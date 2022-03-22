Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship Box Score

by Andrew Mering 2

March 22nd, 2022 News

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 16-19, 2022
  • McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Final results

First a few notes

  • The top scoring class at the meet was the Virginia freshmen with 123 individual points. They were closely followed by the Virginia juniors with 122 and the Stanford freshmen with 121.5. Two freshmen classes in the top 3 is a bit unusual in a meet where upclassem typically lead the scoring. And that was the case again this year. In total freshmen scored 467.5 points, sophomores scored 531, juniors scored 627, seniors scored 659, and 5th year seniors scored 186.5. The freshmen’s total was completely dominated by Virginia and Stanford with those two teams accounting for 51% of total freshmen points
  • The most any team scored in any event was Virginia’s 52 in the 200 breast. Next best were Virginia with 51 in the 400 IM and Stanford with 46 in the 200 free
  • By Swimulator power points the best swim of the meet was Kate Douglass‘ 20.84 American record in the 50 free
  • Virginia return many more points than any other school with 331.5 non senior points. Texas are next best with 233 followed by Stanford with 174.5

Final Scores

1. UVA: 551.5
2. Texas: 406
3. Stanford: 399.5
4. Alabama: 288
5. NC State: 279
6. Louisville: 196.5
7. Michigan: 184.5
8. California: 180
9. Ohio State: 165
10. Tennessee: 127
11. Indiana: 116
12. Kentucky: 115.5
13. Florida: 115
14. UNC: 109
15. Georgia: 104.5
16. USC: 102
17. Wisconsin: 100
18. Northwestern: 73
19. Arizona: 52.5
20. Penn: 44.5
21. Minnesota: 43
22. Miami (Florida): 41.5
23. VT: 37
24. Duke: 36
25. Missouri: 34
26. Arizona State: 29
27. Rutgers: 18
28. Arkansas: 15
29. Yale: 14.5
30. Purdue: 14
31. South Carolina: 9
32. LSU: 8
33. ND: 6
34. Wyoming: 4
35. UCLA: 4
36. FIU: 3
37. San Diego St: 2
38. Harvard: 2
39. Texas A&M: 1

Individual Scores by Year

UVA Texas Stanford Alabama NC State Louisville Michigan California Ohio State Tennessee
FR 123 59 121.5 22 1 1 13 9 0 32
SO 86.5 92 0 0 0 61.5 0 27 16 15
JR 122 82 53 29 48 20 0 17 19 16
SR 26 29 35 107 84 2 64.5 37 0 0
5Y 0 29 44 0 7 0 0 0 18 3
Returning 331.5 233 174.5 51 49 82.5 13 53 35 63
Indiana Kentucky Florida UNC Georgia USC Wisconsin Northwestern Arizona Penn
FR 14 0 0 0 23 6 35 0 0 0
SO 52 0 13 31 0 20 33 19 0 0
JR 0 40 34 1 20.5 13 0 5 45.5 0
SR 42 30.5 0 47 21 12 0 23 0 0
5Y 0 19 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 44.5
Returning 66 40 47 32 43.5 39 68 24 45.5 0
Minnesota Miami (Florida) VT Duke Missouri Arizona State Rutgers Arkansas Yale Purdue
FR 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0
SO 6 7 22 22 0 0 0 0 0 0
JR 0 34.5 0 0 1 7 0 0 14.5 0
SR 37 0 0 0 2 0 18 5 0 14
5Y 0 0 7 0 0 10 0 0 0 0
Returning 6 41.5 22 36 1 7 0 0 14.5 0
South Carolina LSU ND Wyoming UCLA FIU San Diego St Harvard Texas A&M
FR 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
SO 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
JR 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
SR 9 0 6 0 4 0 2 2 0
5Y 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Returning 0 8 0 4 0 3 0 0 1

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

UVA Texas Stanford Alabama NC State Louisville Michigan California Ohio State Tennessee Indiana Kentucky Florida UNC Georgia USC Wisconsin Northwestern Arizona Penn Minnesota Miami (Florida) VT Duke Missouri Arizona State Rutgers Arkansas Yale Purdue South Carolina LSU ND Wyoming UCLA FIU San Diego St Harvard Texas A&M
200 Medley Relay 40 28 14 30 34 22 26 24 32 12 4 0 0 10 6 18 0 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
800 Free Relay 74 58 54 38 44 46 26 56 38 34 8 18 26 10 34 18 14 8 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
500 Free 93 88 80 50 44 46 26 56 38 43 8 18 32 10 40 18 27 15 2 20 0 0 2 0 0 19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
200 IM 130 102 97 50 44 58 26 77 47 44 12 23 32 10 55 18 34 15 2 20 0 0 2 13 0 19 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
50 Free 170 102 97 86 67 67 42 77 53 49 12 23 32 23 55 18 34 15 2 20 0 0 2 13 2 19 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0
1 mtr Diving 170 119 97 86 67 67 42 77 53 49 34 24 44 39 55 18 34 15 16 20 17 27 2 26 2 19 0 0 1 0 9 4 3 0 4 0 0 0 0
200 Free Relay 210 128 123 120 99 95 66 89 83 53 34 24 62 53 57 27 34 15 16 20 17 27 2 26 24 19 0 6 1 0 9 4 3 0 4 0 0 0 0
400 IM 261 128 140 120 99 100 66 93 92 67 34 51 75 53 57 27 34 15 16 20 23 27 9 26 24 19 0 6 1 0 9 4 3 0 4 0 0 2 0
100 Fly 286 155 157 127 113 118 91 93 96 78 34 51 75 54 63 27 34 15 16 20 23 27 9 26 24 19 0 6 1 0 9 4 3 0 4 0 0 2 0
200 Free 295 171 203 127 113 118 91 114 96 78 41 64.5 80 54 66 39 34 15 16 33.5 23 27 15 26 24 21 0 6 1 0 9 4 3 0 4 0 0 2 1
100 Breast 315.5 185 203 136 135 118 98 114 109 93 42 64.5 80 54 69.5 59 34 38 16 33.5 23 27 15 26 24 21 0 11 1 0 9 4 3 0 4 0 2 2 1
100 Back 346.5 196 232 151 159 118 98 126 109 93 42 64.5 80 70 69.5 59 45 38 21 33.5 23 27 15 26 25 21 0 11 1 0 9 4 3 0 4 0 2 2 1
3 mtr Diving 346.5 227 244 151 159 118 98 126 109 93 75 68.5 85 79 69.5 59 45 38 35.5 33.5 43 41.5 15 27 25 21 6 11 1 0 9 4 6 2 4 0 2 2 1
400 Medley Relay 386.5 257 276 177 193 130 126 136 131 107 75 76.5 85 85 71.5 83 49 56 35.5 33.5 43 41.5 15 27 25 21 6 11 1 0 9 4 6 2 4 0 2 2 1
1650 Free 399.5 289 278 193 193 134 126 136 140 118 82 76.5 90 85 85.5 89 69 68 35.5 33.5 43 41.5 18 27 25 22 6 11 1 0 9 4 6 2 4 0 2 2 1
200 Back 413.5 292 318 209 212 140 126 151 140 118 82 82.5 90 91 85.5 89 86 68 35.5 33.5 43 41.5 31 27 25 22 6 11 1 0 9 4 6 2 4 0 2 2 1
100 Free 433.5 292 327 243 233 153.5 139 155 143 118 82 82.5 91 103 85.5 89 86 68 35.5 44.5 43 41.5 31 27 25 22 6 11 14.5 0 9 4 6 2 4 0 2 2 1
200 Breast 485.5 309 340 256 249 153.5 139 155 143 118 87 107.5 91 103 87.5 89 86 68 35.5 44.5 43 41.5 31 36 25 22 6 11 14.5 0 9 4 6 2 4 3 2 2 1
200 Fly 511.5 346 365.5 256 250 163.5 155.5 168 143 118 87 111.5 91 103 102.5 89 86 68 35.5 44.5 43 41.5 31 36 25 29 6 11 14.5 0 9 4 6 2 4 3 2 2 1
Platform Diving 511.5 388 365.5 256 250 170.5 155.5 168 143 118 116 115.5 91 109 102.5 102 86 73 52.5 44.5 43 41.5 31 36 25 29 18 11 14.5 14 9 8 6 4 4 3 2 2 1
400 Free Relay 551.5 406 399.5 288 279 196.5 184.5 180 165 127 116 115.5 115 109 104.5 102 100 73 52.5 44.5 43 41.5 37 36 34 29 18 15 14.5 14 9 8 6 4 4 3 2 2 1

