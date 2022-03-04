Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NAIA Men: Ups/Downs Day 3 – After Keiser, Battle Heats Up for 2nd Place

65th Men’s NAIA National Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Keiser’s depth was unmatched on Day 3 as the Seahawks put 19 swimmers in the finals, 15 of which made A finals. Notably, Keiser stuffed the 400 IM A final with six of the eight swimmers and they claimed three of the top-8 slots in the 100 fly and 100 breast. SCAD, who finished Day 2 in third place behind Keiser and Cumberlands, put seven swimmers in finals and, barring unwelcome surprises, should move into second place after tonight’s final. The Bees underperformed the psych seedings by about 12 points this morning but they came into Day 3 with more scoring opportunities than Cumberlands. SCAD, Cumberlands, and Milligan will be jockeying for the second-place position tonight. Milligan had a big morning, too, with seven individual qualifiers for finals.

St. Ambrose had an explosive session, outperforming the psych sheet by 29 points.

Men’s Ups / Downs – Day 3

Day 3 Individual Events – Up Day 3 Individual Events – Down Day 3 Relays – Up Day 3 Relays – Down
Keiser 15 4 1 0
SCAD 5 2 1 0
Milligan 4 3 1 0
St. Thomas 3 0 1 0
Cumberlands 2 4 1 0
St. Ambrose 2 3 1 0
Bethel (IN) 1 0 0 1
Campbellsville 1 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 5 1 0
Midland 1 2 0 1
Morningside 1 0 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 3 1 0
Ottawa Arizona 1 1 0 0
Simpson 1 1 0 1
Williams Baptist 1 1 0 0
West Virginia Tech 0 3 0 1
Master’s 0 3 0 0
Thomas 0 2 0 1
Soka 0 1 0 0
Union 0 1 0 0
Arizona Christian 0 0 0 1

200 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total
Cumberlands 1 0 1
Keiser 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
St. Ambrose 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
Arizona Christian 0 1 1
Bethel (IN) 0 1 1
Campbellsville 0 1 1
Midland 0 1 1
Morningside 0 1 1
Simpson 0 1 1
Thomas 0 1 1
West Virginia Tech 0 1 1

400 IM

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 6 1 7
SCAD 1 1 2
Milligan 1 0 1
Campbellsville 0 1 1
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
Master’s 0 1 1
Midland 0 1 1
Thomas 0 1 1
West Virginia Tech 0 1 1

100 Fly

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 3 0 3
Milligan 1 1 2
Morningside 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
St. Ambrose 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
Cumberlands 0 2 2
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
Master’s 0 1 1
Simpson 0 1 1
Soka 0 1 1
Williams Baptist 0 1 1

200 Free

Team Up Down Total
SCAD 2 0 2
Cumberlands 1 1 2
Keiser 1 1 2
St. Ambrose 1 1 2
Campbellsville 1 0 1
Midland 1 0 1
Milligan 1 0 1
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
Master’s 0 1 1
Olivet Nazarene 0 1 1
Thomas 0 1 1
West Virginia Tech 0 1 1

100 Breast

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 3 1 4
Cumberlands 1 1 2
Bethel (IN) 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 1 0 1
Simpson 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
Milligan 0 2 2
Lindsey Wilson 0 1 1
Midland 0 1 1
SCAD 0 1 1
West Virginia Tech 0 1 1

100 Back

Team Up Down Total
Keiser 2 1 3
Lindsey Wilson 1 1 2
Ottawa Arizona 1 1 2
Milligan 1 0 1
SCAD 1 0 1
St. Thomas 1 0 1
Williams Baptist 1 0 1
Olivet Nazarene 0 2 2
St. Ambrose 0 2 2
Union 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Keiser 253 296 224 773
SCAD 153 108 147 408
Cumberlands 161 78.5 119 358.5
St. Thomas 123 82 101 306
Milligan 125 103 75 303
Lindsey Wilson 96 60 70 226
Olivet Nazarene 67 65.5 51 183.5
St. Ambrose 71 62 45 178
Midland 71 46 56 173
Morningside 51 28 30 109
Simpson 63 27 4 94
West Virginia Tech 35 16 38 89
Campbellsville 37 29 19 85
Bethel (IN) 10 17 37 64
Thomas 22 9 24 55
Williams Baptist 20 17 18 55
Master’s 22 5 10 37
Bethel (TN) 7 0 15 22
Ottawa Arizona 0 15 0 15
Life 1 0 12 13
Union 0 7 6 13
Arizona Christian 2 10 0 12
University of St. Mary 2 0 4 6
Soka 0 4 0 4

 

0
