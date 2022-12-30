2022 Swammy Awards: Age Group Swimmers of the Year – 17-18

To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here.

2022 17-18 AGE GROUP SWIMMERS OF THE YEAR: CLAIRE CURZAN & DANIEL DIEHL

Editor’s note: because of ongoing challenges with the USA Swimming results database, identifying all of the top candidates for this year’s age group awards in an objective way has been challenging. We’ve done our best to find them, but it’s possible that we missed someone obvious. If that’s the case, please let us know in the comments!

GIRLS’ AWARD: CLAIRE CURZAN, TAC TITANS/STANFORD UNIVERSITY

Claire Curzan may be in the midst of her freshman year in the NCAA, but the TAC Titans product still has six more months to continue rewriting the girls’ 17-18 National Age Group Record books—something she did in spades in 2022.

Curzan, who turned 18 at the end of June, set new NAG records in four different events this year, including downing the 100 back and 100 fly marks in the same session back in February.

Curzan swam to a time of 49.24 in the 100 fly, not only breaking the 17-18 NAG record, but also lowering the American Record of 49.38, previously held by Erika Brown. (The record has since been lowered to 49.04 by Kate Douglass.)

That same day, Curzan broke Regan Smith‘s NAG record in the 100 back, clocking 49.61, and then lowered it the following month to 49.52.

At that same meet in March—the ESSZ Sectionals in her home pool with the TAC Titans in Cary, N.C.—Curzan took down Ella Eastin‘s 17-18 NAG in the 200 fly, touching in 1:50.85 to erase Eastin’s mark of 1:51.04 set at the 2016 NCAA Championships.

Curzan didn’t stop there. At the beginning of April, at the Pro Swim Series stop in San Antonio, Texas, she broke future Stanford teammate Torri Huske‘s NAG record in the LCM 50 free, dropping a time of 24.43 to dip under Huske’s one-year-old mark by .01.

The remarkable thing about Curzan is that in 2021, she reset the 15-16 NAG in an even faster time, 24.17.

NAG Records*

Event Course Time Date 100 backstroke SCY 49.52 3/11/2022 100 butterfly SCY 49.24 2/10/2022 200 butterfly SCY 1:50.85 3/12/2022 50 freestyle LCM 24.43 4/1/2022

*only listing current records and not those that were re-broken

At the U.S. International Team Trials in April, Curzan qualified to swim four individual events at the World Championships, tied for most on the team, by winning the 50 fly (25.49) and placing second in the 100 free (53.58), 100 back (58.39) and 100 fly (56.35). In the 50 free, she placed fourth in 24.55, just .05 shy of the winning time produced by Huske.

Curzan went on to win five medals in her Long Course World Championship debut, snagging a pair of golds on the U.S. women’s and mixed medley relays while adding an individual bronze in the 100 back. Despite taking on a hectic schedule, she would also earn finals berths in the 50 fly (fifth), 100 fly (fifth) and 100 free (eighth).

In addition to the events in which she set a new NAG record, Curzan also produced times in 2022 that rank her in the top six all-time in the 17-18 age group in six other events:

50 free SCY, 21.55 – #1 in 2022, #6 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #6 all-time 100 free SCY, 48.80 – #6 in 2022 (47.81 from 2021 ranks #10 all-time)

– #6 in 2022 (47.81 from 2021 ranks #10 all-time) 200 free SCY, 1:42.43 – #2 in 2022, #5 all-time

– #2 in 2022, #5 all-time 100 back SCY, 49.52 – NAG Record

200 back SCY, 1:48.50 – #2 in 2022, #5 all-time

– #2 in 2022, #5 all-time 100 fly SCY, 49.24 – NAG Record

200 fly SCY, 1:50.85 – NAG Record

50 free LCM, 24.43 – NAG Record

– 100 free LCM, 53.58 – #1 in 2022, #4 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #4 all-time 100 back LCM, 58.39 – #1 in 2022, #3 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #3 all-time 200 back LCM, 2:07.31 – #1 in 2022, #5 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #5 all-time 100 fly LCM, 56.35 – #1 in 2022, #2 all-time

Curzan also became the second-fastest U.S. performer of all-time in the LCM 50 fly, putting up a time of 25.43 to fall just short of Huske who set a new American Record in Budapest in 25.38.

All of these accolades don’t even take into account the incredible performance Curzan delivered in mid-December at the Short Course World Championships, racing 1600 meters and 19 times over six days to ultimately win seven medals including three individually in all three backstroke events.