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

UVA Texas Stanford Alabama NC State Louisville Michigan California Ohio State Tennessee Indiana Kentucky Florida UNC Georgia USC Wisconsin Northwestern Arizona Penn Minnesota Miami (Florida) VT Duke Missouri Arizona State Rutgers Arkansas Yale Purdue South Carolina LSU ND Wyoming UCLA FIU San Diego St Harvard Texas A&M
200 Medley Relay 40 28 14 30 34 22 26 24 32 12 4 0 0 10 6 18 0 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
800 Free Relay 34 30 40 8 10 24 0 32 6 22 4 18 26 0 28 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
500 Free 19 30 26 12 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 6 0 6 0 13 7 0 20 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
200 IM 37 14 17 0 0 12 0 21 9 1 4 5 0 0 15 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
50 Free 40 0 0 36 23 9 16 0 6 5 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0
1 mtr Diving 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 1 12 16 0 0 0 0 14 0 17 27 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0
200 Free Relay 40 9 26 34 32 28 24 12 30 4 0 0 18 14 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
400 IM 51 0 17 0 0 5 0 4 9 14 0 27 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
100 Fly 25 27 17 7 14 18 25 0 4 11 0 0 0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
200 Free 9 16 46 0 0 0 0 21 0 0 7 13.5 5 0 3 12 0 0 0 13.5 0 0 6 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
100 Breast 20.5 14 0 9 22 0 7 0 13 15 1 0 0 0 3.5 20 0 23 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
100 Back 31 11 29 15 24 0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 11 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 mtr Diving 0 31 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 4 5 9 0 0 0 0 14.5 0 20 14.5 0 1 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 0 0
400 Medley Relay 40 30 32 26 34 12 28 10 22 14 0 8 0 6 2 24 4 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1650 Free 13 32 2 16 0 4 0 0 9 11 7 0 5 0 14 6 20 12 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
200 Back 14 3 40 16 19 6 0 15 0 0 0 6 0 6 0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
100 Free 20 0 9 34 21 13.5 13 4 3 0 0 0 1 12 0 0 0 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
200 Breast 52 17 13 13 16 0 0 0 0 0 5 25 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0
200 Fly 26 37 25.5 0 1 10 16.5 13 0 0 0 4 0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Platform Diving 0 42 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 29 4 0 6 0 13 0 5 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 14 0 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
400 Free Relay 40 18 34 32 29 26 29 12 22 9 0 0 24 0 2 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 9 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Douglass, Kate JR 60 50 Free 1 20.84 1072 100 Fly 1 49.04 1005 200 Breast 1 2:02.19 941
Walsh, Alex SO 60 200 IM 1 1:50.08 986 400 IM 1 3:57.25 913 200 Fly 1 1:50.79 917
Walsh, Gretchen FR 54 50 Free 2 20.95 1040 100 Back 2 49.0 957 100 Free 1 46.05 996
Nelson, Ella JR 42 200 IM 8 1:55.01 792 400 IM 3 4:02.45 815 200 Breast 4 2:05.51 834
Tiltmann, Reilly FR 37 200 Free 9 1:43.55 796 100 Back 5 50.67 828 200 Back 5 1:49.63 835
Weyant, Emma FR 32 500 Free 2 4:34.99 813 400 IM 4 4:03.17 803 1650 Free 20 16:08.34 668
Wenger, Alexis SR 23 50 Free 43 22.43 708 100 Breast 2 56.97 935 200 Breast 11 2:06.53 805
Donohoe, Madelyn JR 15 500 Free 15 4:40.49 731 200 Free 29 1:45.95 697 1650 Free 6 15:55.14 721
Keating, Anna SO 14.5 100 Breast 13 59.05 784 200 Breast 8 2:07.1 789
Harter, Abby SO 12 200 IM 11 1:55.08 790 100 Fly 26 52.17 741 200 Fly 11 1:53.38 811
Cuomo, Lexi JR 5 50 Free 14 22.03 782 100 Fly 15 51.97 755 100 Free 27 48.44 745
Nava, Jessica SR 3 50 Free 55 22.69 663 100 Fly 14 51.88 761 200 Fly 21 1:55.16 748
Wilson, Sophia SO 400 IM 27 4:11.1 679 200 Back 50 1:57.19 620 200 Breast 50 2:13.71 622
Bell, Jennifer JR 1 mtr Diving 45 226.65 3 mtr Diving 40 273.0
Bathurst, Ella FR 200 IM 26 1:56.82 734 200 Free 37 1:46.27 685 200 Back 17 1:53.32 725
Kaye, Elizabeth FR 3 mtr Diving 44 252.85 Platform Diving 46 191.75
Bowen, Charlotte JR 3 mtr Diving 46 242.55

