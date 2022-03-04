2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The third day of competition in the Pro Swim Series- Westmont kicks off this morning at 9 AM CST with the 200 free, 200 back, 400 IM and 100 fly on tap. Headlining the women’s 200 free is Cavalier Aquatics Olympian Paige Madden, who comes in as the top seed. The men’s 200 free will feature a strong field, including top seed Zach Apple, as well as Gator Swim Club’s Caeleb Dressel.

Irvine NOVA age group star Teagan O’Dell comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 back, while Cal pro Ryan Murphy will square off with Shaine Casas in the men’s 200 back. Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant comes in as the top seed in the women’s 400 IM, but will face a stiff field including Hali Flickinger, Leah Smith and Katie Ledecky. Michigan post grad Charlie Swanson comes in as the top seed in the men’s 400 IM.

The session will wrap up with the 100 fly, where newly-minted SCY American Record holder Claire Curzan comes in as the top seed in the women’s race, and Caeleb Dressel comes in as the top seed in the men’s race.

Women’s 200 free

World Record: Federica Pellegrini (ITA): 1:52.98

American Record: Allison Schmitt: 1:53.61

US Open Record: Allison Schmitt (USA): 1:54.40

World Junior Record: Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS): 1:55.11

Pro Swim Record: Katie Ledecky (USA): 1:54.40

Top 8 finishers:

Paige Madden (CAY): 157.67 Leah Smith (TXLA): 1:58.71 Leah Hayes (TIDE): 1:59.91 Erika Brown (TNAQ): 12:00.39 Abbey Weitzeil (CAL): 2:00.60 Melanie Margalis (SPA): 2:00.62 Beata Nelson (Unattached-WI): 2:00.89 Gabby Deloof (CW): 2:01.12

Top seed Paige Madden took care of business this morning, winning the second heat in 1:57.67, just over a second off of her lifetime best. Texas-based pro Leah Smith won the first heat to qualify second in 1:58.71, also just over a second off of her lifetime best.

16-year-old Chicago-area native Leah Hayes, who swims for the Fox Valley Park District, blasted a new lifetime best of 1:59.91 to break 2:00 for the first time and qualify third.

Men’s 200 free

World Record: Paul Biedermann (GER): 1:42.00

American Record: Michael Phelps: 1:42.96

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 1:44.10

World Junior Record: Sunwoo Hwang (KOR): 1:44.96

Pro Swim Record: Sun Yang (CHN): 1:44.82

Women’s 200 back

World Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:03.35

American Record: Regan Smith: 2:03.35

US Open Record: Missy Franklin (USA): 2:05.68

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:03.35

Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:05.94

Men’s 200 back

World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA): 1:51.92

American Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:51.92

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:53.08

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 1:55.14

Pro Swim Record: Xu Jiayu (CHN): 1:55.04

Women’s 400 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:26.36

American Record: Katie Hoff: 4:31.12

US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07

World Junior Record: Alba Vazquez (ESP): 4:38.53

Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07

Men’s 400 IM

World Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 4:03.84

American Record: Michael Phelps: 4:03.84

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA): 4:05.25

World Junior Record: Ilia Borodin (RUS): 4:11.17

Pro Swim Record: Chase Kalisz (USA): 4:08.92

Women’s 100 fly

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 55.48

American Record: Torri Huske: 55.66

US Open Record: Torri Huske (USA): 55.66

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN): 56.46

Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 56.38

Men’s 100 fly