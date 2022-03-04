Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NAIA Women: Ups/Downs Day 3 – Keiser Shines with 14 A-Finalists

41st NAIA Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Keiser sealed their first NAIA women’s championship title in prelims on Day 3, securing 14 A-final and four B-final spots for tonight’s session. The Seahawks did better than expected by 38.5 points, most notably in the 200 free and 100 breast, where they had three top-8 finisher each.

The more exciting team race is taking place between SCAD and Olivet Nazarene for second. ONU crushed Day 3 prelims, scoring 10 spots in finals, including seven top-8s. SCAD, after a strong Day 2 that featured 7 A-finalists, had a tough morning on Friday. The Bees managed only 3 A-final spots, but did place 7 swimmers in B finals. That said, Day 3 was always expected to be ONU’s strongest day, so the Tigers haven’t really made up much ground on the Bees, who are still projected to finish in second place.

Cumberlands had a big Day 3 prelims session, with 3 up and 5 down. Milligan was the big surprise, outscoring the psych sheet by 10 points and landing seven in the finals, including 2 seeded among the top-8 in their events.

New teams Lincoln, Sterling, Westmont, Jamestown, and Shawnee State all earned finals spots and should come away scoring in their first national championship.

Women’s Ups / Downs – Day 3

  Day 3 Individual Events – Up Day 3 Individual Events – Down Day 3 Relays – Up Day 3 Relays – Down
Keiser 14 4 1 0
Olivet Nazarene 7 3 1 0
Cumberlands 3 5 1 0
SCAD 3 7 1 0
Milligan 2 5 1 0
Indiana Wesleyan 2 2 1 0
Arizona Christian 2 1 0 1
St. Ambrose 2 0 0 1
Brenau 1 0 0 0
Bethel (IN) 1 1 0 1
Lincoln 1 0 0 0
Lindsey Wilson 1 2 1 0
Loyola New Orleans 1 1 0 1
Westmont 1 1 1 0
Sterling 1 0 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 0 1
Master’s 1 0 0 1
Midland 0 4 0 1
College of Idaho 0 1 0 0
Jamestown 0 1 0 0
Life 0 1 0 0
Shawnee State 0 1 0 0

200 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Indiana Wesleyan 1 0 1
Keiser 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
Westmont 1 0 1
Arizona Christian 0 1 1
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
Loyola New Orleans 0 1 1
Master’s 0 1 1
Midland 0 1 1
St. Ambrose 0 1 1
St. Thomas 0 1 1
Sterling 0 1 1

400 IM

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 3 0 3
Indiana Wesleyan 1 1 2
Arizona Christian 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
St. Ambrose 1 0 1
Westmont 1 0 1
SCAD 0 2 2
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
Cumberlands 0 1 1
Jamestown 0 1 1
Midland 0 1 1
Milligan 0 1 1

100 Fly

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 3 0 3
Olivet Nazarene 1 1 2
Arizona Christian 1 0 1
Brenau 1 0 1
Master’s 1 0 1
Sterling 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 0 2 2
College of Idaho 0 1 1
Indiana Wesleyan 0 1 1
Life 0 1 1
Loyola New Orleans 0 1 1
SCAD 0 1 1

200 Free

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 3 3 6
SCAD 2 1 3
Cumberlands 1 1 2
Milligan 1 1 2
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
Midland 0 1 1
Westmont 0 1 1

100 Breast

Team Up Down Total
Olivet Nazarene 3 1 4
Keiser 3 0 3
Bethel (IN) 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
SCAD 0 3 3
Milligan 0 2 2
Cumberlands 0 1 1
Shawnee State 0 1 1

100 Back

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 2 1 3
Cumberlands 1 2 3
Milligan 1 1 2
Indiana Wesleyan 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Loyola New Orleans 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
Midland 0 2 2
Arizona Christian 0 1 1
Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1

3-Meter Diving

Team Up Down Total
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Lincoln 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
St. Ambrose 1 0 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Keiser 234 280.5 260 774.5
SCAD 217 103 139 459
Olivet Nazarene 161 136.5 135 432.5
Cumberlands 150 96 82 328
Milligan 110 76 73 259
Lindsey Wilson 93 60 65 218
Indiana Wesleyan 49 60 68 177
Midland 87 29 34 150
Westmont 57 40 53 150
Bethel (IN) 47 30 40 117
Loyola New Orleans 36 34 44 114
St. Ambrose 48 36 15 99
Arizona Christian 30 42 20 92
College of Idaho 68 5 0 73
St. Thomas 27 34 6 67
Master’s 18 18 10 46
Sterling 17 26 0 43
Brenau 19 11 11 41
Lincoln 20 17 0 37
Jamestown 20 5 6 31
Life 12 7 11 30
Shawnee State 0 7 13 20
University of St. Mary 2 0 0 2

 

0