Texas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Pash, Kelly JR 44 200 IM 5 1:53.31 852 200 Free 3 1:42.38 851 200 Fly 5 1:52.01 865
Bray, Olivia SO 34 100 Fly 7 50.97 829 100 Back 8 51.02 804 200 Fly 8 1:52.31 852
Sullivan, Erica FR 33 500 Free 3 4:35.92 799 1650 Free 2 15:45.94 759
Elendt, Anna SO 31 100 Breast 5 57.24 913 200 Breast 2 2:04.31 871
Pfeifer, Evie 5Y 29 500 Free 5 4:37.29 778 400 IM 19 4:08.76 714 1650 Free 4 15:48.34 749
Sticklen, Emma SO 27 50 Free 32 22.26 738 100 Fly 4 50.29 886 200 Fly 7 1:52.22 856
Hernandez, Hailey FR 26 1 mtr Diving 4 348.5 3 mtr Diving 8 339.7
Pineda, Paola SR 26 1 mtr Diving 15 291.85 3 mtr Diving 6 359.5 Platform Diving 8 267.05
Skilken, Jordan JR 23 3 mtr Diving 10 348.2 Platform Diving 3 315.45
Boyle, Janie JR 15 Platform Diving 4 290.9
Cook, Julia SR 3 100 Back 21 52.1 735 200 Back 14 1:52.66 744
Menninger, Morgan SR 3 mtr Diving 32 289.65
O’Neil, Bridget SO 1 mtr Diving 29 269.3 3 mtr Diving 27 294.25

Stanford

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Smith, Regan FR 52.5 100 Back 3 49.96 880 200 Back 1 1:47.76 899 200 Fly 2 1:51.19 899
Forde, Brooke 5Y 44 500 Free 4 4:36.18 795 400 IM 2 4:00.41 852 200 Breast 7 2:06.98 792
Huske, Torri FR 43 200 IM 2 1:51.81 911 100 Fly 2 49.17 992 100 Free 9 46.98 886
Ruck, Taylor JR 36 200 Free 1 1:41.12 916 100 Back 10 51.07 801 200 Back 9 1:50.25 815
Nordmann, Lillie FR 24 500 Free 31 4:44.35 678 200 Free 4 1:42.63 839 200 Fly 9 1:53.20 818
Tankersley, Morgan SR 22 500 Free 8 4:40.08 737 200 Free 8 1:43.78 786 1650 Free 32 16:18.9 626
Nordmann, Lucie JR 17 100 Back 11 51.2 792 200 Back 8 1:52.28 755
Sculti, Carolina SR 12 1 mtr Diving 26 276.15 3 mtr Diving 7 344.0
Roghair, Aurora FR 2 500 Free 19 4:42.01 710 200 Free 25 1:45.87 700 1650 Free 15 16:06.04 678
Raab, Allie SR 1 100 Breast 26 59.81 737 200 Breast 16 2:08.89 742
Shaw, Anna FR 50 Free 42 22.41 712 200 Free 45 1:46.78 665 100 Free 41 48.84 712
Wortman, Julia JR Platform Diving 29 247.8
Pearson, Samantha FR 200 IM 59 1:59.17 664 200 Free 48 1:47.04 655 200 Back 42 1:55.4 669
Lenz, Daria SR 1 mtr Diving 27 275.6 3 mtr Diving 39 273.05 Platform Diving 32 245.2
Wheal, Emma JR 50 Free 25 22.12 764 100 Fly 20 51.91 759 100 Free 59 49.89 626
Goeders, Anya SR 100 Free 25 48.4 749
Papworth Burrell, Mar FR 1 mtr Diving 40 247.55 3 mtr Diving 17 316.15
Crisera, Alex JR 100 Back 33 52.56 708 200 Back 19 1:53.47 721

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
White, Rhyan SR 38 100 Fly 10 50.85 839 100 Back 4 50.34 851 200 Back 3 1:49.36 844
Scott, Morgan SR 32 50 Free 4 21.43 912 100 Free 2 46.78 908
Dupre, Cora JR 29 50 Free 5 21.47 903 200 Free 28 1:45.94 698 100 Free 4 47.08 875
McMahon, Kensey SR 28 500 Free 7 4:40.06 737 1650 Free 3 15:47.6 752
Wiseman, Avery FR 22 200 IM 54 1:58.97 669 100 Breast 9 58.19 842 200 Breast 6 2:06.57 804
Antoniou, Kalia SR 9 50 Free 10 21.73 843 100 Free 15 47.93 791
Wright, Cat SR 200 IM 46 1:57.95 700 100 Breast 42 1:00.76 682 200 Breast 44 2:11.47 677
Lucoe, Tanesha JR Platform Diving 30 247.65
Delmenico, Mela FR 500 Free 58 4:50.8 588 200 Free 44 1:46.72 668
Petkova, Diana SO 200 IM 48 1:58.41 686 100 Breast 25 59.7 744 100 Free 20 48.27 760
Liberto, Morgan SR 100 Back 48 53.21 671 200 Back 18 1:53.38 724

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Berkoff, Katharine JR 48 50 Free 7 21.55 884 100 Back 1 48.74 980 100 Free 3 46.95 889
Hansson, Sophie SR 32 100 Breast 3 57.01 932 200 Breast 3 2:04.76 857
Alons, Kylee SR 30 50 Free 8 21.68 854 100 Fly 5 50.64 856 100 Free 12 47.68 814
Muzzy, Emma SR 16 200 IM 65 1:59.63 650 100 Back 13 51.72 759 200 Back 7 1:51.18 787
Moore, Kate 5Y 7 200 IM 23 1:56.61 740 400 IM 18 4:08.59 716 200 Back 10 1:51.61 774
Podmanikova, Andrea SR 6 100 Breast 11 58.93 792 200 Breast 31 2:09.46 727
Sheble, Grace FR 1 200 IM 33 1:57.22 722 400 IM 22 4:09.55 702 200 Fly 16 1:54.96 755
Maccausland, Heather JR 50 Free 62 22.8 644 100 Breast 19 59.46 758 200 Breast 43 2:11.24 683
Travis, Brooke JR 500 Free 36 4:44.89 671 1650 Free 21 16:09.64 663
Arens, Abby SO 200 IM 44 1:57.9 701 100 Fly 37 52.58 713 200 Fly 30 1:56.20 713
Hierath, Yara SO 500 Free 40 4:45.24 666 400 IM 30 4:12.18 663 1650 Free 27 16:15.29 641
Crush, Annabel FR 200 IM 51 1:58.58 681 200 Free 36 1:46.19 688 100 Free 42 48.86 710
Webb, Abbey SO 50 Free 54 22.67 667 200 Free 43 1:46.68 669 100 Free 39 48.8 715
Poole, Julia 5Y 200 IM 17 1:56.13 756 100 Breast 27 59.83 736 200 Breast 25 2:08.97 739

