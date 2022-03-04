Erika Brown Gives UT Post Grad Training Update from Chicago

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CT): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (Wednesday finals at 5:00 pm)
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World: 51.71 7/23/2017 Sarah Sjostrom
- American: 52.04 7/26/2019 Simone Manuel
- U.S. Open: 52.54 7/25/2018 Simone Manuel
- Jr World: 52.70 8/11/2016 Penny Oleksiak
- Pro Swim: 53.12 2016 Sarah Sjostrom
Top 3:
- Erika Brown (Tennessee Aquatics) – 54.13
- Abbey Weitzeil (California Aquatics) – 54.53
- Olivia Smoliga (Una Sun) – 54.71
US Olympian Erika Brown faced a strong field, but managed to have the fastest opening and closing 50 splits (26.01/28.12), and she won with a time of 54.31. This morning’s top seed, Abbey Weitzeil, took 2nd in 54.53, followed by Olivia Smoliga (54.71). Those same three finished in the top in this event at the US Olympic Trials, although Brown and Weitzeil swapped positions tonight.
Natalie Hinds, who finished 4th at OTs, also took 4th tonight, touching in 54.82, followed by other another OTs finalist, Linnea Mack (54.82).