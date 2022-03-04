2022 NAIA Men: Ups/Downs Day 3 – After Keiser, Battle Heats Up for 2nd Place

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Keiser’s depth was unmatched on Day 3 as the Seahawks put 19 swimmers in the finals, 15 of which made A finals. Notably, Keiser stuffed the 400 IM A final with six of the eight swimmers and they claimed three of the top-8 slots in the 100 fly and 100 breast. SCAD, who finished Day 2 in third place behind Keiser and Cumberlands, put seven swimmers in finals and, barring unwelcome surprises, should move into second place after tonight’s final. The Bees underperformed the psych seedings by about 12 points this morning but they came into Day 3 with more scoring opportunities than Cumberlands. SCAD, Cumberlands, and Milligan will be jockeying for the second-place position tonight. Milligan had a big morning, too, with seven individual qualifiers for finals.
St. Ambrose had an explosive session, outperforming the psych sheet by 29 points.