California

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Ivey, Isabel SR 37 200 IM 3 1:53.02 863 200 Free 2 1:41.59 891 100 Free 13 47.71 811
Stadden, Isabelle SO 27 200 IM 22 1:56.51 744 100 Back 7 50.81 818 200 Back 4 1:49.45 841
Klinker, Rachel JR 13 500 Free 29 4:43.53 689 100 Fly 23 52.08 747 200 Fly 6 1:52.19 857
Polonsky, Leah FR 9 200 IM 12 1:55.13 788 400 IM 13 4:06.82 743 200 Breast 49 2:13.45 629
Spitz, Ayla JR 4 500 Free 24 4:42.79 699 200 Free 13 1:44.72 746 200 Back 32 1:54.36 697
Fabian, Fanni FR 500 Free 55 4:49.79 603 1650 Free 44 16:37.34 547
Kragh, Mia FR 100 Fly 18 51.85 763 200 Fly 49 1:59.26 616
McEnroe, Annika FR 200 IM 58 1:59.14 664 400 IM 36 4:13.65 641 200 Back 40 1:55.02 679
Rajic, Ema SR 100 Breast 29 1:00.03 724 200 Breast 47 2:11.94 666
Wilson, Alicia SR 200 IM 19 1:56.18 754 400 IM 17 4:08.59 716 200 Back 34 1:54.49 694
Motekaitis, Mia JR 500 Free 44 4:45.74 659 200 Free 39 1:46.46 678 200 Back 52 2:00.2 529
Cook, Lizzy FR 100 Fly 44 53.08 681 200 Fly 43 1:57.37 676
DiMeco, Sarah JR 500 Free 48 4:46.9 643 400 IM 43 4:16.02 604 1650 Free 39 16:28.55 586

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Albiero, Gabi SO 35.5 50 Free 9 21.69 852 100 Fly 6 50.88 837 100 Free 5 47.32 850
Hay, Abby JR 20 200 IM 7 1:54.93 795 400 IM 12 4:06.35 751 200 Fly 14 1:54.44 773
Ulett, Tristen SO 10 200 IM 39 1:57.52 713 100 Fly 12 51.02 825 200 Fly 12 1:53.63 802
Praasterink, Else SO 7 Platform Diving 10 307.7
Hetrick, Paige SO 5 200 Free 18 1:45.11 730 100 Back 43 53.0 683 200 Back 12 1:52.32 753
Williams, Liberty SO 4 500 Free 20 4:42.24 707 1650 Free 13 16:04.15 685
Kraus, Alena SR 2 200 Free 49 1:47.08 654 200 Fly 15 1:54.81 760
Ulett, Rye FR 1 200 IM 28 1:56.88 732 400 IM 32 4:12.76 654 200 Back 16 1:53.27 727
Friesen, Morgan 5Y 100 Breast 36 1:00.47 699 200 Breast 27 2:09.16 734
Wheeler, Kaylee SR 100 Breast 32 1:00.15 717
Regenauer, Christiana JR 50 Free 27 22.15 759 100 Fly 39 52.68 707 100 Free 28 48.45 744
Salcutan, Tatiana SO 100 Back 53 53.62 647 200 Back 48 1:56.68 634
Sumida, Duda SR 200 IM 75 2:02.36 564 400 IM 46 4:18.35 566
Astashkina, Mariia SR 200 IM 69 2:00.19 633 100 Breast 29 1:00.03 724 200 Breast 32 2:09.79 719
Openysheva, Arina SR 50 Free 51 22.56 686 200 Free 20 1:45.33 722 100 Free 22 48.31 756

Michigan

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
MacNeil, Maggie SR 39 50 Free 3 21.38 925 100 Fly 3 49.18 991 100 Free 10 47.42 840
Carter, Olivia SR 25.5 100 Fly 9 50.82 841 200 Fly 2 1:51.19 899
Sim, Letitia FR 7 200 IM 21 1:56.50 744 100 Breast 10 58.34 831 200 Breast 18 2:08.19 760
Flynn, Lindsay FR 6 50 Free 25 22.12 764 100 Free 11 47.67 815
Shanley, Kathryn FR 500 Free 39 4:45.2 666 1650 Free 24 16:11.17 657
Glass, Megan JR 200 Free 40 1:46.47 677 100 Free 56 49.64 647
Hogan, Lucy JR Platform Diving 24 251.1
Kwan, Victoria SR 200 IM 28 1:56.88 732 400 IM 24 4:10.2 692 200 Fly 25 1:55.56 734
Newman, Claire SO 50 Free 46 22.48 699 100 Free 36 48.7 723
Sims, Kaitlynn JR 1650 Free 41 16:30.66 577
Ackerman, Kathryn SO 500 Free 37 4:45.11 668 400 IM 28 4:11.6 671
Klein, Allie SR 1 mtr Diving 32 264.45 3 mtr Diving 45 251.0

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Poole, Lauren JR 23 200 IM 15 1:56.77 735 400 IM 5 4:04.17 786 200 Breast 10 2:06.52 805
Bonnett, Bailey 5Y 19 200 IM 14 1:56.4 747 400 IM 7 4:07.09 739 200 Breast 13 2:08.15 761
Gaines, Riley SR 17.5 200 Free 5 1:43.4 803 200 Fly 13 1:53.67 800
Davey, Gillian JR 15 200 IM 36 1:57.44 715 400 IM 16 4:08.46 718 200 Breast 5 2:06.03 819
Knight, Kyndal SR 9 1 mtr Diving 16 278.75 3 mtr Diving 13 339.7 Platform Diving 13 265.85
Sorenson, Sophie SR 4 200 IM 18 1:56.15 755 100 Back 22 52.11 735 200 Back 13 1:52.50 748
Brooks, Caitlin JR 2 100 Fly 29 52.22 738 100 Back 24 52.16 732 200 Back 15 1:52.9 737
Southall, Morgan JR 1 mtr Diving 44 232.2 3 mtr Diving 48 241.85
Drumm, Megan SO 500 Free 59 4:51.12 583 1650 Free 23 16:10.9 658
Herren, Parker SR 100 Back 50 53.23 669 200 Back 27 1:54.05 705
Rice, Anna Havens SO 200 IM 52 1:58.66 679 400 IM 37 4:13.71 640 200 Fly 35 1:56.47 705
Gati, Izzy SR 500 Free 35 4:44.82 672 200 Free 22 1:45.57 712 200 Fly 38 1:56.9 691

