2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Final Score Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

They say that championships are won in the morning, and that was never more true than at this year’s NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships. Five of the top six teams in the final standings vastly improved from their projected swimming-only scores. Some achieved this via the drip method (e.g., Virginia), adding one projected B-finalist to an A final or making the B final from a seed time ranked 17th or lower. Other teams had a few big splashes (e.g., Stanford in the 200 free).

The chart below shows daily scores from swimming only, and in the “+/-” column, how many points (more, or less) those scored varied from the projections. We have added all the diving points in a separate column, as the divers pre-seeded prior to the start of the meet.

Over/Under Psych Sheet Projections (Swimming Only)