ACC Championships, while also setting the Meet Record.

Virginia also broke the Meet Record in the 200 medley relay with a lineup of G. Walsh, Wenger, Lexi Cuomo, and Douglass (1:32.16), just off their own American/U.S. Open/NCAA Record (1:31.81) set at the 2022 ACC Championships with the same lineup.

Virginia concluded their exceptional performance by breaking the American/U.S. Open/NCAA/Meet Record in the 400 Freestyle Relay with Douglass, A. Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann, and G. Walsh (3:06.91). Virginia topped Cal’s record from 2019 (3:06.96).

American Records:

200 IM- Alex Walsh, Virginia, 1:50.08

50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.84

100 Butterfly- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 49.04

100 Backstroke- Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.74

400 Medley Relay- Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, A. Walsh, Douglass), 3:22.34

200 Breaststroke- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 2:02.19

400 Freestyle Relay- Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Tiltmann, G. Walsh), 3:06.91

U.S. Open Records:

200 IM- Alex Walsh, Virginia, 1:50.08

50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.84

100 Backstroke- Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.74

400 Medley Relay- Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, A. Walsh, Douglass), 3:22.34

200 Breaststroke- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 2:02.19

400 Freestyle Relay- Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Tiltmann, G. Walsh), 3:06.91

NCAA Records:

200 IM- Alex Walsh, Virginia, 1:50.08

50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.84

100 Backstroke- Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.74

400 Medley Relay- Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, A. Walsh, Douglass), 3:22.34

200 Breaststroke- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 2:02.19

400 Freestyle Relay- Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Tiltmann, G. Walsh), 3:06.91

Meet Records:

200 Medley Relay- Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, Cuomo, Douglass) 1:32.16

200 IM- Alex Walsh, Virginia, 1:50.08

50 Freestyle- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 20.84

1 Meter Diving- Mia Vallee, Miami, 365.75

100 Backstroke- Katharine Berkoff, NC State, 48.74

400 Medley Relay- Virginia (G. Walsh, Wenger, A. Walsh, Douglass), 3:22.34

200 Breaststroke- Kate Douglass, Virginia, 2:02.19

400 Freestyle Relay- Virginia (Douglass, A. Walsh, Tiltmann, G. Walsh), 3:06.91