Ohio State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Romano, Kristen 5Y 18 200 IM 9 1:54.31 816 400 IM 9 4:02.13 821 200 Fly 19 1:55.12 749
Bach, Hannah JR 13 100 Breast 6 57.32 907 200 Breast 26 2:09.02 738
Zenick, Katherine SO 7 100 Fly 13 51.48 790 100 Free 14 47.85 798
Geringer, Maya SO 9 500 Free 34 4:44.59 675 1650 Free 9 15:59.82 702
Fulmer, Amy JR 6 50 Free 11 21.88 812 100 Free 32 48.53 737
Crawford, Mackenzie JR 1 mtr Diving 33 262.3 3 mtr Diving 34 282.95
Funderburke, Nyah FR 50 Free 41 22.4 713 100 Back 17 51.83 752
Crane, Emily SR 100 Back 25 52.19 730 100 Free 38 48.78 717
Tafuto, Sally SR 500 Free 52 4:48.23 625 1650 Free 38 16:27.33 591
Mathews, Janessa SO 100 Breast 43 1:01.24 655 200 Breast 33 2:09.93 715
Russo, Catherine SO 50 Free 55 22.69 663 100 Fly 32 52.37 727
Trace, Katie 5Y 200 IM 63 1:59.47 655 400 IM 21 4:09.26 706 200 Fly 40 1:57.05 686
McGing, Ciara SO Platform Diving 22 253.95
Panitz, Josie JR 100 Breast 38 1:00.52 696 200 Breast 37 2:10.27 707

Indiana

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Gilliland, Tarrin SO 47 1 mtr Diving 8 293.9 3 mtr Diving 3 382.0 Platform Diving 1 372.95
Hayden, Kristen SR 32 1 mtr Diving 11 312.95 3 mtr Diving 2 397.2 Platform Diving 9 316.1
Looze, Mackenzie SR 9 200 IM 13 1:55.43 778 400 IM 20 4:08.79 713 200 Breast 12 2:07.04 790
Peplowski, Anna FR 7 200 Free 10 1:43.57 795 200 Back 20 1:53.63 717
Gan, Ching Hwee FR 7 500 Free 30 4:44.25 679 400 IM 33 4:12.88 652 1650 Free 10 16:02.68 691
Fowler, Anne SO 5 1 mtr Diving 12 302.5 3 mtr Diving 20 309.35
Peplowski, Noelle SR 1 200 IM 37 1:57.50 713 100 Breast 16 59.71 743 200 Breast 21 2:08.46 752
McKenna, Kacey FR 100 Back 34 52.57 708
Crawford, Brearna FR 200 IM 74 2:01.24 601 100 Breast 35 1:00.29 709 200 Breast 42 2:10.97 689
Ristic, Ella SO 500 Free 43 4:45.42 663 200 Free 41 1:46.49 676 100 Free 57 49.72 640
Denigan, Mariah FR 500 Free 22 4:42.58 702 400 IM 34 4:12.92 652 1650 Free 18 16:06.55 676

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Walshe, Ellen FR 23 200 IM 16 1:56.89 732 400 IM 8 4:09.84 698 100 Fly 8 51.42 795
McSharry, Mona SO 15 50 Free 17 22.01 785 100 Breast 4 57.18 918 200 Breast 20 2:08.32 756
Stege, Kristen JR 11 500 Free 18 4:41.34 719 1650 Free 8 15:59.49 703
Mrozinski, Julia FR 9 500 Free 9 4:37.35 777 200 Free 31 1:46.07 693 100 Free 44 49.08 692
Kutsch, AJ JR 5 50 Free 12 21.95 797 100 Free 47 49.21 681
Yager, Alexis 5Y 3 200 IM 20 1:56.36 748 400 IM 14 4:07.9 727 200 Breast 19 2:08.2 760
Harper, Olivia SO 50 Free 52 22.59 680 100 Back 48 53.21 671
Pintar, Tjasa 5Y 50 Free 60 22.74 655 200 Free 42 1:46.57 673 100 Free 23 48.32 756
Cable, Grace SR 3 mtr Diving 18 313.95 Platform Diving 19 258.85
Stotler, Sara FR 200 IM 27 1:56.87 732 200 Free 27 1:45.92 698 200 Fly 26 1:55.70 730
Douthwright, Brooklyn FR 50 Free 66 23.13 586 200 Free 25 1:45.87 700 100 Free 52 49.36 669
Smith, Summer FR 500 Free 27 4:43.34 692 400 IM 26 4:11.07 679 1650 Free 22 16:09.81 663
Breslin, Aly SO 500 Free 22 4:42.58 702 1650 Free 25 16:11.74 655
Fuller, Josephine FR 200 IM 57 1:59.05 667 100 Back 32 52.53 710 200 Back 38 1:54.83 684
Beil, Mallory SR 100 Fly 41 52.81 698
Stewart, Bayley SR 100 Back 55 54.35 604 200 Back 31 1:54.34 698
Rothrock, Trude SR 200 IM 49 1:58.46 685 100 Fly 28 52.18 740 100 Free 40 48.81 714
Rumley, Jasmine FR 50 Free 29 22.2 749 100 Free 47 49.21 681

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Countie, Grace SR 38 50 Free 6 21.54 886 100 Back 6 50.77 821 100 Free 7 47.36 846
Vasquez Montano, Aran SO 31 1 mtr Diving 3 354.75 3 mtr Diving 9 355.8 Platform Diving 11 297.35
Lindner, Sophie SR 9 100 Back 14 51.74 758 200 Back 11 1:52.12 759
Vannote, Ellie JR 1 100 Fly 16 52.06 749 200 Fly 34 1:56.44 706
Pattison, Greer FR 50 Free 58 22.7 661 100 Back 28 52.27 725 200 Back 47 1:56.66 635

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Luther, Dakota SR 21 200 IM 24 1:56.67 739 100 Fly 11 51.01 826 200 Fly 4 1:51.80 873
Hartman, Zoie JR 20.5 200 IM 4 1:53.15 858 100 Breast 13 59.05 784 200 Breast 15 2:08.55 750
McCulloh, Abigail FR 15 500 Free 16 4:41.17 722 1650 Free 5 15:49.87 742
Coetzee, Dune FR 8 500 Free 12 4:38.78 756 200 Free 14 1:45.22 726 200 Fly 45 1:58.01 656
Palsha, Peyton 5Y 500 Free 51 4:47.59 634 400 IM 38 4:15.00 620 1650 Free 40 16:28.77 585
Dellatorre, Danielle 5Y 200 IM 50 1:58.49 684 100 Breast 39 1:00.61 691 200 Breast 37 2:10.27 707
Brown, Portia SR 200 IM 62 1:59.44 656 400 IM 41 4:15.43 613
Fa’Amausili, Gabi 5Y 50 Free 47 22.51 694
Evans, Harri FR 100 Breast 20 59.48 757 200 Breast 45 2:11.53 676
Dickinson, Callie SR 200 IM 41 1:57.66 708 100 Fly 35 52.55 715 200 Fly 22 1:55.23 745
Abruzzo, Mia FR 200 IM 60 1:59.30 660 400 IM 42 4:15.71 609 200 Fly 46 1:58.39 644
Wenzel, Meghan SO 1 mtr Diving 22 279.2
Parker, Maxine SO 50 Free 20 22.09 770 100 Free 51 49.35 670
Stege, Rachel FR 500 Free 50 4:47.35 637 1650 Free 35 16:23.89 606
McCarty, Eboni FR 50 Free 28 22.18 753 100 Back 41 52.92 687