HONORABLE MENTIONS:

Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – Sims obliterated the girls’ 17-18 NAG record in the 400 IM (SCY) by nearly two seconds in 3:56.59 in mid-December, a fitting end to a year that was full of top-tier performances for the Sandpipers of Nevada star. Sims’ long course season wasn’t all that it could be in 2022, as she missed qualifying for the World Championships by one spot in three events at the U.S. Trials (while still 16), placing third in the women’s 400 free (4:06.61), 800 free (8:22.36) and 1500 free (16:15.87). She did, however, qualify in the 800 free relay, and that paid off in a big way. After turning 17 in May, Sims first had the fastest split in the entire field in the prelims of the women’s 800 free relay in 1:55.91, giving her anchor duties in the final. She delivered a scintillating 1:54.60 leg as the American women won gold and set a new world record of 7:41.45 in the event. But as a result of only qualifying for Worlds in a relay, Sims didn’t have a real target LC meet in the summer where she could swim a full individual lineup. Therefore, the majority of her top LC swims from 2022 came while she was still 16. With the caveat that some of the times and rankings listed below are where she would rank in the 17-18 age group had her birthday been one month earlier, Sims managed to produce 12 times that rank (or would rank) top 10 among 17-18s all-time, not including the NAG record. She added five others that crack the top 50.

*Swims done while 16

50 free SCY, 22.08 – #3 in 2022, 25th all-time (tied)

– #3 in 2022, 25th all-time (tied) 100 free SCY, 47.16 – #1 in 2022, #4 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #4 all-time 200 free SCY, 1:40.78 – #1 in 2022, #2 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #2 all-time 500 free SCY, 4:28.64 – #1 in 2022, #2 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #2 all-time 1000 free SCY, 9:22.30 – #1 in 2022, #5 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #5 all-time 1650 free SCY, 15:40.68 – #1 in 2022, #7 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #7 all-time 100 back SCY, 50.53 – #2 in 2022, #7 all-time

– #2 in 2022, #7 all-time 200 back SCY, 1:48.32 – #1 in 2022, #2 all-time (tied)

– #1 in 2022, #2 all-time (tied) 100 fly SCY, 51.52 – #2 in 2022, #21 all-time

– #2 in 2022, #21 all-time 200 fly SCY, 1:51.06 – #2 in 2022, #3 all-time

– #2 in 2022, #3 all-time 200 IM SCY, 1:52.73 – #1 in 2022, #3 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #3 all-time 400 IM SCY, 3:56.59 – NAG Record

100 free LCM, 55.18 – #6 in 2022, #33 all-time

– #6 in 2022, #33 all-time 200 free LCM, 1:57.71 – #2 in 2022, #7 all-time*

#2 in 2022, #7 all-time* 400 free LCM, 4:06.61 – #2 in 2022, #9 all-time*

– #2 in 2022, #9 all-time* 800 free LCM, 8:22.36 – #1 in 2022, #6 all-time*

– #1 in 2022, #6 all-time* 1500 free LCM, 16:15.87 – #1 in 2022, #20 all-time*

– #1 in 2022, #20 all-time* 100 back LCM, 1:01.33 – #6 in 2022, #41 all-time

– #6 in 2022, #41 all-time 400 IM LCM, 4:43.46 – #1 in 2022, #34 all-time

Committed to swim at the University of Florida next season, Sims really established herself in the 17-18 age group at Winter Juniors – West in early December, winning six individual events and contributing to some blistering relays for the Sandpipers of Nevada. She moved to #2 in age group history in the 200 free (1:40.78), 500 free (4:28.64) and 200 back (1:48.32), and added top-five swims in the 100 free (47.16), 200 fly (1:51.06) and 200 IM (1:52.73), showing unprecedented range.

Similar to Curzan, these rankings don’t factor in what Sims did in short course meters. Although she didn’t go to the World Championships in Melbourne, she did compete at the Indianapolis leg of the FINA World Cup circuit, breaking World Junior Records in the 200 free (1:52.59) and 100 back (55.75).

Lydia Jacoby , Seward Tsunami Swim Club/University of Texas – Coming off the incredible high of winning Olympic gold at 17 in 2021, Jacoby fell shy of qualifying for the U.S. World Championship team in 2022, placing fourth at Trials in the 100 breast in a time of 1:06.21, nine one-hundredths back of runner-up Annie Lazor. However, Jacoby did show significant improvement in short course yards this year, breaking the 17-18 NAG record in the 100 breast in a time of 57.54 in early December at the Minnesota Invite. The following week, she won the event in 57.76 at Winter Juniors – West, and added a second victory and personal best time of 2:06.81 in the 200 breast, ranking her eighth all-time in age group history. In the LCM pool, Jacoby’s 1:06.21 100 breast swim still made her the top 17-18 swimmer in the U.S. this year by nearly two seconds.

