Uncut: UVA Head Coach Todd DeSorbo After Back-to-Back NCAA Titles

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Yanyan Li.

The Virginia women have done it again, defending their 2021 title by winning the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming And Diving Championships by 145.5 points, and scoring a total of 551.5 points. This was an improvement from their finish last year, where they scored 491 points and beat runner-up NC State by 137 points. The win marked the largest margin of victory for a women’s meet since 2018, when Stanford beat Cal by 220 points.