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Amer, Maha JR 17 1 mtr Diving 7 316.7 3 mtr Diving 12 339.75 Platform Diving 31 246.15
Zavaros, Mabel SO 13 400 IM 6 4:06.22 753 200 Back 20 1:53.63 717 200 Fly 32 1:56.31 710
Mathieu, Tylor JR 11 500 Free 11 4:38.62 758 200 Free 34 1:46.16 689 1650 Free 12 16:03.73 687
Bates, Talia JR 6 50 Free 33 22.27 737 200 Free 12 1:44.47 757 100 Free 16 47.95 789
Auld, Anna FR 500 Free 32 4:44.37 678 400 IM 40 4:15.09 619 1650 Free 33 16:20.09 621
DeGeorge, Leah SO 500 Free 56 4:50.03 599 1650 Free 28 16:17.07 634
Nikonova, Ekaterina FR 50 Free 30 22.21 748 200 Free 17 1:45.05 733 100 Free 18 48.24 763
Bauer, Elise SO 500 Free 33 4:44.56 675 1650 Free 17 16:06.48 676
Golding, Kathleen JR 200 IM 37 1:57.50 713 400 IM 29 4:12.1 664
Ray, Amanda SO 500 Free 54 4:48.75 617 400 IM 44 4:16.46 597 200 Fly 24 1:55.51 736
Lumia, Carina FR 3 mtr Diving 51 217.5

Wisconsin

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bacon, Phoebe SO 33 200 IM 10 1:54.39 813 100 Back 9 50.83 817 200 Back 2 1:49.29 846
McKenna, Paige FR 33 500 Free 6 4:37.35 777 1650 Free 1 15:40.84 781
McConagha, Mackenzie FR 2 100 Back 15 52.08 737 200 Fly 31 1:56.25 712
Lindorfer, Alivia JR 200 Fly 48 1:58.95 626 1650 Free 31 16:17.34 633
Fiske, Sophie FR 50 Free 39 22.36 720 100 Free 30 48.5 740
Ecker, Emily SO 500 Free 57 4:50.13 598 1650 Free 29 16:17.09 634
Newman, Mara SR 100 Back 37 52.71 699 200 Back 24 1:53.78 713
Jump, Mallory JR 200 IM 42 1:57.78 705 100 Fly 24 52.1 746 200 Fly 28 1:55.82 726
Hosack, Lillie SR 50 Free 31 22.22 746 200 Free 21 1:45.54 713 100 Free 19 48.24 763
Carlson, Abby FR 500 Free 25 4:43.2 694 200 Free 38 1:46.4 680
Braun, Elle SO 500 Free 38 4:45.15 667 1650 Free 34 16:21.3 616
Silvestri, Jenna SR 200 IM 45 1:57.92 701 100 Breast 33 1:00.18 715 200 Breast 34 2:09.94 715

USC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Dobler, Kaitlyn SO 20 50 Free 45 22.45 705 100 Breast 1 56.93 938 200 Breast 39 2:10.41 703
Agundiade, Nike JR 13 1 mtr Diving 38 256.05 3 mtr Diving 43 257.15 Platform Diving 6 278.35
Transom, Laticia-Leig SR 12 50 Free 53 22.62 675 200 Free 7 1:43.49 799 100 Free 26 48.43 746
Pennington, Caroline FR 6 500 Free 45 4:46.11 654 1650 Free 11 16:03.16 689
Lee, Grace FR Platform Diving 39 223.85
Huitt, Madison SO 3 mtr Diving 31 289.7 Platform Diving 17 261.35
Pavlopoulou, Nicole JR 200 IM 47 1:58.26 690 400 IM 31 4:12.74 654 200 Breast 30 2:09.33 730
Sheridan, Calypso 5Y 200 IM 30 1:57.04 727 100 Back 19 52.0 742 200 Breast 41 2:10.63 698
Odgers, Isabelle SR 200 IM 34 1:57.32 719 100 Breast 37 1:00.48 698 200 Breast 17 2:08.18 760
Stocker, Savannah JR 3 mtr Diving 28 291.75 Platform Diving 23 253.8
Delgado, Anicka SO 50 Free 20 22.09 770 100 Fly 46 53.4 660 100 Free 33 48.57 734
Janvier, Aela JR 200 IM 71 2:00.50 624 100 Back 54 53.89 631 200 Back 49 1:57.18 620
Henderson, Hanna SO 50 Free 47 22.51 694 100 Free 37 48.76 718

Arizona

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Schnell, Delaney JR 45.5 1 mtr Diving 5 339.05 3 mtr Diving 4 376.2 Platform Diving 2 345.1
Bernal, Aria 5Y 5 200 IM 65 1:59.63 650 100 Back 12 51.24 789 200 Back 30 1:54.33 698
Neser, Jade SR 100 Breast 41 1:00.67 687
Heimstead, Julia JR 200 IM 67 1:59.72 647 100 Fly 43 53.01 685 200 Fly 50 2:00.02 590

Northwestern

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Mull, Lola SO 19 500 Free 10 4:38.37 762 1650 Free 7 15:55.96 718
Angus, Sophie SR 12 100 Breast 7 58.0 855 200 Breast 29 2:09.31 731
Vovk, Tara SR 11 100 Breast 8 58.31 833 200 Breast 40 2:10.50 701
Hopkins, Markie JR 5 Platform Diving 12 287.9
Smith, Maddie 5Y 50 Free 23 22.11 766 100 Free 24 48.35 753
Guevara, Miriam SR 100 Fly 21 51.92 758 200 Fly 39 1:56.98 688
Brunzell, Hannah JR 100 Breast 24 59.63 748 200 Breast 24 2:08.77 744
Lepisova, Emma JR 100 Back 38 52.77 696 200 Back 29 1:54.20 701
Murdock, Justine FR 100 Back 40 52.91 688 200 Back 43 1:55.55 665