– Coming off the incredible high of winning Olympic gold at 17 in 2021, Jacoby fell shy of qualifying for the U.S. World Championship team in 2022, placing fourth at Trials in the 100 breast in a time of 1:06.21, nine one-hundredths back of runner-up Annie Lazor. However, Jacoby did show significant improvement in short course yards this year, breaking the 17-18 NAG record in the 100 breast in a time of 57.54 in early December at the Minnesota Invite. The following week, she won the event in 57.76 at Winter Juniors – West, and added a second victory and personal best time of 2:06.81 in the 200 breast, ranking her eighth all-time in age group history. In the LCM pool, Jacoby’s 1:06.21 100 breast swim still made her the top 17-18 swimmer in the U.S. this year by nearly two seconds. Erin Gemmell, Nation’s Capital Swim Club – Gemmell’s year was highlighted by a standout showing at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in August, where the NCAP product won six gold medals and one bronze, including a sweep of the girls’ 100 free (54.13), 200 free (1:56.15) and 400 free (4:05.07). Her swims in the 100 and 400 free rank her sixth all-time in the 17-18 age group, while in the 200 free, she was .01 better, 1:56.14, at U.S. Summer Nationals, which ranks her fifth all-time. A University of Texas commit, Gemmell also clocked 25.42 in the 50 free to claim bronze at Junior Pan Pacs, good for 26th in the 17-18 age group. Having turned 18 in early December, Gemmell followed up her successful summer by helping the U.S. win three relay medals at the Short Course World Championships, including one gold in the women’s 4×50 free.

BOYS’ AWARD: DANIEL DIEHL, YMCA of Cumberland

In an age group with a plethora of candidates, Daniel Diehl picks up the Swammy Award for 17-18 boys despite only spending a few months in the age group.

Turning 17 in late October, Diehl immediately grabbed hold of the boys’ 17-18 National Age Group Record in the 100 backstroke (LCM), clocking 53.11 in the prelims and then ultimately 53.07 in the final at the U.S. Open to down Ryan Murphy‘s previous mark of 53.38 from 2013.

Diehl also established a new best of 1:56.41 in the 200 back, moving into fifth all-time among 17-18s, and he also became just the 11th swimmer in age group history to break 2:00 in the 200 IM (1:59.89).

He also firmly announced his presence in the 17-18 ranks in short course yards, delivering some strong performances at Winter Juniors – East in Greensboro in early December. Diehl swam to new lifetime bests in the 200 back (1:39.62), 200 IM (1:43.01) and 100 back (46.01), ranking fourth, ninth and 15th, respectively, in age group history.

Before aging up, Diehl was a standout for the U.S. at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships, winning four gold medals including one individually in the 100 back, where he reset the 15-16 NAG record in 53.27.

Below, find Diehl’s fastest swims of 2022 and where he ranks both for the year and all-time in the 17-18 age group. Swims in italics were done prior to him turning 17, so they’re “would be” rankings.

100 free SCY, 43.31 – #8 in 2022, #60 all-time

– #8 in 2022, #60 all-time 200 free SCY, 1:35.37 – #10 in 2022, #94 all-time

– #10 in 2022, #94 all-time 100 back SCY, 46.01 – #5 in 2022, #15 all-time

– #5 in 2022, #15 all-time 200 back SCY, 1:39.62 – #1 in 2022, #4 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #4 all-time 200 IM SCY, 1:43.01 – #2 in 2022, #9 all-time

– #2 in 2022, #9 all-time 100 free LCM, 49.71 – #5 in 2022, #28 all-time (tied)

– #5 in 2022, #28 all-time (tied) 200 free LCM, 1:50.12 – #9 in 2022, #65 all-time (tied)

– #9 in 2022, #65 all-time (tied) 100 back LCM, 53.07 NAG

200 back LCM, 1:56.41 – #1 in 2022, #5 all-time

– #1 in 2022, #5 all-time 100 fly LCM, 53.59 – #8 in 2022 #60 all-time

– #8 in 2022 #60 all-time 200 IM LCM, 1:59.89 #1 in 2022, #10 all-time

HONORABLE MENTIONS: