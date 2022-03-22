2022 Men’s NCAA Picks: Leon Marchand Chasing NCAA & U.S. Open Record in 400 IM For the first time since the mark was set 5 years ago, Chase Kalisz’s NCAA and U.S. Open Record could be in serious danger from freshman Leon Marchand.

2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship Box Score Virginia defended their national title over the weekend in dominating fashion. Here’s how it happened in numbers. All of the numbers.

Wild Speculation: Who Is Going to Replace Sue Novitsky at Illinois? The University of Illinois is a program in need of an injection of energy. Could Illinois State’s Caitlin Hamilton be the woman for the gig?

Olympian Patrick Callan Joins P2Life Nutrition as a Brand Ambassador Patrick has also been taking P2Life nutritional products for many years, with the highlight of his steady rise in qualifying for the US Olympic team in 2021.

SwimSwam Breakdown: Complete Men’s DI NCAA Championship Preview we go through the 2022 Men’s DI NCAA Championships event-by-event and give you our picks for every NCAA title on the line.

Doug Grooms To Retire After 24 Seasons As Missouri S&T Head Coach Since becoming head coach in 1998-99 season, Grooms coached 14 teams to NCAA D2 top 10 finishes at, including a national runner-up showing in 2008.

2022 NCAA Division III Championships: Final Score Analysis The Kenyon Ladies outperformed the swimming projections by 23 points and eked out a victory over Emory by 7 points.