Penn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Thomas, Lia 5Y 44.5 500 Free 1 4:33.24 842 200 Free 5 1:43.4 803 100 Free 8 48.18 768
Kalandadze, Anna JR 500 Free 49 4:46.98 642 1650 Free 42 16:31.04 575
Buroker, Catherine JR 500 Free 45 4:46.11 654 1650 Free 19 16:07.84 670

Minnesota

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bacon, Sarah SR 37 1 mtr Diving 2 356.6 3 mtr Diving 1 409.25
Van Berkom, Megan SO 6 200 IM 32 1:57.15 724 400 IM 11 4:04.96 773 200 Fly 17 1:54.84 759
Cornish, Hannah FR 50 Free 39 22.36 720 200 Free 52 1:48.54 596 100 Free 21 48.3 757
Zhu, Joy SR 1 mtr Diving 19 285.4 3 mtr Diving 22 306.8 Platform Diving 27 249.4
Lezer, Emma JR 100 Breast 18 59.44 759 200 Breast 46 2:11.92 666

Miami (Florida)

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time
Vallee, Mia JR 34.5 1 mtr Diving 1 365.75 3 mtr Diving 4 376.2
Gullstrand, Emma SO 7 1 mtr Diving 10 328.5 3 mtr Diving 24 299.6

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Foley, Sally SO 22 200 IM 6 1:54.38 814 200 Free 19 1:45.12 730 200 Breast 9 2:05.78 826
O’Meara, Margo FR 14 1 mtr Diving 6 322.75 3 mtr Diving 16 301.1 Platform Diving 36 230.65
Pullinger, Maddison SR 1 mtr Diving 25 277.05 3 mtr Diving 36 280.2
Purnell, Catherine SO 400 IM 35 4:13.11 649 200 Fly 37 1:56.81 694
Watson, Aliyah JR Platform Diving 42 217.9

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Atkinson, Emma SO 19 200 Free 11 1:44.31 763 100 Back 18 51.99 742 200 Back 6 1:49.86 828
Gyorgy, Reka 5Y 7 500 Free 17 4:41.06 723 400 IM 10 4:04.95 773 200 Fly 27 1:55.72 729
Travis, Chase SO 3 500 Free 21 4:42.36 705 1650 Free 14 16:05.09 681
Bentz, Caroline SO 200 IM 70 2:00.38 627 100 Back 45 53.07 679 200 Back 46 1:56.38 642
Alonso, Luana FR 100 Fly 30 52.29 733
Shackelford, Sarah JR 50 Free 33 22.27 737 200 Free 30 1:46.04 694 100 Free 35 48.66 727
Landon, Anna SR 50 Free 19 22.05 778 100 Free 45 49.18 684
Franz, Karisa JR 100 Fly 32 52.37 727
Moravek, Teagan SR 1 mtr Diving 18 287.45

Arizona State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Laning, Erica 5Y 6 500 Free 13 4:38.9 754 200 Free 15 1:45.41 718 1650 Free 36 16:24.11 605
Looney, Lindsay JR 7 200 Free 24 1:45.79 704 200 Fly 10 1:53.25 816
Nordin, Emma 5Y 4 500 Free 14 4:39.17 750 200 Free 47 1:46.91 660 1650 Free 16 16:06.12 677
Foelske, Jade JR 200 IM 64 1:59.59 651 100 Fly 45 53.16 675 200 Fly 18 1:54.96 755

Rutgers

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Knapton, Abigail SR 18 1 mtr Diving 28 272.5 3 mtr Diving 11 340.75 Platform Diving 7 272.35
Trueb, Savana JR 1 mtr Diving 24 278.6 3 mtr Diving 25 299.4 Platform Diving 41 218.55

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Keil, Megan SR 2 50 Free 15 22.09 770 100 Free 49 49.22 681
Rees, Meredith JR 1 50 Free 64 22.92 623 100 Back 16 52.11 735 200 Back 41 1:55.32 671
Rousseau, Sarah SR Platform Diving 37 228.35
Thompson, Sarah 5Y 50 Free 22 22.1 768 100 Fly 22 52.06 749 100 Back 26 52.24 727

Yale

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Henig, Iszac JR 14.5 50 Free 16 22.18 753 100 Fly 42 52.91 692 100 Free 5 47.32 850

Purdue

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Merriman, Maggie SR 14 Platform Diving 5 286.2
McAfee, Sophia FR 1 mtr Diving 34 260.5 3 mtr Diving 26 294.85 Platform Diving 25 250.5
Sonnenberg, Jenna SO 3 mtr Diving 30 290.15
Vieta, Maycey JR Platform Diving 20 258.2

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Schultz, Brooke SR 9 1 mtr Diving 9 331.95 3 mtr Diving 19 312.5
Kraus, Mari SR 200 Free 33 1:46.13 690 200 Back 25 1:53.86 711

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lavenant, Montserrat SO 7 1 mtr Diving 13 297.15 3 mtr Diving 29 290.4 Platform Diving 14 257.8
Tuxen, Anne JR 1 Platform Diving 16 243.1
Tuxen, Helle SO 1 mtr Diving 17 289.35 3 mtr Diving 21 307.05 Platform Diving 38 227.1
Pellacani, Chiara FR 1 mtr Diving 20 284.3 3 mtr Diving 37 278.55
Milutinovich, Katarin JR 50 Free 55 22.69 663 200 Free 35 1:46.17 689 100 Free 43 48.91 706

Notre Dame

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Straub, Kelly SR 6 1 mtr Diving 14 294.45 3 mtr Diving 14 324.25
Brady, Caroline FR 1 mtr Diving 37 258.4
Thomas, Luciana SR 500 Free 26 4:43.32 692 200 Fly 19 1:55.12 749

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Herrmann, Vanessa SR 5 100 Breast 12 58.96 790 200 Breast 23 2:08.74 745
Sansores De La Fuent, SR 50 Free 50 22.55 687 100 Back 39 52.78 695
Barclay, Emily SR 50 Free 23 22.11 766
Melton, Kobie SR 50 Free 43 22.43 708 100 Back 36 52.65 703 100 Free 29 48.48 742

Wyoming

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time
Mirafuentes, Melissa JR 4 3 mtr Diving 15 317.7 Platform Diving 15 251.4

UCLA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Grover, Claire SR 4 50 Free 13 22.01 785 100 Breast 23 59.54 753 100 Free 34 48.58 733
Dang, Gabby JR 50 Free 65 22.95 618 100 Fly 38 52.64 709
Butler, Hannah JR 1 mtr Diving 42 240.0 3 mtr Diving 33 283.3
Maceachern, Paige FR 500 Free 41 4:45.25 666 400 IM 23 4:10.19 692 1650 Free 37 16:24.50 603

FIU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Chue, Christie FR 3 200 IM 53 1:58.72 677 100 Breast 28 59.86 734 200 Breast 14 2:08.27 757
Gouda, Maha SR 1 mtr Diving 35 259.35 Platform Diving 26 249.65

San Diego St.

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Thormalm, Klara SR 2 50 Free 37 22.35 722 100 Breast 15 59.57 751 200 Breast 22 2:08.53 751
Lopez Arevalo, Valent FR Platform Diving 34 239.4

Harvard

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Pasadyn, Felicia SR 2 200 IM 35 1:57.36 717 400 IM 15 4:08.29 721 200 Back 28 1:54.06 705
Miclau, Elizabeth SO 3 mtr Diving 47 242.4 Platform Diving 33 240.4

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Stepanek, Chloe SO 1 200 Free 16 1:45.44 717 100 Free 17 48.21 765
Wilson, Aimee SR 1 mtr Diving 31 266.8 3 mtr Diving 42 257.4
Ceyanes, Chloe SR 1 mtr Diving 23 279.15
Owens, Kaitlyn FR 100 Back 29 52.37 719
Theall, Olivia SO 100 Fly 26 52.17 741 200 Fly 41 1:57.23 681
Kennett, Bobbi SO 100 Breast 17 59.36 764 100 Free 58 49.86 629
Clairmont, Alyssa JR 1 mtr Diving 39 254.25 3 mtr Diving 23 303.4 Platform Diving 43 217.85
Barzelay, Aviv FR 100 Back 51 53.36 662 200 Back 37 1:54.61 690

Florida St.

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Jernstedt, Edith FR 200 IM 56 1:59.03 668 100 Fly 31 52.35 729 200 Fly 33 1:56.4 707
Quaglieri, Tania JR 50 Free 59 22.72 658 100 Back 42 52.98 684
Kucheran, Nina SR 200 IM 31 1:57.12 725 100 Breast 22 59.53 754 200 Breast 28 2:09.23 733

Washington St.

Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Larson, Chloe 5Y 50 Free 49 22.53 691 100 Free 45 49.18 684

Auburn

Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lee, Meghan SO 200 IM 25 1:56.72 737 100 Back 19 52.0 742 200 Back 23 1:53.74 714
Preble, Averee JR 1650 Free 43 16:35.7 554
Makarova, Anastasia FR 100 Breast 20 59.48 757 200 Breast 52 2:18.98 472
Bargeron, Avery FR 100 Fly 39 52.68 707 200 Fly 36 1:56.49 704
Ownbey, Hannah SO 200 IM 68 1:59.89 642 400 IM 45 4:17.58 579 200 Breast 50 2:13.71 622
Leehy, Mykenzie 5Y 50 Free 61 22.75 653 200 Free 50 1:47.75 628 100 Free 53 49.42 664
Cummings, Carly 5Y 100 Breast 34 1:00.19 715 200 Breast 35 2:10.19 709
Mulvihill, Lexie FR 50 Free 37 22.35 722 100 Fly 47 53.79 634 100 Free 50 49.28 676
Hetzer, Emily SR 500 Free 47 4:46.66 646 200 Free 51 1:47.92 621 1650 Free 30 16:17.2 633
Waldrep, Ellie FR 100 Back 27 52.25 726 200 Back 36 1:54.58 691

Buffalo State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time
Franz, Victoria JR 1 mtr Diving 30 267.5 3 mtr Diving 41 263.7

CSUB

Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
D’Arcy, Autumn SR 200 IM 76 2:05.50 451 100 Fly 17 51.8 767 200 Fly 29 1:55.84 725

GT

Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bradescu, Anna SO Platform Diving 18 259.5
Campbell, Mckenzie JR 200 IM 72 2:00.79 615 400 IM 39 4:15.04 619 200 Fly 42 1:57.32 678
Hidalgo, Camryn SR 1 mtr Diving 41 244.85 3 mtr Diving 35 281.3 Platform Diving 21 257.85

U.S. Navy

Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Thomas, Martina SR 500 Free 60 4:53.82 542 200 Free 45 1:46.78 665
Montau, Hannah SR 1 mtr Diving 47 192.1 3 mtr Diving 49 235.2 Platform Diving 40 222.25
Harrington, Sydney SR 50 Free 63 22.83 639 100 Fly 34 52.41 725 200 Fly 23 1:55.49 737

Miami (Ohio)

Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Maier, Nicole SO 500 Free 42 4:45.39 664 200 Free 32 1:46.09 692 100 Free 53 49.42 664

New Hampshire

Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Metzler, Anna SR 200 IM 61 1:59.4 657 400 IM 25 4:10.48 688 200 Back 51 1:58.1 594

Bowling Green

Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Platts, Daisy SR 200 IM 73 2:00.89 612 100 Back 44 53.03 681 200 Back 22 1:53.66 716

Villanova

Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Montesi, Kelly SR 200 IM 55 1:58.98 669 100 Back 30 52.45 715 200 Back 39 1:54.87 683

Nevada

Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
depolo, Donna SR 100 Breast 39 1:00.61 691 200 Breast 48 2:12.26 658
Vazquez, Isabel JR 1 mtr Diving 36 258.65 Platform Diving 28 248.55

William & Mary

Year Event Place Time Power
Cundiff, Missy SR 50 Free 18 22.05 778
Year Event Place Time
Farris, Chase JR Platform Diving 35 237.2
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Waxman, Holly FR 1 mtr Diving 21 279.35 3 mtr Diving 38 274.65
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Pulido, Celia FR 100 Back 31 52.49 712 200 Back 35 1:54.55 692
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Knisely, Brooke SO 0 500 Free 53 4:48.55 620 1650 Free 26 16:13.47 648
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Haebig, Autumn 5Y 500 Free 28 4:43.46 690 200 Free 23 1:45.69 707 100 Free 55 49.62 648
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Arky, Natalie JR 100 Back 47 53.19 672 200 Back 44 1:55.63 663
Year Event Place Time Power
Reznicek, Jenna FR 100 Back 35 52.61 705
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Schobel, Marie SR 100 Back 23 52.13 734 200 Back 45 1:55.95 654
Year Event Place Time Power
Miller, Anna 5Y 50 Free 35 22.29 733
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Read, Amy SR 1 mtr Diving 46 221.9 3 mtr Diving 50 224.5 Platform Diving 45 204.4
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Hayon, Arielle FR 100 Fly 36 52.57 714 200 Fly 44 1:57.44 674
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Steward, Kate SR 100 Breast 31 1:00.11 719 200 Breast 36 2:10.21 708
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time
Cribbs, Kennedy SR 1 mtr Diving 43 235.05 Platform Diving 44 217.2
Year Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lagrand, Susan SR 200 IM 43 1:57.84 703 100 Back 46 53.08 678 200 Back 26 1:53.87 710

